ส.ปกเกล้าห่วงเหตุตะวันออกกลางเสียใจสูญเสีย ย้ำยุติข้อพิพาทตามกฎบัตรUN หนุนรัฐสภาไทยดันสันติวิธี

วันนี้ (1 มีนาคม) สถาบันพระปกเกล้า แถลงการณ์ต่อสถานการณ์ความขัดแย้งล่าสุดใตตะวันออกกลาง ว่า สถาบันพระปกเกล้า ในฐานะคลังสมองของชาติด้านนิติบัญญัติ ภายใต้กำกับของประธานรัฐสภา มุ่งส่งเสริมประชาธิปไตยและธรรมาภิบาลบนพื้นฐานสันติวิธี ขอแสดงความห่วงกังวลอย่างยิ่งต่อสถานการณ์ความตึงเครียดล่าสุดที่เกี่ยวข้องกับสหรัฐอเมริกา อิสราเอล และอิหร่านสถาบันพระปกเกล้า ขอแสดงความเสียใจอย่างสุดซึ้งต่อครอบครัวของผู้เสียชีวิตทุกฝ่าย ความสูญเสียของพลเรือนผู้บริสุทธิ์เป็นเครื่องเตือนใจถึงต้นทุนทางมนุษย์ของความขัดแย้ง ซึ่งไม่อาจประเมินค่าได้สถาบันพระปกเกล้าขอเน้นย้ำหลักการสำคัญตามกฎบัตรสหประชาชาติ โดยเฉพาะข้อ 2(3) และ 2(4) ซึ่งกำหนดให้รัฐสมาชิกระงับข้อพิพาทระหว่างประเทศด้วยสันติวิธี และงดเว้นจากการใช้กำลัง หลักการดังกล่าวเป็นรากฐานของระเบียบโลกและระบบกติกาพหุภาคีในฐานะสถาบันที่ยึดมั่นในหลักประชาธิปไตย ธรรมาภิบาลและสันติวิธี สถาบันพระปกเกล้าเห็นว่าความมั่นคงที่ยั่งยืนมิอาจเกิดจากการยกระดับความรุนแรง หากแต่ต้องอาศัยการเจรจา และการมีส่วนร่วมอย่างสร้างสรรค์ ทั้งผ่านกลไกฝ่ายบริหารและการทูตเชิงรัฐสภา สมาชิกรัฐสภามีบทบาทสำคัญในการส่งเสริมความรับผิดชอบ กำกับดูแลการให้ความช่วยเหลือด้านมนุษยธรรม และการกำกับการดำเนินการตามพันธกรณีระหว่างประเทศ รวมถึงสนับสนุนการเจรจาอย่างต่อเนื่องในยามวิกฤตประเทศไทยมีความสัมพันธ์ผ่านกลุ่มมิตรภาพรัฐสภาและความร่วมมือระหว่างรัฐสภากับประเทศคู่เจรจาสำคัญ รวมทั้งการมีส่วนร่วมในเวทีสหภาพรัฐสภา (IPU) และเวทีรัฐสภาระหว่างประเทศอื่น ๆ กลไกเหล่านี้สามารถเป็นช่องทางสำคัญในการเสริมสร้างความเข้าใจ และธำรงรักษาความสัมพันธ์ที่สร้างสรรค์ท่ามกลางบริบทความตึงเครียดทางภูมิรัฐศาสตร์สถาบันพระปกเกล้า โดยสำนักงานสันติวิธีและธรรมาภิบาล พร้อมสนับสนุนฝ่ายนิติบัญญัติและภาคนโยบายของประเทศไทยด้วยองค์ความรู้เชิงหลักการ การวิเคราะห์เชิงเปรียบเทียบ และข้อเสนอเชิงประจักษ์ ในโลกที่เชื่อมโยงถึงกันที่ความไม่มั่นคงในภูมิภาคหนึ่งส่งผลกระทบไปทั่วโลก สถาบันพระปกเกล้า เชื่อว่าบทบาทของประเทศไทยจำเป็นต้องตั้งอยู่บนหลักกฎหมายระหว่างประเทศ ความรับผิดชอบในเวทีพหุภาคี และสันติภาพที่ตั้งอยู่บนความยุติธรรมและความร่วมมือคือรากฐานที่มั่นคงที่สุดของเสถียรภาพระหว่างประเทศKPI Statement on the Recent Conflict in the Middle EastThe King Prajadhipok’s Institute (KPI), as Thailand’s national legislative think tank under Parliament dedicated to advancing democracy, constitutional governance, and peace, expresses its grave concern over the recent escalation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.We extend our deepest condolences to the families of all victims. The loss of civilian lives is a solemn reminder of the profound human cost of conflict.KPI reaffirms the foundational principles of the Charter of the United Nations, particularly Article 2(3) and Article 2(4), which require the peaceful settlement of disputes and the non-use of force. These principles are not merely legal obligations but they are the safeguards of an international order and the conditions necessary for peaceful coexistence.As an institution rooted in democratic governance and peaceful conflict resolution, and mindful of the indispensable role of legislatures, KPI urges all parties to exercise utmost restraint and recommit to constructive engagement through both executive and parliamentary channels. Parliamentary diplomacy, though often less visible, provides continuity, accountability, and space for dialogue when formal negotiations are strained. Parliamentarians serve as custodians of international commitments and humanitarian responsibility.Thailand maintains parliamentary friendship groups with major global partners, including countries in the Middle East. Together with mechanisms under the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and other fora, these channels offer enduring avenues for confidence-building and principled engagement even during periods of geopolitical tension.Through our Office of Peace and Good Governance, KPI stands ready to support Thailand’s parliamentary and policy community with principled analysis, comparative legislative insight, and evidence-based recommendations. Our commitment to peace and good governance reflects the conviction that stability is sustained not by force, but by institutions, law, accountability, and dialogue.In an interconnected world where regional instability impacts globally, Thailand’s engagement must remain guided by international law, responsible multilateralism, and unwavering commitment to peaceful resolution. KPI strongly believes that Peace grounded in justice and sustained through cooperation remains the most enduring foundation of global stability.