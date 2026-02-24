พม.นำขับเคลื่อนสังคมครอบคลุมทุกช่วงวัย ยกระดับความสอดคล้องนโยบายจาก Global สู่ Local บนเวที APFSD 2026

ไทยย้ำบทบาทผู้นำเวทีเอเชีย–แปซิฟิก บนเวที APFSD 2026 ที่กรุงเทพฯ เร่งเชื่อมกรอบโลกสู่การปฏิบัติจริง รับมือสังคมสูงวัย ชู “Family First” และ 3 เสาหลักปฏิญญาโดฮา ขับเคลื่อนสังคมครอบคลุม ไม่ทิ้งใครไว้ข้างหลังเมื่อวันที่ 23 ก.พ.2569 นายกันตพงศ์ รังษีสว่าง ปลัดกระทรวงการพัฒนาสังคมและความมั่นคงของมนุษย์ ได้กล่าวเปิดการประชุมในกิจกรรมคู่ขนานภายใต้การประชุม “Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development หรือ APFSDประจำปี 2569” ณ ศูนย์ประชุมสหประชาชาติ กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยเน้นย้ำถึงความจำเป็นเร่งด่วนในการเชื่อมโยงกรอบความร่วมมือระดับโลกกับการจัดลำดับความสำคัญระดับภูมิภาคและบริบทระดับพื้นที่ โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งเพื่อรองรับการเปลี่ยนแปลงโครงสร้างประชากรอย่างมีนัยสำคัญ รวมถึงการเข้าสู่สังคมสูงวัยอย่างรวดเร็วกิจกรรมในหัวข้อ “จากระดับโลกสู่ระดับภูมิภาคและระดับพื้นที่: การติดตามผลการประชุมสุดยอดระดับโลกว่าด้วยการพัฒนาสังคม ครั้งที่ 2 การสร้างสังคมที่ครอบคลุมสำหรับคนทุกช่วงวัยในเอเชียและแปซิฟิก” ได้รวบรวมผู้กำหนดนโยบาย ภาคีเครือข่ายการพัฒนา และผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสียจากหลายภาคส่วนทั่วภูมิภาค เพื่อขับเคลื่อนการดำเนินงานด้านการพัฒนาสังคมอย่างครอบคลุมภายใต้เวทีสหประชาชาตินายกันตพงศ์ฯ ได้กล่าวถึงความสำคัญของการเชื่อมโยงการหารือกับวาระการพัฒนาระดับโลก โดยเน้นว่าประสิทธิผลของพันธกรณีระหว่างประเทศขึ้นอยู่กับการแปลงสู่การกำหนดนโยบาย ระบบการให้บริการ และกลไกการดำเนินงานที่เป็นรูปธรรมในระดับประเทศและระดับพื้นที่ การหารือครั้งนี้สะท้อนความมุ่งมั่นร่วมกันในการสร้างหลักประกันว่าจะไม่ทิ้งใครไว้ข้างหลัง ด้วยการเสริมสร้างการพัฒนาสังคมอย่างครอบคลุมในทุกช่วงวัยของชีวิตจากผลการหารือระดับสูงที่ประเทศไทยและคณะกรรมาธิการเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งสหประชาชาติสำหรับเอเชียและแปซิฟิก (ESCAP) ร่วมเป็นเจ้าภาพ ณ กรุงโดฮา เมื่อเดือนพฤศจิกายนที่ผ่านมาการอภิปรายได้ยืนยันแนวทางเชิงนโยบายสำคัญในการขับเคลื่อนสังคมที่ครอบคลุม ได้แก่ การนำแนวคิดตลอดช่วงชีวิตมาใช้ การส่งเสริมนโยบายที่ยึดหลักสิทธิมนุษยชนและประชาชนเป็นศูนย์กลาง