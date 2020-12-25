xs
"โควิด-19" มิอาจกั้น!! "ลิเวอร์พูล" วิดีโอคอลล์แจกของขวัญเด็กป่วย ฉลองคริสต์มาส

เผยแพร่:   โดย: ผู้จัดการออนไลน์



จอร์แดน เฮนเดอร์สัน กัปตันทีม และผองเพื่อนซูเปอร์สตาร์ ลิเวอร์พูล เยี่ยมและแจกของขวัญเด็กๆ ซึ่งพักรักษาตัว ที่โรงพยาบาล อัลเดอร์ เฮย์ ผ่านระบบวิดีโอคอนเฟอเรนซ์ พร้อมอวยพรวันคริสต์มาสแก่บุคลากรทางการแพทย์


