สภาสหพันธ์รักษาสันติภาพ (UNPKFC) เชิดชูพลังแห่งการสร้างคน สู่การสร้างสันติภาพ

“Mothers Shape People, People Shape Peace.”“แม่สร้างคน คนสร้างสันติภาพ”กรุงเทพมหานคร ประเทศไทย | 16 สิงหาคม 2569สภาสหพันธ์รักษาสันติภาพ (United Peace Keepers Federal Council: UNPKFC) จัดงาน GLOBAL MOTHER INSPIRATION AWARDS 2026 เมื่อวันที่ 16 สิงหาคม 2569 ณ ห้องบริพัตร กองทัพอากาศ กรุงเทพมหานคร เพื่อเชิดชูเกียรติบุคคลต้นแบบจำนวน 15 ท่าน ผู้มีผลงานและคุณูปการโดดเด่นต่อครอบครัว ชุมชน มนุษยธรรม การศึกษา ภาวะผู้นำ และการส่งเสริมสันติภาพงานครั้งนี้ได้รับความสนใจจากบุคคลสำคัญ ผู้นำ ผู้สนับสนุนด้านมนุษยธรรม นักการศึกษา ตัวแทนชุมชน และเครือข่ายพันธมิตรจาก กว่า 25 ประเทศ สะท้อนพลังของความร่วมมือระหว่างประเทศในการส่งเสริมคุณค่าด้านมนุษยธรรม ความรับผิดชอบต่อสังคม และสันติภาพที่ยั่งยืน“Mothers Shape People, People Shape Peace.”GLOBAL MOTHER INSPIRATION AWARDS 2026 จัดขึ้นภายใต้แนวคิด “Mothers Shape People, People Shape Peace.” หรือ “แม่สร้างคน คนสร้างสันติภาพ” ซึ่งสะท้อนแนวคิดว่า สันติภาพที่ยั่งยืนไม่ได้เริ่มต้นจากการแก้ไขความขัดแย้งเพียงอย่างเดียว แต่เริ่มต้นจากการ สร้างคน ให้มีเมตตา ความซื่อสัตย์ ความรับผิดชอบ การเคารพศักดิ์ศรีความเป็นมนุษย์ และความเข้าใจผู้อื่นดร. อภินิตา ไชยชนะ ประธานสภาสหพันธ์รักษาสันติภาพ (UNPKFC) และประธานจัดงาน เป็นผู้ริเริ่มวิสัยทัศน์ “สร้างคนก่อนสร้างสันติภาพ” โดยให้ความสำคัญกับครอบครัวและแม่ในฐานะรากฐานสำคัญของการหล่อหลอมบุคลากรที่จะเติบโตเป็นผู้นำ นักการทูต นักการศึกษา นักมนุษยธรรม ผู้ประกอบการ และผู้สร้างสันติภาพในอนาคตแนวคิดดังกล่าวเชื่อมโยง ครอบครัว การศึกษา เยาวชน ภาวะผู้นำ มนุษยธรรม และสันติภาพ เข้าไว้ด้วยกัน โดยเชื่อว่าการเปลี่ยนแปลงที่ยั่งยืนของโลก เริ่มต้นจากการพัฒนาและยกระดับคุณค่าของคนเชิดชู 15 บุคคลต้นแบบแห่งแรงบันดาลใจหนึ่งในไฮไลต์สำคัญของงาน คือพิธีมอบ GLOBAL MOTHER INSPIRATION AWARDS 2026 แก่บุคคลต้นแบบจำนวน 15 ท่าน ซึ่งได้รับการคัดเลือกจากผลงาน ความเป็นผู้นำ ความทุ่มเท การให้บริการ และคุณูปการที่สร้างผลกระทบเชิงบวกต่อครอบครัว ชุมชน และสังคมรางวัลครอบคลุมหลากหลายสาขา อาทิ ภาวะผู้นำและธรรมาภิบาล มนุษยธรรม ผลกระทบทางสังคม การบริการชุมชน ธุรกิจและการเป็นผู้ประกอบการ การศึกษา ศิลปะและวัฒนธรรม ตลอดจนโครงการสร้างแรงบันดาลใจการคัดเลือกผู้ได้รับรางวัลจำนวนจำกัด สะท้อนความตั้งใจของ UNPKFC ที่มุ่งยกย่องบุคคลซึ่งมีผลงานที่มีความหมาย มีคุณภาพ และสามารถสร้างผลกระทบเชิงบวกได้อย่างเป็นรูปธรรมเยาวชนร่วมส่งต่อสารแห่งสันติภาพเยาวชนมีบทบาทสำคัญในพิธี โดย UNPKFC Young Peace Ambassadors ร่วมขับร้องบทเพลง “We Are the World” และ “Heal the World” เพื่อถ่ายทอดสารแห่งความเป็นหนึ่งเดียว ความเมตตา และความหวังสำหรับคนรุ่นต่อไปการมีส่วนร่วมของเยาวชนตอกย้ำว่า การสร้างสันติภาพไม่ใช่หน้าที่ของผู้นำในปัจจุบันเพียงฝ่ายเดียว แต่เยาวชนคือพลังสำคัญที่จะรับช่วงต่อและร่วมกำหนดอนาคตของโลกเชื่อมโยงเครือข่ายความร่วมมือระดับนานาชาติGLOBAL MOTHER INSPIRATION AWARDS 2026 ยังเป็นพื้นที่สำคัญในการเชื่อมโยงเครือข่ายความร่วมมือจากหลากหลายภาคส่วน ทั้งภาครัฐ ภาคเอกชน ภาคการทูต องค์กรด้านสันติภาพและมนุษยธรรม สถาบันการศึกษา ภาคประชาสังคม และผู้นำชุมชนจาก กว่า 25 ประเทศการรวมตัวของเครือข่ายดังกล่าวสะท้อนถึงความมุ่งมั่นร่วมกันในการส่งเสริม