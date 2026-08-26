"เอกนิติ" ชูวิสัยทัศน์ “Reignite Thailand” เร่งลงทุน สร้างขีดความสามารถใหม่ ขับเคลื่อนศก.โตระยะยาว

เมื่อวันที่ (26 สิงหาคม 2569) ดร.เอกนิติ นิติทัณฑ์ประภาศ รองนายกรัฐมนตรีและรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการคลัง กล่าวปาฐกถาในงาน Thailand Focus 2026: Reignite Thailand โดยชี้ว่าเศรษฐกิจโลกกำลังเผชิญการเปลี่ยนแปลงครั้งใหญ่จากภูมิเศรษฐศาสตร์ AI และเทคโนโลยีดิจิทัล การเปลี่ยนผ่านด้านพลังงาน ซึ่งกำลังเปลี่ยนทั้งห่วงโซ่อุปทานและทิศทางการลงทุนของโลก สำหรับประเทศไทย การเปลี่ยนแปลงดังกล่าวเป็นทั้งความท้าทายและโอกาส โดยไทยสามารถใช้ความเปิดกว้าง ที่ตั้งทางยุทธศาสตร์ และความสัมพันธ์ทางเศรษฐกิจกับตลาดสำคัญทั่วโลก เสริมบทบาทเป็น “Trusted Connector” หรือฐานที่มั่นคงและเชื่อถือได้สำหรับบริษัทที่ต้องการเชื่อมโยงการผลิตและตลาดในหลายภูมิภาครองนายกรัฐมนตรีฯ ระบุว่า สัญญาณการลงทุนของไทยกำลังปรับดีขึ้นอย่างชัดเจน โดยในครึ่งแรกของปี 2569 คำขอรับการส่งเสริมการลงทุนจาก BOI มีมูลค่าราว 1.47 ล้านล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้น 37% ขณะที่การลงทุนจริงของโครงการที่ได้รับการส่งเสริมมีมูลค่ามากกว่า 5 แสนล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้นเกือบ 30% นอกจากนี้ การลงทุนภาคเอกชนในไตรมาส 2 ยังขยายตัวเกือบ 15% ซึ่งเป็นอัตราสูงที่สุดในรอบกว่าทศวรรษ สะท้อนว่าการลงทุนกำลังกลับมาเป็นแรงขับเคลื่อนสำคัญของเศรษฐกิจไทยอีกครั้งรัฐบาลจึงวางแนวทางการดำเนินนโยบายเศรษฐกิจไว้ใน 3 ระยะ คือ “Stabilise Today. Transition Now. Invest for Tomorrow.” ในระยะสั้น รัฐบาลจะช่วยดูแลประชาชนจากผลกระทบของราคาพลังงานอย่างตรงจุด ควบคู่กับการรักษาวินัยการคลัง ขณะเดียวกัน รัฐบาลจะเร่งการเปลี่ยนผ่านด้านพลังงาน โดยพระราชกำหนดกู้จะเป็นส่วนสำคัญในการเร่งการลงทุนด้านพลังงานหมุนเวียน โครงข่ายไฟฟ้า การขนส่งสะอาด และอุตสาหกรรมสีเขียว พร้อมเดินหน้า Direct Power Purchase Agreements และ Third-Party Access เพื่อเปิดทางให้ภาคเอกชนลงทุนในระบบพลังงานมากขึ้นสำหรับ Invest for Tomorrow รัฐบาลจะใช้การลงทุนภาครัฐเพื่อดึงเงินลงทุนภาคเอกชน เร่งการลงทุนจากต่างประเทศผ่าน Thailand FastPass และกระตุ้นการลงทุนของธุรกิจไทยผ่านกลไก กรอ. โดยนับตั้งแต่เริ่มดำเนินการ FastPass การลงทุนจริงขยายตัวเป็นเลขสองหลักต่อเนื่องทั้งสองไตรมาสของปีนี้ และเมื่อรวมกับโครงการที่รัฐบาลช่วยผลักดัน คาดว่าจะสามารถเร่งเม็ดเงินลงทุนได้มากกว่า 7 แสนล้านบาท รองนายกรัฐมนตรีฯ เปรียบการพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจเสมือนทีมฟุตบอล โดยภาคธุรกิจในอุตสาหกรรมแห่งอนาคตเป็น “กองหน้า” กรอ. และภาครัฐทำหน้าที่เป็น “กองกลาง” ช่วยแก้ปัญหาและผลักดันการลงทุน ขณะที่เสถียรภาพเศรษฐกิจมหภาคและวินัยการคลังคือ “กองหลัง” ที่สร้างความมั่นใจให้เศรษฐกิจเติบโตได้อย่างมั่นคงรองนายกรัฐมนตรีฯ ย้ำว่า ความสำเร็จไม่ควรวัดจากเม็ดเงินลงทุนเพียงอย่างเดียว แต่ต้องดูว่าการลงทุนนั้นสร้างประโยชน์อะให้กับประเทศ โดยเน้นการลงทุนคุณภาพต้องนำเทคโนโลยีและการวิจัยเข้ามา เชื่อมธุรกิจไทยเข้าสู่ห่วงโซ่อุปทานโลก และสร้างงานพร้อมทักษะใหม่ให้คนไทย ผ่าน Skill Bridge ซึ่งเป็นการฝึกอบรมแบบ demand-driven ตามทักษะที่ภาคอุตสาหกรรมต้องการจริง ขณะเดียวกัน ตลาดทุนจะช่วยรองรับการเปลี่ยนแปลงผ่าน TISA, BOI-to-IPO และ JUMP+ ทั้งหมดนี้เชื่อมกับแนวคิด “Thailand’s New Horizons: Empowering People, Building Resilience” ที่ไทยจะนำเสนอในการประชุม IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings ปลายปีนี้โดย ดร.