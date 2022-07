"โจว กวน ยู" ชี้รอดตายด้วยฮาโล "อัลบอน" ออกจาก รพ. หลังตรวจร่างกาย

I’m ok, all clear. Halo saved me today. Thanks everyone for your kind messages! pic.twitter.com/OylxoJC4M0 — 周冠宇 | Zhou Guanyu 🇨🇳 (@ZhouGuanyu24) July 3, 2022

All ok, the pets are ok 😅 but more importantly I’m glad @ZhouGuanyu24 is ok! Thank you to the medical staff and for all the messages. Eyes already on Austria 👊 pic.twitter.com/15PI86Iooz— Alex Albon (@alex_albon) July 3, 2022