มนุษยธรรม ภาวะผู้นำ ความรับผิดชอบต่อสังคม และสันติภาพที่ยั่งยืนในระดับนานาชาตินางสาวรังษิมา ทองพันชั่ง ผู้อำนวยการสภาสหพันธ์รักษาสันติภาพประจำประเทศไทย (Country Director of UNPKFC Thailand) กล่าวรายงานถึงวัตถุประสงค์ของการจัดงาน เพื่อเชิดชูเกียรติบุคคลต้นแบบผู้สร้างคุณประโยชน์แก่สังคม และส่งเสริมแนวคิด “Mothers Shape People, People Shape Peace” สู่การสร้างคนและสันติภาพที่ยั่งยืนร่วมแสดงความยินดีและขอบคุณเครือข่ายจากทั่วโลกสภาสหพันธ์รักษาสันติภาพ (UNPKFC) ขอแสดงความยินดีและชื่นชมผู้ได้รับรางวัล GLOBAL MOTHER INSPIRATION AWARDS 2026 จำนวน 15 ท่าน ผู้เป็นแบบอย่างแห่งความดีงาม ความมุ่งมั่น และการสร้างคุณประโยชน์ต่อสังคมพร้อมกันนี้ UNPKFC ขอขอบคุณผู้เข้าร่วมงาน ผู้สนับสนุน และเครือข่ายความร่วมมือจาก กว่า 25 ประเทศ ที่ร่วมกันขับเคลื่อนพลังแห่งมนุษยธรรมและสันติภาพ ภายใต้แนวคิด“Mothers Shape People, People Shape Peace.”“แม่สร้างคน คนสร้างสันติภาพ”ขอให้ความสำเร็จของ GLOBAL MOTHER INSPIRATION AWARDS 2026 เป็นอีกหนึ่งพลังในการ สร้างคน สร้างโอกาส และสร้างความร่วมมือ เพื่อร่วมกันขับเคลื่อนสังคมและนำไปสู่สันติภาพที่ยั่งยืนต่อไปUNPKFC Honors the Power of Building People to Build PeaceGLOBAL MOTHER INSPIRATION AWARDS 2026An International Platform Honoring Leaders and Inspirational Role Models from More Than 25 Countries in Bangkok“Mothers Shape People, People Shape Peace.”Bangkok, Thailand | 16 August 2026The United Peace Keepers Federal Council (UNPKFC) hosted the GLOBAL MOTHER INSPIRATION AWARDS 2026 on 16 August 2026 at Biphattr Hall, Royal Thai Air Force, Bangkok, honoring 15 inspirational role models whose outstanding contributions have made a meaningful impact on families, communities, humanitarian causes, education, leadership, and the promotion of peace.The event brought together distinguished guests, leaders, humanitarian advocates, educators, community representatives, and international partners from more than 25 countries, reflecting the power of international cooperation in advancing humanitarian values, social responsibility, and sustainable peace.“Mothers Shape People, People Shape Peace.”The 2026 edition was held under the theme “Mothers Shape People, People Shape Peace.” The theme reflects the belief that sustainable peace does not begin solely with resolving conflicts; it begins by building people who embody compassion, integrity, responsibility, respect for human dignity, and understanding of others.Dr. Aphinita Chaichana, Global President of the United Peace Keepers Federal Council (UNPKFC) and Chairperson of the event, initiated the vision of “Building People Before Building Peace,” emphasizing the family and mothers as fundamental forces in shaping individuals who will grow to become future leaders, diplomats, educators, humanitarians, entrepreneurs, and peacebuilders.This vision brings together family, education, youth, leadership, humanitarian action, and peace, based on the belief that sustainable global change begins with developing