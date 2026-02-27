จารึกประวัติศาสตร์ “ดร. อภินิตา ไชยชนะ” สตรีหนึ่งเดียวผู้ได้รับเกียรติกล่าวปาฐกถา เชื่อมหลักธรรมสร้างสันติภาพสากล ในโอกาสเข้าเฝ้าองค์สมเด็จพระดาไลลามะที่ 14

​สาธารณรัฐอินเดีย — ดร. อภินิตา ไชยชนะ ประธานสภาสหพันธ์รักษาสันติภาพ (UNPKFC) พร้อมด้วยคณะผู้ติดตาม ได้รับหนังสือเชิญอย่างเป็นทางการให้เข้าเฝ้า องค์สมเด็จพระดาไลลามะที่ 14 ณ Gaden Jangste Norling College เขต Mundgod รัฐกรณาฏกะ ท่ามกลางบรรยากาศแห่งศรัทธาอันเปี่ยมล้นจากพุทธศาสนิกชนและคณะศรัทธาจากทั่วทุกมุมโลกที่เดินทางมารวมตัวกันอย่างมืดฟ้ามัวดิน โดยบริเวณงานได้รับการประดับตกแต่งด้วยดอกไม้สดอย่างวิจิตรบรรจง สะท้อนถึงพลังแห่งสันติภาพที่เชื่อมโยงศรัทธาของผู้คนหลากวัฒนธรรมเข้าด้วยกัน​เนื้อหาสำคัญในปาฐกถาของ ดร. อภินิตา ได้รับการยกย่องจากการ เชื่อมโยงหลักธรรมด้านสันติภาพ โดยเฉพาะหลักเมตตาธรรมและการสร้างสันติภายใน มาเป็นกุญแจสำคัญในการแก้ไขความขัดแย้งระดับสากล พร้อมทั้งได้กล่าวแสดงกตัญญุตาอย่างสูงสุดต่อ Tsendok Rinpoche พระอาจารย์ผู้สร้างแรงศรัทธาอันยิ่งใหญ่ในภารกิจครั้งนี้​ในโอกาสอันศักดิ์สิทธิ์นี้ ดร. อภินิตา ไชยชนะ และคณะ ในนามสภาสหพันธ์รักษาสันติภาพ (UNPKFC) ได้ร่วมบำเพ็ญกุศลครั้งใหญ่โดยการ ร่วมสมทบสนับสนุนปัจจัย เพื่อประโยชน์แก่ พระภิกษุและสามเณรกว่า 1,600 รูป เพื่อส่งเสริมการศึกษาและทำนุบำรุงพุทธศาสนา อันเป็นรากฐานสำคัญในการสร้างสันติสุขและจิตใจที่เปี่ยมด้วยความเมตตาให้แก่มวลมนุษยชาติอย่างยั่งยืนA Historic Milestone: Dr. Aphinita Chaichana Stands as the Sole Woman Keynote Speaker at Audience with His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama​Mundgod, India — Dr. Aphinita Chaichana, Global President of the United Peace Keepers Federal Council (UNPKFC), accompanied by a distinguished delegation, was honored with a formal invitation to an audience with His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama at Gaden Jangste Norling College. The event drew thousands of devotees and practitioners from across the globe, creating a profound atmosphere of reverence and spiritual unity.​In a landmark moment for global peace-building, Dr. Aphinita was distinguished as the sole woman leader invited to deliver a keynote address before the high-level spiritual assembly. In her powerful address, she eloquently integrated Buddhist Peace Principles—specifically Compassion and Inner Peace—as the essential framework for resolving modern global conflicts. During her speech, she expressed her deepest gratitude to Tsendok Rinpoche, the venerable teacher whose spiritual guidance was the cornerstone of this journey.​On this auspicious occasion, on behalf of the United Peace Keepers Federal Council (UNPKFC), Dr. Aphinita and her delegation demonstrated a steadfast commitment to humanitarian values by contributing financial support to over 1,600 monks and novices. This mission further strengthens the synergy between spiritual wisdom and international cooperation, fostering a future of compassion and sustainable peace for all humanity.