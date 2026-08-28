ศึกกงสีหมื่นล้านตระกูลดัง "เตชะไพบูลย์" เดือด! "บิลลี่" ลูกชายคนกลางแฉยับ ปมพินัยกรรมพิศวง ห่วงแม่วัย 93 ปีชะตากรรมเดียวกับพ่อ

เดือดปรอทแตก เมื่อเกิดศึกสายเลือดตระกูลดังปะทุขึ้นมาหลังหรือลูกชายคนกลางทายาทออกมาร้องกับสื่อถึงความไม่โปร่งใสในกระบวนการจัดการทรัพย์สินกงสีการทำพินัยกรรม และความปลอดภัยของมารดาวัย 93 ปีที่กำลังเผชิญภาวะเจ็บป่วยเรื้อรังงานนี้บอกเลยว่ามีแต่เรื่องชวนตาค้าง!จุดเริ่มต้นของความขัดแย้งในชั้นศาลเกิดขึ้นหลังจากที่ผู้พ่อถึงแก่กรรม โดยเดิมทีในปี 2561 ได้มีการจัดทำพินัยกรรมระบุแบ่งทรัพย์สินให้บุตรทั้ง 3 คน ได้แก่พี่สาวคนโต,บุตรชายคนกลาง และน้องชายคนเล็กต่อมากลับปรากฏพินัยกรรมอีกฉบับลงวันที่ 11 มีนาคม 2563 ซึ่งมีเนื้อหาและระบุยกทรัพย์สินทั้งหมดให้แก่และเพียง 2 คน!พินัยกรรมฉบับหลังนี้อ้างว่าจัดทำขึ้น ณ ห้องพิจารณาคดีของศาลในระหว่างกระบวนการไต่สวนคำร้องขอเป็นผู้อนุบาลผู้เป็นแม่ฝ่ายวิลาศ และทีมทนายความ จึงได้ยื่นฟ้องต่อศาลแพ่งกรุงเทพใต้ เพื่อขอเพิกถอนพินัยกรรมฉบับนี้ ด้วยพบข้อพิรุธสำคัญว่า ในรายงานกระบวนพิจารณาของศาลในวันนัดสืบพยานดังกล่าวอีกทั้งพยานในพินัยกรรมซึ่งเป็นทนายความก็ปฏิบัติหน้าที่อยู่ในห้องพิจารณาคดีตลอดทั้งวัน การลงลายมือชื่อจึงไม่ถูกต้องตามแบบของกฎหมาย ส่งผลให้คดีร้องขอตั้งผู้จัดการมรดกในปัจจุบันถูกศาลสั่งจำหน่ายไว้ชั่วคราวเพื่อรอผลการวินิจฉัยคดีเพิกถอนพินัยกรรมพูดถึงทรัพย์สินกงสีที่เป็นเหตุพิพาทของพี่น้องบอกเลยว่าเห็นตัวเลขแล้วต้องอ้าปากค้าง เพราะมูลค่ารวมแตะหลักเน้นๆ ไม่ว่าจะเป็น ที่ดินแปลงทองย่านหนองงูเห่าขนาดมหึมา มูลค่าทะยานกว่า 3,000 ล้านบาท​อาณาจักรโรงแรมและตึกสูง อันได้แก่ โรงแรมรีเจ้นท์ ชะอำ รวมที่ดินกว่า 600 ไร่ และ ตึกรีเจ้นท์ เฮ้าส์ ถนนราชดำริ ที่ดินกรุแตกทั้งบางปะกงและเชียงราย แถมยังมีปมจัดตั้งบริษัท ยู แอนด์ เอ็น แอสเสท จำกัด เมื่อปี 2560 เพื่อกวาดที่ดินกงสีเข้าพอร์ต แต่พีคสุดคือช็อตที่เล่าลือกันว่า มีการพามารดาไปทำนิติกรรมโอนที่ดินแถมเอกสารเซ็นกันแค่ชื่อห้วน ๆ ไร้นามสกุล ในขณะที่แม่ไม่ได้มีสภาพพร้อมจะทำนิติกรรมใดๆ งานนี้บอกคำเดียวว่ามีเงื่อนงำ!ไม่ใช่แค่เรื่องเงินทองแต่มีอีกมุมที่ทำเอานั่งไม่ติดคือการรักษาพยาบาลคุณแม่วัย 93 ปี ที่มีทั้งการจ่ายยาสายจิตเวชอย่าง Seroquel, Abilify ควบยาระงับประสาท Ativan หลายขนาน จนหวั่นใจว่าแม่จะเจอภาวะแถมกระทบไตจนเสี่ยงน้ำท่วมปอดซ้ำรอยพ่อผู้ล่วงลับที่เคยเผชิญชะตากรรมเตียงโรงพยาบาลจนวาระสุดท้ายงานนี้ลูกชายคนกลางเลยสวมบทบอดี้การ์ด ผลักดันฟอกไตสัปดาห์ละ 2-3 ครั้ง จนความจำแม่ฟื้นตัวดีขึ้นมาได้​ไคลแม็กซ์ความเดือดปรอทแตกขั้นสุด เมื่อต้นเดือนสิงหาคม 2569 ที่ผ่านมา เมื่อศาลชั้นต้นมีคำพิพากษาให้ ปิยะมาน และ วิลิต เป็นผู้อนุบาลแม่ร่วมกัน ฝ่ายวิลาศต้องสู้ยิบตาส่งเรื่องอุทธรณ์ตามกฎหมาย แต่แล้วหนังชีวิตก็ฉายแสง เมื่อวันที่ 7 สิงหาคมฝ่ายพี่สาว-น้องชายยกทีมพร้อมตำรวจบุกโรงพยาบาลรวมใจรักษ์ ตอนที่แม่กำลังฟอกไตอยู่ เพื่อขอเปลี่ยนตัวผู้ดูแล แม้จะมีหนังสือคัดค้านแปะหรา แต่ตกดึกกลับมีรถส่วนบุคคลมารับตัวแม่ออกจากโรงพยาบาลไปอย่างไร้ร่องรอย ติดต่อไม่ได้จนถึงทุกวันนี้!​สำหรับวิลาศ หรือ บิลลี่ ถือว่า ดีกรีไม่ธรรมดา จบตรีด้าน Organizational Behavior and Management จากมหาวิทยาลัยบราวน์ สหรัฐอเมริกา เคยลุยงานบริหารโรงแรมรีเจ้นท์และ บล.ไทยโอเวอร์ซี ทรัสต์ ก่อนผันตัวทางยาวไปสายโภชนาการสุขภาพและนโยบายสาธารณะเจ้าตัวออกตัวแรง ๆ เลยว่า ตัวเองมีฐานะมั่นคงและได้มรดกจากคุณป้า ซึ่งก็คือมาตั้งนานแล้วไม่ได้หิวกระหายทรัพย์สินกงสีแม้แต่น้อยสิ่งเดียวที่ต้องการคือ(English Translation)Things have reached boiling point as a bitter family feud erupts within the prominent Tejapaibul family. Vilart, or “Billy,” Tejapaibul, the middle son of Uthorn and Noree Tejapaibul, has gone public with allegations of a lack of transparency surrounding the management of the family’s jointly owned assets, the preparation of a will, and the safety of his 93-year-old mother, who is suffering from chronic health problems.This story is packed with one shocking twist after another.The dispute first reached the courts following the death of Uthorn, the father. Originally, in B.E. 2561 (2018), a will had been drawn up providing for the distribution of assets among all three children: Piyaman Tejapaibul, the eldest daughter; Vilart Tejapaibul, the middle son; and Vilit Tejapaibul, the youngest son.However, another will subsequently emerged, dated 11 March B.E. 2563 (2020). This later will excluded Vilart entirely and provided that all of the assets would be inherited solely by Piyaman and Vilit.The later will was claimed to have been executed in a courtroom during proceedings concerning a petition for the appointment of a guardian for their mother, Noree.Vilart and his legal team therefore filed a