UNPKFC จัดงานเฉลิมฉลองวันสตรีสากล ในประเทศไทย

สภาสหพันธ์รักษาสันติภาพ United Peace Keepers Federal Council (UNPKFC)โดยความร่วมมือระหว่าง สมาคมสหประชาชาติแห่งโคเชลลาแวลลีย์ มลรัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย สหรัฐอเมริกา UNA-USA (United Nations Association Coachella Valley California, USA Chapter) ภายใต้การนำ Ratu Muda Princess Karen Cantrell และโรงเรียนราชินีบน ได้ร่วมจัดงานเฉลิมฉลองเนื่องในโอกาสวันสตรีสากลประจำปี พ.ศ. 2567ค.ศ. 2524) ในประเทศไทย ซึ่งวันสตรีสากล เป็นวันเฉลิมฉลองในทุกวันที่ 8 มีนาคมของทุกปีทั่วโลก และเป็นจุดสำคัญในการเคลื่อนไหวเพื่อสิทธิสตรี และภายใต้คอนเซ็ปต์ประจำปี 2567 คือการรวมตัวเพื่อสร้างแรงบันดาลใจ (Inspire Inclusion)เนื่องด้วยการให้ความสำคัญแก่วันสตรีสากลดังกล่าวนี้เอง สภาสหพันธ์รักษาสันติภาพ United Peace Keepers Federal Council (UNPKFC) ,UNA-USA (United Nations Association Coachella Valley California, USA Chapter) และโรงเรียนราชินีบน จึงได้ร่วมจัดงานครั้งนี้ขึ้นร่วมกับนักเรียน จำนวนกว่าพันคน เพื่อร่วมเฉลิมฉลอง ให้กับสตรีทั่วทุกมุมโลก ในด้านต่าง ๆ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นด้านวัฒนธรรม การเมือง เศรษฐกิจ และสังคม ของเหล่าสตรีจากทั่วโลก โดยไม่จำกัดเชื้อชาติ ศาสนา หรืออาชีพ และเป็นวันที่แสดงออกซื่งความร่วมมือกันเพื่อเดินทางไปสู่ความเสมอภาคทางเพศอันเป็นการแสดงให้เห็นถึงความเท่าเทียมกันในสังคม ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับเป้าหมายการพัฒนาที่ยั่งยืนข้อ 5 (ความเท่าเทียมทางเพศ) ขององค์การสหประชาชาติด้วยเหตุนี้ การจัดกิจกรรมเพื่อที่จะกระตุ้นให้เกิดการตื่นตัว เพื่อเรียกร้องให้ทุกคนร่วมยืนหยัดในสิทธิขั้นพื้นฐานของทุกคนและร่วมกันป้องกันการเกิดการล่วงละเมิดทางเพศที่เกิดขึ้นกับผู้หญิง ตลอดจนร่วมผลักดันให้ผู้หญิงมีบทบาทมากขึ้นในทุกสาขาอาชีพ เป็นวันสำคัญสำหรับผู้หญิงทั่วโลกที่ร่วมแสดงจุดยืน และสัญลักษณ์ ร่วมกันทั่วโลกภายในงาน ได้จัดให้มีการเชิดชูเกียรติคุณสถาณศึกษาดีเด่น เนื่องจากโรงเรียนราชินีบนเป็นสภาบันการศึกษาที่มีชื่อเสียงโดดเด่นในฐานะโรงเรียนแถวหน้าของประเทศไทย นานต่อเนื่องมาตลอด 90 ปี ที่ทุ่มเทความพยายามอย่างมากในการสร้างความเข้มแข็งของสตรีในสังคม โดยผู้รับมอบได้แก่ นางสุกัญญา จันทรเสน ผู้จัดการโรงเรียนราชินีบน โดย ดร.อภินิตา ไชยชนะ ประธานองค์กร ได้กล่าวแสดงความยินดีและกล่าวขอบคุณโรงเรียนราชีนีบน ผู้จัดการโรงเรียน ,ผู้อำนวยการ ,รองผู้อำนวยการ ผู้บริหาร คณาจารย์รทุกระดับชั้น และนักเรียน ตลอดจนแขกผู้มีเกียรติทุกท่าน ที่ให้ความร่วมมือในกิจกรรมวันสตรีสากล เป็นไปด้วยความงดงามและเป็นระเบียบเรียบร้อย เนื่องจากเป็นโรงเรียนสตรีหญิงล้วน ประกอบกับมีผู้นำที่เป็นสตรีที่มีวัสัยทัศน์ที่โดดเด่นและเข้มแข็ง เราต่างปฏิเสธไม่ได้ว่า พื้นฐานที่ดีของสตรีที่มีคุณภาพ มาจากพื้นฐานด้านการศึกษาในวันสตรีสากลนี้ เราขอแสดงยินดีกับทุกความสำเร็จของผู้หญิงทั่วทุกมุมโลก แต่ทุกวันนี้ผู้หญิงยังคงต้องเผชิญกับอุปสรรคมากมายในชีวิตประจำวัน ตั้งแต่ความไม่เป็นธรรมในสังคม การถูกมองข้าม ไปจนถึงความรุนแรงต่อร่างกายและการถูกคุกคามสิทธิ กล่าวคือ ความเท่าเทียมคือเป้าหมาย และความเสมอภาคคือหนทางไปสู่เป้าหมาย เราสามารถบรรลุความเท่าเทียมกันได้โดยผ่านกระบวนการของความเสมอภาคและการแสดงออกถึงจุดยืนที่สำคัญนั่นเองThe International Women’s Day was celebrated in Thailand gracefully.United Peace Keepers Federal