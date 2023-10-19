สถาบันเทคโนโลยีแห่งเอเชีย จัด “AIT Career Fair” ให้เหล่านักศึกษามีประสบการณ์ในการร่วมงานกับองค์กรชั้นนำระดับ Global ในไทย

สถาบันเทคโนโลยีแห่งเอเชีย (Asian Institute of Technology) เป็นสถาบันการศึกษาหลักสูตรนานานชาติในระดับปริญญาโท และปริญญาเอก หลากหลายสาขาวิชาโดยมีผู้สำเร็จการศึกษาจาก AIT มากกว่า 100 ประเทศทั่วโลก สถาบันฯ ยังให้การส่งเสริมด้านการมีงานทำให้แก่กลุ่มนักศึกษา โดยได้จัดงาน “AIT Career Fair” ขึ้นที่สถาบันเทคโนโลยีแห่งเอเชีย (Asian Institute of Technology) ในวันพุธที่ 25 ตุลาคม 2566 เวลา 09.00-16.00 น. ณ AIT Conference Center มีบริษัทชั้นนำในไทยและบริษัทชั้นนำระดับ Global ที่ดำเนินธุรกิจในไทยเข้าร่วมสรรหาบุคคลากรที่มีศักยภาพภายเข้าสู่องค์กรภายในงานอีกด้วย
งาน AIT Career Fair ยังถือเป็นโอกาสสำคัญสำหรับองค์กรต่างๆ ที่จะได้พบกับเหล่านักศึกษามากความสามารถของสถาบันเทคโนโลยีแห่งเอเชีย (AIT) ในระดับปริญญาโท และปริญญาเอกจากกว่า 40 ประเทศ
นอกจากนี้ภายในงานยังมีการจัดแสดงผลงานวิจัยของนักศึกษา แลกเปลี่ยนประสบการณ์ระหว่างกันที่มาจากหลากหลายสาขาวิชา ด้วยความเชี่ยวชาญที่แตกต่างนำพาไปสู่การค้นพบศักยภาพที่ช่วยยกระดับการทำงานภายในองค์กรให้มีประสิทธิภาพมากยิ่งขึ้น
AIT จึงขอเชิญชวนองค์กรที่กำลังค้นหาบุคลากรเข้าทำงาน (recruitment) เป็นโอกาสที่จะได้พบกับนักศึกษามากความสามารถจากหลากหลายสาขาในสถาบันฯ
สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ AIT Career Center Asian Institute of Technology โทรศัพท์ : (66) 2 524 6326 , (66) 2 524 6744 Email: careercenter@ait.ac.th Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialaitcareercenter/
โดยงาน AIT Career Fair ได้รับการตอบรับเข้าร่วมงานจากองค์กรชั้นนำกว่า 34 แห่ง ได้แก่
1. New Ambitions International & Education ( https://naice.com.au/ )
2. The Siam Cement PLC. (https://career.scg.com/)
3. MDPI Thailand Co.,Ltd. ( http://www.mdpi.com )
4. AltoTech Global ( http://www.altotech.ai )
5. THK CO., LTD. ( https://www.thk.com/?q=th )
6. Banpu PCL (บริษัท บ้านปู จำกัด (มหาชน) | Banpu Public Company Limited)
7. AIT Extension ( Continuing Education Thailand | Professional Skills Training in Thailand (ait.ac.th) )
8. My Internship Asia ( myinternshipasia.com) )
9. Kyocera AVX ( KYOCERA AVX | Advanced Electronic Components & Solutions (kyocera-avx.com )
10. ASEAN Career Fair with Japan ( https://asean-career.com/ )
11. Indorama Ventures Global Services Limited ( https://www.indoramaventures.com/en/home )
12. Blue Card Program, Bee Two GmbH (https://bluecardprogram.de/)
13. Consultants of Technology Co., Ltd. (www.cot.co.th)
14. King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi ( https://iadmission.kmutt.ac.th/ )
15. Schaeffler ( http://www.schaeffler.com )
16. TEAM Consulting Engineering and Management PCL ( https://www.teamgroup.co.th )
17. Hays Recruitment (Thailand) Ltd ( https://www.hays.co.th/ )
18. Pan-International Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd ( http://www.panintl.com/en )
19. AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited ( http://www.aapico.com )
20. Thai Beverage ( http://www.thaibev.com )
21. BayWa r.e. (Thailand)., Ltd (http://www.baywa-re.com | asia.baywa-re.com)
22. Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System (RIMES) ( https://www.rimes.int/ )
23. Asian Engineering Consultants Company Limited (Head Office) ( http://www.aec-th.com )
24. Double A (1991) Public Limited Company ( https://www.doubleapaper.com/about-double-a/careers )
25. Stonehenge Inter Public Company Limited ( http://www.sti.co.th )
26. Planet Barcode ( https://www.planet-barcode.co.th )
27. Laxmi Group Pvt. Ltd ( https://laxmigroup.com.np )
28. School of Engineering King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang ( https://engineer.kmitl.ac.th/ )
29. Meinhardt (Thailand) Ltd. ( https://www.meinhardt.net/ )
30. DEMCO Public Company Limited ( https://www.demco.co.th/ )
31. Kaizen (Thailand) Limited ( https://kaizen.com/ )
32. Borthong Industries Technology Company Limited ( http://www.jinchi33.com )
33. Factorytalk ( https://factory-talk.com )
34. Helukabel (Thailand) Co., Ltd. ( https://www.helukabel.com/th/ )