lawsuit with the Southern Bangkok Civil Court seeking revocation of the will, citing what they considered serious irregularities. According to the court’s record of proceedings on the relevant witness-hearing date, there was no indication that Uthorn, the father, had actually appeared at the court. Furthermore, the witnesses to the will, who were lawyers, were said to have been performing their duties inside the courtroom throughout the entire day. The signing of the will was therefore alleged not to have complied with the legal formalities required by law. As a result, the current proceeding concerning the appointment of an estate administrator has been temporarily struck from the court’s case list pending the outcome of the case seeking revocation of the will.As for the family assets at the heart of the dispute, the figures are enough to make anyone’s jaw drop. Their combined value reportedly reaches around THB 10 billion. Among the assets is a highly valuable plot of land in the Nong Ngu Hao area, with an estimated value exceeding THB 3 billion.There is also an empire of hotels and high-rise buildings, including the Regent Cha-Am Hotel, together with more than 600 rai of land, as well as Regent House on Ratchadamri Road.The family’s property portfolio also reportedly includes extensive landholdings in Bang Pakong and Chiang Rai. Adding another layer to the controversy is the establishment of U & N Asset Co., Ltd. in B.E. 2560 (2017), allegedly for the purpose of transferring family-owned land into the company’s portfolio. But perhaps the most striking allegation concerns claims that Noree, the mother, was taken to carry out legal transactions involving the transfer of land while she remained seated inside a car, with documents allegedly signed using only her first name, without her surname. At the time, it was alleged that she was not in a condition suitable for carrying out such legal transactions. One word: suspicious.And it is not only about money. Another issue that has left Vilart deeply concerned is the medical treatment of his 93-year-old mother. She was reportedly prescribed psychiatric medications including Seroquel and Abilify, together with the sedative Ativan, leading to fears that she could suffer from what was described as “drug-induced pseudodementia.” There were also concerns about the effects on her kidneys and the risk of pulmonary edema, raising fears that she could suffer a fate similar to that of her late husband, who spent his final days in a hospital bed.Vilart, the middle son, therefore stepped into the role of his mother’s “bodyguard,” pushing for her to undergo dialysis two to three times a week, after which her memory was said to have improved.The family drama reached another boiling point in early August B.E. 2569 (2026).The Court of First Instance ruled that Piyaman and Vilit should be appointed jointly as their mother’s guardians. Vilart, however, continued to fight the decision and filed an appeal in accordance with the law. Then came yet another dramatic development. On 7 August, the elder sister and younger brother reportedly arrived at Ruamjai Rak Hospital together with police officers while their mother was undergoing dialysis, seeking to change the person responsible for her care. Despite a written objection having been prominently posted, a private vehicle reportedly arrived later that night and took their mother away from the hospital. Her whereabouts have allegedly remained unknown to Vilart ever since.As for Vilart, or Billy, his background is far from ordinary. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Behavior and Management from Brown University in the United States. He previously worked in management at the Regent Hotel and Thai Overseas Trust Securities, before eventually moving into the fields of nutrition, health, and public policy.Vilart has strongly insisted that he is financially secure and had already received an inheritance from his aunt, Khunying Kanda Tejapaibul, long ago.He therefore maintains that he has no desire whatsoever to seize the family assets.According to him, the only things he wants are the well-being, safety, and proper medical treatment of his 93-year-old mother.One thing is certain: this chapter of the Tejapaibul family feud does not appear likely to end anytime soon. It looks set to become a full-blown family saga.