and strengthening the values of people.Honoring 15 Inspirational Role ModelsOne of the highlights of the event was the presentation of the GLOBAL MOTHER INSPIRATION AWARDS 2026 to 15 distinguished role models selected for their achievements, leadership, dedication, service, and contributions that have created positive impact for families, communities, and society.The awards recognized contributions across a range of fields, including leadership and good governance, humanitarian service, social impact, community service, business and entrepreneurship, education, arts and culture, and inspirational initiatives.The limited number of award recipients reflects UNPKFC’s commitment to honoring individuals whose work is meaningful, substantive, and capable of creating tangible positive impact.Youth Voices for PeaceYoung people played an important role in the ceremony. UNPKFC Young Peace Ambassadors performed “We Are the World” and “Heal the World,” conveying messages of unity, compassion, and hope for future generations.The participation of young people reaffirmed that peacebuilding is not solely the responsibility of today’s leaders. Young people are a vital force who will carry the mission forward and help shape the future of our world.Connecting International Networks for CooperationThe GLOBAL MOTHER INSPIRATION AWARDS 2026 also served as an important platform for connecting diverse networks across the public and private sectors, diplomatic community, peace and humanitarian organizations, educational institutions, civil society, and community leadership from more than 25 countries.This gathering demonstrated a shared commitment to advancing humanitarian values, leadership, social responsibility, and sustainable peace at the international level.Ms. Rangsima Thongpunchung, Country Director of UNPKFC Thailand Chapter delivered the report outlining the objectives of the event: to honor inspirational individuals who have made valuable contributions to society and to promote the vision of “Mothers Shape People, People Shape Peace” as a pathway toward building people and sustainable peace.Congratulations and Appreciation to a Global NetworkThe United Peace Keepers Federal Council (UNPKFC) extends its heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to the 15 recipients of the GLOBAL MOTHER INSPIRATION AWARDS 2026, who stand as exemplary models of goodness, dedication, leadership, and service to society.UNPKFC also expresses its sincere gratitude to all participants, supporters, and partners from more than 25 countries who joined together to advance the values of humanitarian action and peace under the shared vision:“Mothers Shape People, People Shape Peace.”May the success of the GLOBAL MOTHER INSPIRATION AWARDS 2026 serve as a lasting force to build people, create opportunities, and strengthen cooperation, contributing together to a more peaceful and sustainable world.