Council (UNPKFC), in cooperation with United Nations Association of the Coachella Valley California, United States, UNA-USA (United Nations Association Coachella Valley California, USA Chapter) under the leadership of Ratu Muda Princess Karen Cantrell, and Rajinibon School, jointly organized a celebration on the occasion of International Women's Day 2024 in Thailand. International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8th every year around the world. and it has become a key point in the women's rights movement. And in this year of 2024, it is celebrated under the concept “Inspire Inclusion”.Due to the aforementioned emphasis given to International Women's Day, United Peace Keepers Federal Council (UNPKFC), UNA-USA (United Nations Association Coachella Valley California, USA Chapter) and Rajinibon School collaborated to organize this celebration with over a thousand students for women all over the world in various aspects—whether it is cultural, political, economic or social, without being limited by races, religions, or occupations. International Women’s Day is a day to showcase the cooperation in our journey towards gender equality, which is in line with Sustainable Development Goal 5 (gender equality) of the United Nations.Because of this reason, organizing an event like this is to stimulate social awareness to call on everyone to stand up for our basic human rights, and work together to prevent sexual harassment happened to women, as well as, pushing women for a greater role in every career field. It is an important day for women all over the world to take a stand and symbolize it altogether.In the event, there was a ceremony to honor outstanding educational institutions, and because Rajinibon School has been a distinguished educational institution in Thailand for 90 years, putting great efforts to build the strength of women in society, it was carefully chosen to be awarded. The recipient was Mrs. Sukanya Chandrasen, manager of Rajinibon School. Dr. Apinita Chaichana, global president of the organization, expressed the heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to Rajinibon School, the school manager, the school director, deputy directors, administrators, teachers at all levels and students, as well as all honorable guests for the smooth and graceful cooperation in International Women's Day activities. Because it is a girls’ school, whose leader is a woman full of outstanding and strong visions, we cannot deny that good basis for quality women comes from their educational background.On this International Women's Day, we salute all the achievements of women all over the world. But nowadays, women still face multiple obstacles in their daily lives, whether it is injustice or being overlooked in society, physical violence, or threats to human rights, that is, equality is the goal, and equity is the path to that goal. We can achieve equality through a process of equity and expression of those critical positions.