“ญาดาณดา ภาณุทัตธนาคุณ” ได้รับแต่งตั้งเป็นคณะกรรมการ World Book of Records London ประจำประเทศไทย ในเวที Global Leadership Summit 2025

กรุงเทพมหานคร – น.ส. ญาดาณดา ภาณุทัตธนาคุณ Founder & Executive Director ของ Empire Solar, Soonest Biz และ Jingzhung Group ได้รับเกียรติอย่างสูงในการแต่งตั้งให้ดำรงตำแหน่ง คณะกรรมการ World Book of Records London ประจำประเทศไทย อย่างเป็นทางการ ภายในงาน Global Leadership Summit 2025 (GLS 2025) เวทีการประชุมสุดยอดผู้นำระดับนานาชาติด้านสันติภาพ ความมั่นคง และการพัฒนาที่ยั่งยืน ซึ่งจัดขึ้นเมื่อวันที่ 14 ธันวาคม พุทธศักราช 2568 ณ หอประชุมกานตรัตน์ กองทัพอากาศ กรุงเทพมหานครการแต่งตั้งดังกล่าวได้รับเกียรติจาก ดร. อภินิตา ไชยชนะ ประธาน World Book of Records London ประจำประเทศไทย และประธานสภาสหพันธ์รักษาสันติภาพ (United Peace Keepers Federal Council – UNPKFC) ภายใต้บริบทของการประชุมที่จัดขึ้นเนื่องในโอกาส ครบรอบ 80 ปีแห่งการก่อตั้งองค์การสหประชาชาติ โดยใช้สโลแกน “One Vision, One Planet, United in Action” ซึ่งมีเป้าหมายเพื่อเป็นเวทีเชื่อมโยงวิสัยทัศน์ เสริมสร้างความร่วมมือ และผสานพลังผู้นำจากหลากหลายประเทศทั่วโลกในบทบาท คณะกรรมการ World Book of Records London ประจำประเทศไทย น.ส. ญาดาณดา จะมีหน้าที่ส่งเสริมและกำกับกระบวนการรับรองสถิติโลกภายในประเทศไทยให้เป็นไปตามมาตรฐานสากลขององค์กร ตลอดจนทำหน้าที่เป็นผู้แทนในการประสานความร่วมมือระหว่างภาคส่วนต่าง ๆ ทั้งในประเทศและระดับนานาชาติ เพื่อสนับสนุนภารกิจของ World Book of Records London ให้เกิดประโยชน์สูงสุดต่อสังคมการได้รับการแต่งตั้งในครั้งนี้สะท้อนถึงความเชื่อมั่นในศักยภาพด้านภาวะผู้นำ วิสัยทัศน์เชิงกลยุทธ์ และประสบการณ์การบริหารองค์กรของ น.ส. ญาดาณดา ภาณุทัตธนาคุณ ซึ่งมีบทบาทโดดเด่นในการขับเคลื่อนธุรกิจที่มุ่งเน้นพลังงานสะอาด นวัตกรรม และการพัฒนาอย่างยั่งยืน ควบคู่กับการให้ความสำคัญต่อความรับผิดชอบต่อสังคมในระดับประเทศและนานาชาติการแต่งตั้งครั้งนี้นับเป็นอีกหนึ่งก้าวสำคัญที่ไม่เพียงสร้างเกียรติประวัติในระดับบุคคล หากยังสะท้อนถึงศักยภาพของผู้นำไทยบนเวทีโลก เสริมสร้างภาพลักษณ์ที่ดีของประเทศไทยในประชาคมนานาชาติ และสนับสนุนการยกระดับมาตรฐานการบันทึกสถิติโลกให้มีความโปร่งใส เป็นที่ยอมรับ และสร้างคุณค่าต่อสังคมโลกอย่างยั่งยืนMs. Yadhandaa Panutatthanakhun Appointed as Thailand Committee Member of World Book of Records London at Global Leadership Summit 2025Bangkok, Thailand – Ms. Yadhandaa Panutatthanakhun, Founder & Executive Director of Empire Solar, Soonest Biz, and Jingzhung Group, has been officially appointed as a Committee Member of World Book of Records London for Thailand at the Global Leadership Summit 2025 (GLS 2025). The prestigious international summit, focusing on peace, security, and sustainable development, was held on 14 December 2025 at the Kantarat Auditorium, Royal Thai Air Force, Bangkok.The appointment was conferred by Dr. Aphinita Chaichana, President of World Book of Records London for Thailand and President of the United Peace Keepers Federal Council (UNPKFC), as part of the Global Leadership Summit commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the United Nations. The summit was organized under the theme “One Vision, One Planet, United in Action,” serving as a global platform to exchange leadership perspectives, strengthen international cooperation, and unite leaders from diverse nations and sectors.In her role as Committee Member of World Book of Records London for Thailand, Ms. Yadhandaa Panutatthanakhun will be responsible for promoting and overseeing the certification and verification processes of world records within Thailand, ensuring full compliance with international standards. She will also serve as a key liaison in fostering collaboration between national stakeholders and international partners to advance the mission and global objectives of World Book of Records London.This appointment reflects the strong confidence placed in Ms. Yadhandaa Panutatthanakhun leadership capabilities, strategic vision, and extensive experience in organizational management. She has demonstrated outstanding contributions in the fields of clean energy, innovation-driven enterprises, and sustainable development, while consistently upholding social responsibility at both national and international levels.The appointment marks a significant milestone not only in Ms. Yadhandaa Panutatthanakhun professional journey, but also in strengthening Thailand’s presence on the global stage. It underscores the country’s growing role in international leadership, reinforces transparency and credibility in global record certification, and contributes meaningfully to the creation of long-term value for the global community in line with the principles of sustainable development.