มหาวิทยาลัยซีเอ็มเคแอล (CMKL) ร่วมกับ สถาบันวิศวกรรมปัญญาประดิษฐ์ ชวนมาเตรียมความพร้อมและเก็บความรู้ ในงาน AI Engineering & Innovation Summit 2023

มหาวิทยาลัยซีเอ็มเคแอล (CMKL) ชวนมาเตรียมความพร้อมและเก็บความรู้สู่ยุค AI ในงาน AI Engineering & Innovation Summit 2023 ระหว่างวันที่ 7-8 ธันวาคม 2566 ที่ ทรู ดิจิทัล พาร์ค (TRUE Digital Park) นำทีมโดย ศาสตราจารย์พิเศษ ดร.สุรเกียรติ์ เสถียรไทย นายกสภามหาวิทยาลัยซีเอ็มเคแอล (CMKL University) และ สถาบันวิศวกรรมปัญญาประดิษฐ์ (AI Engineering Institute - AIEI) ซึ่งเป็นความร่วมมือระหว่าง 6 สถาบันการศึกษา ได้แก่ มหาวิทยาลัยซีเอ็มเคแอล สถาบันเทคโนโลยีพระจอมเกล้าเจ้าคุณทหารลาดกระบัง มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล มหาวิทยาลัยเชียงใหม่ มหาวิทยาลัยสงขลานครินทร์ และมหาวิทยาลัยขอนแก่นครั้งแรกแห่งการพบกันครั้งยิ่งใหญ่ของผู้นำด้าน AI Engineering & Innovation จากสหรัฐอเมริกา และ คณะอาจารย์ ร่วมกับภาครัฐและเอกชน ชั้นนำของประเทศไทย เพื่อหารือ แลกเปลี่ยนองค์ความรู้และประสบการณ์ด้านนวัตกรรมด้าน AI มากมายเราขอเชิญทุกคนมาร่วมกันพบกับเหล่าผู้เชี่ยวชาญผู้มีความรู้ความสามารถด้านปัญญาประดิษฐ์ (AI) และวิศวะคอมพิวเตอร์ รวมถึงผู้นำทางด้านอุตสาหกรรมปัญญาประดิษฐ์จากสถาบันชั้นนำต่าง ๆ ที่จะมามอบความรู้ และพูดคุยในประเด็นที่ล้ำสมัยเกี่ยวกับ AIภายในงานประกอบไปด้วย AI ทางด้าน Medicine, Engineering Education, Policy & Governance, Creative & Innovation, Finance & Banking, Future of Start-ups และอื่น ๆ อีกมากมาย ความรู้ที่อัดแน่นทั้งหมดนี้จะช่วยให้คุณตามทันเทรนด์ของ AI และเสริมทักษะความรู้เพื่อธุรกิจของคุณ รวมถึงยังเป็นโอกาสที่ดีที่จะได้รู้จักงานวิจัยจากนักศึกษาสายวิชา AI และ Innovation จากหลากหลายสถาบัน เพื่อให้คุณได้เชื่อมโยงธุรกิจและพูดคุยกับผู้มีความสามารถตามที่องค์กรคุณต้องการได้​สำหรับ Keynotes Speakers และหัวข้อที่น่าสนใจ พร้อมอัปเดตเทรนด์ AI และหัวข้อ Panel Discussion ดังนี้Keynotes Speakers และหัวข้อที่น่าสนใจ (หมายเหตุ : ทุกกิจกรรมดำเนินด้วยภาษาอังกฤษ)1. AI Application & Social Impact: "Leveraging AI Engineering for Societal Challenges" - Prof. Jose M. F. Moura, Philip L. and Marsha Dowd University Professor, Carnegie Mellon University, IEEE & AAAS Fellow, Former president of IEEE2. AI & Cyber-Physical System: “Safety of Intelligent Systems Operating in Uncertain and Interactive Environments” - Dr. Yorie Nakahira, Assistant Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Carnegie Mellon University3. AI & International Education: "Shaping the Future of International Education" - Dr. Allan E. Goodman, Chief Executive Officer, Institute of International Education4. AI Infrastructure: “Accelerated Computing Architecture / Infrastructure Research” - Assoc. Prof. Tze Meng Low, Associate Research Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Carnegie Mellon University5. Global AI & Policy – “Understanding the Emerging Trends and Establishing a Pathway Forward” Pam Dixon, Founder & Executive Director, World Privacy Forum and co-chair of United Nations Statistics Data Governance Committee6. AI in Creative Innovation: “Designing Human-AI Symbiosis for Cultivating Wonder, Wisdom, and Wellbeing” - Pat Pataranutaporn, Human-AI Interaction Researcher, MIT Media LabAI Trends ที่น่าสนใจ• Discover the Latest AI & Engineering Trends• AI & Real Practical Applications• Networking and Access to Leaders• New Partnerships & Collaboration• Contribute to Shaping Ethical AI Practicesหัวข้อ Panel Discussion• AI in Medicine: "AI's Role in Addressing Healthcare Challenges"• AI Engineering Education: "Shaping Responsible AI for Society & Sustainability"• AI Policy & Governance: “Global AI Policy and Development”• AI Creative & Innovation: “Foster Creativity with the Power of AI”• AI in Finance & Banking: “How AI is Shaping Up the Banking & Finance Industry?”• AI and the Future of Startups: “Opportunities and Challenges in the Future of Startups”• AI for Infrastructure & Industrial Automation: “Scalability and Security in AI-Driven Industrial Automation”สำหรับผู้ที่สนใจ สามารถลงทะเบียนร่วมงานได้ฟรี https://form.jotform.com/232841624873461 สามารถศึกษารายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ https://ai-engineering-innovation-summit-2023.aiei.ac.th