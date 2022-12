"เชลซี" จ่อเซ็นคนแรกตลาดฤดูหนาว คว้าศูนย์หน้า "โมลด์" 10.5 ล้านปอนด์

David Datro Fofana has completed all medical tests on Thursday in London, then Chelsea will unveil the Ivorian striker as new signing soon, deal in place with Molde for €12m fee - it's all confirmed. 🔵 #CFC



Personal terms are fully agreed on a long term contract. pic.twitter.com/UOVNQaNP6i— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 23, 2022