เอกนิติ ย้ำว่า “รัฐบาลจะเดินหน้านโยบายอย่างต่อเนื่อง ทั้งการประคองเศรษฐกิจ เร่งการเปลี่ยนผ่าน และลงทุนเพื่ออนาคต บนพื้นฐานเศรษฐกิจที่แข็งแกร่ง พร้อมรักษาวินัยการเงินการคลัง” เพราะท้ายที่สุด เป้าหมายไม่ใช่เพียงการนำเงินทุนเข้าประเทศ แต่คือการ เปลี่ยนเงินทุนให้เป็นขีดความสามารถ และสร้างโอกาสที่ดีขึ้นให้กับคนไทยDeputy Prime Minister Ekniti sets out “Reignite Thailand” agenda to turn investment into long-term capabilityOn 26 August 2026, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas delivered recorded remarks at Thailand Focus 2026: Reignite Thailand, noting that the global economy is being reshaped by geoeconomic tensions, AI, and the energy transition. For Thailand, these shifts bring both challenges and opportunities. With long-standing economic ties across major markets, Thailand can position itself as a “trusted connector” by being a stable and reliable base for companies operating across markets and supply chains.The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the strengthening investment momentum. In the first half of 2026, BOI investment applications reached around THB 1.47 trillion, up 37% year on year, while actual investment by BOI-promoted projects exceeded THB 500 billion. Domestic private investment also grew by almost 15% in the second quarter, its strongest increase in more than a decade. These trends show that investment is once again becoming an important driver of Thailand’s growth.The Government’s policy is structured around three horizons: “Stabilise Today. Transition Now. Invest for Tomorrow.” In the near term, support will remain targeted while fiscal discipline is maintained. At the same time, Thailand will accelerate its energy transition to reduce dependence on imported energy and strengthen long-term energy security. Reforms including Direct PPA and Third Party Access will also help bring more private investment into the energy system and support future industries that increasingly require reliable clean power.Under Invest for Tomorrow, the Government will use public investment to crowd in private capital, accelerate foreign investment through Thailand FastPass, and work with Thai businesses through the Joint Public-Private Sector Committee (กรอ.). FastPass is already supporting 25 strategic projects, while together with other projects the Government has helped unlock, more than THB 700 billion in investment could be accelerated. Dr. Ekniti stressed, however, that success should go beyond the investment numbers themselves. What matters is the contribution those investments make to Thailand.“We need to turn global capital into capability here in Thailand.” Quality investment should bring more technology and research into the country, create stronger links with Thai businesses and give Thai workers better skills and opportunities. Thailand’s capital market must support the same transition: TISA to deepen the long-term investor base, BOI-to-IPO to bring new-economy companies into the market, and JUMP+ to help existing listed companies transform. This direction also reflects the theme Thailand will bring to the IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings later this year: “Thailand’s New Horizons: Empowering People, Building Resilience.” Ultimately, investment is not an end in itself. It should help build stronger capabilities at home, create better opportunities for Thai people and make the economy more resilient.