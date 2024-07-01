UNPKFC จัดกิจกรรมเฉลิมพระเกียรติพระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวฯ จัดงาน GLOBAL SPACE LEADERSHIP PROGRAM เปิดตัวการเข้าถึงอวกาศสำหรับเยาวชนทุกคน

UNPKFC เปิดตัวโครงการผู้นำอวกาศระดับโลก เน้นการเข้าถึงพื้นที่สำหรับเยาวชนทุกคน ผ่านพ้นงานแถลงข่าวอย่างเป็นทางการ ไปอย่างงดงาม เปิดตัวโครงการผู้นำอวกาศระดับโลก GLOBAL SPACE LEADERSHIP PROGRAM ภายใต้คอนเซ็ปต์ เน้นการเข้าถึงพื้นที่สำหรับทุกคน Space Access for Allโครงการ GLOBAL SPACE LEADERSHIP PROGRAM จัดตั้งขึ้นโดย โดยความร่วมมือระหว่าง สภาสหพันธ์รักษาสันติภาพ(UNPKFC) และประธานระดับโลก ประจำภูมิภาคเอเซียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ สมาคมสหประชาชาติ แห่งโคเชลลาแวลลีย์ มลรัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย สหรัฐอเมริกา UNA-USA , ศูนย์อวกาศหิมาลายัน HSC ( Himalayan Space Centre),สมาคมสหประชาชาติแห่งโคเชลลาแวลลีย์ มลรัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย สหรัฐอเมริกา UNA-USA (United Nations Association Coachella Valley California, USA Chapter) ,สมาคมแห่งสถาบันพระปกเกล้า และ Adventure of Humanity เพื่อร่วมกันผลักดัน และยืนหยัดความมุ่งมั่นที่เกี่ยวข้อง เพื่อขยายความร่วมมือระดับโลก โดยการสร้างภารกิจร่วมกันเพื่อจุดประกายแรงบันดาลใจ ส่งเสริมความหวัง และปลูกฝังความรู้เพื่อคนรุ่นใหม่ โดยการศึกษาและจินตนาการเป็นรากฐานที่สำคัญในการกำหนดชะตากรรมร่วมกัน เพื่อเผชิญกับความท้าทายเร่งด่วน เช่น การเปลี่ยนแปลงสภาพภูมิอากาศ ซึ่งส่งผลกระทบอย่างลึกซึ้งต่อคุณค่าของมนุษย์ ดังนั้นจึงเป็นจุดตัดสินใจครั้งสำคัญ เปิดตัวโครงการ Global Space Leadership Program ภายใต้คอนเซปต์ (การเข้าถึงพื้นที่สำหรับทุกคน) โดยเชื่อมโยง การส่งเสริมการเรียนรู้ ไปจนถึงการพัฒนาเทคโนโลยีที่ล้ำหน้าระดับโลกที่เชื่อมโยงไปสู่ เป้าหมายการพัฒนาที่ยั่งยืนภายใต้กรอบสหประชาชาติ SDG 4 Equality Education การศึกษาที่มีคุณภาพอย่างเท่าเทียม และเป้าหมายข้อที่ 17 Partnership for the goals เพื่อเสริมความแข็งแกร่ง ให้แก่กลไกการดำเนินงานและฟื้นฟูความร่วมมือระดับโลก เพื่อการพัฒนาที่ยั่งยืน และยังคงมุ่งมั่นที่จะจุดประกายการเปลี่ยนแปลงเชิงบวกในระดับโลก โดยมีดร.ธิติมา หล่อพิพัฒน์ นายกสมาคมแห่งสถาบันพระปกเกล้า และ กรรมการสภาสถาบันผู้ทรงคุณวุฒิสถาบันพระปกเกล้า เป็นประธานเปิดงานในพิธีดร.อภินิตา ไชยชนะ ประธานดำเนินงานโครงการในประเทศไทย และภูมิภาคเอเซีย โครงการ Global Space Leadership Program ได้กล่าวว่า สภาสหพันธ์รักษาสันติภาพ โดยความร่วมมือ ระหว่าง Mr.Afroz Mamun ประธานผู้ก่อตั้ง ศูนย์อวกาศหิมาลายัน และฑูตค่ายอวกาศ องค์การนาซ่าสหรัฐอเมริกา (Space Camp Ambassador), Ratu Muda Princess Karen Cantrell นายกสมาคมสหประชาชาติ แห่งโคเชลลาแวลลีย์ มลรัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย สหรัฐอเมริกา UNA-USA (United Nations Association Coachella Valley California, USA Chapter) , Mr. Richard Nilsson ประธานองค์กร Adventure of Humanity ซึ่งเป็นองค์กรที่ก่อตั้ง โดย Michael Jackson และ Nelson Mandela และสมาคมแห่งสถาบันพระปกเกล้า โดย ดร.ธิติมา หล่อพิพัฒน์ และด้วยพันธมิตรที่มีศักยภาพ สามารถเสริมความเข้มแข็งให้กับเยาวชน ผู้ที่จะกำหนดโลกอนาคต อย่างมีศักยภาพในระดับโลกได้อย่างเข้มแข็งและมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น ภายในงานเราได้เรียนเชิญองค์กร และภาคีเครือข่ายเข้ามาร่วมจำนวนมาก เพื่อการขยายโอกาสสำหรับเยาวชนทุกพื้นที่ ที่ไม่มีโอกาสจะได้เข้าถึงการศึกษาระดับโลก อย่างเท่าเทียม จึงต้องมีการจัดงานแถลงข่าวในวันนี้ เพื่อประชาสัมพันธ์ให้ลูกหลานของภาคีเครือข่าย นำบุตรหลานมาเรียน โดยไม่มีค่าใช้จ่าย และ ทางคณะกรรมการจัดงานโครงการ Global Space Leadership Program ได้เตรียมจัดกิจกรรมจำนวนทั้งหมด 6 รอบ รอบละ 500 คน รวม 3,000 คน เนื่องในโอกาสพระราชพิธีมหามงคลเฉลิมพระชนมพรรษา 6 รอบ 28 กรกฎาคม 2567 นี้ โดยความร่วมมือจาก สมาคมแห่งสถาบันพระปกเกล้า ,มูลนิธิ ดร.เทียม โชควัฒนา ,บริษัทสหพัฒนพิบูล จำกัด มหาชน ,โรงเรียนนวมินทราชินูทิศ สตรีวิทยา 2 ,โรงเรียนสตรีวิทยา ที่จะเป็นพลังขับเคลื่อนอย่างเข้มแข็ง เพื่อบรรลุวัตถุประสงค์ตามที่โครงการกำหนดภายในงานได้มีการแต่งตั้งยุวฑูตเพื่อสันติภาพ มีหน้าที่เข้าร่วมกิจกรรมส่งเสริมสันติภาพ เพื่อเข้ารับการเรียนรู้ด้านวิชาการและเป้าหมายการพัฒนาที่ยั่งยืนที่เกี่ยวข้อง เพื่อให้มีความพร้อมทั้งกายและจิตใจในการปฏิบัติหน้าที่ และเพื่อปลูกจิตสำนึกและบุคลิกภาพ การกล้าแสดงออกโดยสร้างความสามัคคี และเผยแพร่วัฒนธรรมสันติภาพในระดับนานาชาติต่อมาได้มีการแต่งตั้ง นางสาวรังษิมา ทองพันชั่ง เลขานุการประจำคณะกรรมาธิการแก้ไขปัญหาหนี้สินความยากจนและลดความเหลื่อมลำ สภาผู้แทนราษฏร ให้ดำรงตำแหน่ง ผู้อำนวยการศูนย์อวกาศหิมาลายัน ประจำประเทศไทยนอกจากนี้ทางคณะกรรมการจัดงานโครงการ Global Space Leadership Program ได้ร่วมแสดงความยินดีกับ ดร.อภินิตา ไชยชนะ ประธานสภาสหพันธ์รักษาสันติภาพ(UNPKFC) ที่ได้รับการแต่งตั้งอย่างเป็นทางการ ให้ดำรงตำแหน่งในบอร์ดบริหารที่ปรึกษาพิเศษประจำสหรัฐอเมริกา และประธานระดับโลก ประจำภูมิภาคเอเซียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ สมาคมสหประชาชาติแห่งโคเชลลาแวลลีย์ มลรัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย สหรัฐอเมริกา UNA-USA (United Nations Association Coachella Valley California, USA Chapter) และในโอกาสที่เป็นคนไทยคนแรกที่ได้รับรางวัล King Charles Leadership Award จาก ราชสมาคมแห่งลอนดอน ประเทศอังกฤษ โดย The Royal Society of St. George ที่ผ่านมาภายในงานมีบุคลสำคัญทั้งภาครัฐและเอกชน อาทิเช่น สมาคมทหารผ่านศึก ไทย- เกาหลี ในพระบรมราชูปถัมภ์ ,ยุวฑูตเพื่อสันติภาพประจำปี (UNPKFC Young Peace Ambassadors),โรงเรียนนวมินทราชินูทิศ สตรีวิทยา 2 , สมาคมทหารผ่านศึกแห่งประเทศไทย,สมาคมทหารผ่านศึกกรุงเทพ,สมาคมไทยทรงดำ(ไตดำ),มูลนิธิไทยทรงดำ ( กลุ่มชาติพันธ์) และภาคีเครือข่ายร่วมจำนวนมาก ที่จะร่วมนำพาเยาวชนและลูกหลานมาร่วมเรียน กับโครงการ Global Space Leadership Program เพื่อการเข้าถึงอวกาศสำหรับทุกคน โดยไม่ทิ้งใครไว้ข้างหลัง ตามวัตถุประสงค์ของโครงการฯUNPKFC launched the GLOBAL SPACE LEADERSHIP PROGRAM, emphasizing opening the space for all youth.The official press conference for launching the GLOBAL SPACE LEADERSHIP PROGRAM under the concept of “Space Access for All” was successfully held.The program has been established through the cooperation of The United Peace Keepers Federal Council (UNPKFC), the Himalayan Space Centre (HSC), the United Nations Association Coachella Valley California, USA Chapter (UNA-USA), King Prajadhipok Institute’s Society (KPIS), and Adventure of Humanity. The aim is to advance and support their collective commitment to expanding global cooperation, through the collaborative initiatives that promotes inspiration, hope, and knowledge through education and imagination, playing crucial roles in guiding our collective response to urgent challenges like climate change, which significantly impact humanity.The launch of the GLOBAL SPACE LEADERSHIP PROGRAM, under the “Space Access for All” concept, marks a pivotal step. The program aims to enhance processes from facilitating learning to advancing technological development. These align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4: "Quality Education" and 17: "Partnership for the Goals."This initiative seeks to revive and strengthen global cooperation to achieve sustainable development and foster positive global transformation.The launching event featured Dr.Tithima Lorpiphat, President of KPIS and Expert Member of King Prajadhipok’ s Institute Council , as the Opening Ceremony Chairperson. During the event, Dr. Aphinita Chaichana, Global President of UNPKFC(United Peace Keepers Federal Council) and Global Chairman Southeast Asia of United Nations Association Coachella Valley California, USA Chapter (UNA-USA), stated that the UNPKFC, in collaboration with Mr. Afroz Mamun, Founder and CEO of HSC, and Space Camp Ambassador NASA USA, Ruta Muda Princess Karen Cantrell, President of the UNA-USA United Nations Association Coachella Valley California, USA Chapter , alongside Mr. Richard Nilsson, President of Adventure of Humanity, established by Michael Jackson and Nelson Mandela, and Dr. Tithima Lorpiphat President of KPIS , as well as effective partnerships, can empower youth to shape the future more effectively.The event brought together many organizations and partnerships, aiming to provide opportunities for youth to access quality education equally and for free, whereby the program is divided into six cohorts of 500 participants each, totaling 3,000 Students. It is initiated on the auspicious occasion of His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary, with the collaboration of KPIS, the Dr. Thiam Chokwatana Foundation, Saha Pathanapibul Public Company Limited, Nawaminthrachinuthit Satri Witthaya School 2, and Satri Witthaya School, forming a robust coalition to achieve the program's objectives.During the event, “Youth Ambassadors for Peace” were appointed to engage in peace-building activities, gain academic knowledge, and understand related SDGs. This prepares them mentally and physically for their mission and boosts their confidence to promote resilience and a culture of peace globally. Additionally, Miss Rangsima Thongpunchung, Secretary to the Commission on Solving Debt and Poverty Problems and Reducing Inequality in the House of Representatives, was appointed Country Director of HSC Thailand.On this occasion, the program's committee congratulated Dr. Aphinita Chaichana Global President of UNPKFC(United Peace Keepers Federal Council) and Global Chairman Southeast Asia of United Nations Association Coachella Valley California, USA Chapter (UNA-USA), on her new role on the Special Advisory Board of the United States and as a global chair for the Southeast Asia region of the UNA-USA. She is also the first Thai recipient of the King Charles Leadership Award from the Royal Society of London, United Kingdom, granted by the Royal Society of St. George.The event was attended by many notable figures and organizations from both governmental and private sectors, including the Thai-Korean Veterans Association under Royal Patronage, UNPKFC Young Peace Ambassador, Nawaminthrachinuthit Satri Witthaya School 2, the Thai Song Dam (Tai Dam) Association, the Thai Song Dam Foundation (Ethnic Group), and many other partnerships that will send their youths to the program, ensuring the Space Access for All and that no one is left behind.