การสนับสนุนการมีงานทำที่มีคุณค่าสำหรับทุกช่วงวัย การขยายระบบคุ้มครองทางสังคมแบบครอบคลุมและการดูแลระยะยาว การเสริมสร้างบริการฐานชุมชน และการยกระดับความร่วมมือระดับภูมิภาคนายกันตพงศ์ฯ กล่าวว่า การประชุม APFSD 2026 เป็นเวทีสำคัญในการขับเคลื่อนลำดับความสำคัญดังกล่าว รวมทั้งเสาหลักทั้งสามประการของปฏิญญาการเมืองโดฮา ได้แก่ การขจัดความยากจน การส่งเสริมการทำงานที่มีคุณค่า และการสร้างสังคมที่ครอบคลุม ให้เป็นยุทธศาสตร์ที่สามารถนำไปปฏิบัติได้จริงในทุกระดับ ประเทศไทยกำลังขับเคลื่อนประเด็นเหล่านี้ผ่านแนวทางตลอดช่วงชีวิตอย่างรอบด้าน เพื่อให้มีการสนับสนุนอย่างต่อเนื่องตั้งแต่วัยเด็กจนถึงวัยสูงอายุ โดยยึดหลัก “ครอบครัวเป็นศูนย์กลาง (Family First)”ซึ่งช่วยรองรับการเปลี่ยนแปลงทางประชากร เสริมสร้างความเป็นปึกแผ่นระหว่างรุ่น และตอบสนองต่อความต้องการด้านการดูแลที่เปลี่ยนแปลงไปของสังคม ควบคู่กับการเสริมสร้างความเข้มแข็งของครอบครัวและชุมชนนอกจากนี้ ยังได้เน้นย้ำถึงความสำคัญของแนวทางบูรณาการทั้งภาครัฐและสังคม โดยระบุว่าการพัฒนาสังคมที่มีประสิทธิผลจำเป็นต้องอาศัยความร่วมมืออย่างเข้มแข็งระหว่างภาครัฐ ภาคประชาสังคม องค์กรระหว่างประเทศ และชุมชนในพื้นที่ เพื่อร่วมกันพัฒนานโยบายที่อิงหลักฐาน มีความครอบคลุม และสอดคล้องกับบริบท ซึ่งสามารถนำไปปฏิบัติได้จริง “ด้วยความร่วมมือระดับภูมิภาคอย่างต่อเนื่อง เราสามารถเปลี่ยนพันธกรณีร่วมกันให้เป็นผลลัพธ์ที่เป็นรูปธรรม ซึ่งช่วยยกระดับคุณภาพชีวิตของประชาชนในทุกระดับของสังคม”ประเทศไทยยังได้ยืนยันความมุ่งมั่นในการเสริมสร้างความร่วมมือระดับภูมิภาคภายใต้กรอบเอเชียและแปซิฟิก โดยยกระดับการพัฒนาสังคมอย่างครอบคลุมให้เป็นกลไกสำคัญในการขับเคลื่อนการพัฒนาที่ยั่งยืน ความยืดหยุ่นของสังคมและความมั่นคงของมนุษย์ ท่ามกลางบริบทโลกที่มีความซับซ้อนมากยิ่งขึ้น ในตอนท้ายนายกันตพงศ์ฯ ได้เรียกร้องให้ทุกภาคส่วนร่วมมือกันสร้างสังคมที่ครอบคลุม ซึ่งประชาชนทุกช่วงวัยสามารถดำรงชีวิตด้วยศักดิ์ศรี ความมั่นคง และโอกาส เพื่อให้การพัฒนาไม่เพียงยั่งยืนเท่านั้นแต่ยังเป็นธรรมและครอบคลุมสำหรับทุกคนด้วยเช่นกัน“MSDHS Leads Thailand in Advancing Inclusive Societies for All Ages at APFSD 2026, Strengthening Policy Coherence from Global Commitments to Local Action”Thailand has reaffirmed its leadership in advancing inclusive, people-centred societies for all ages at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok, calling for stronger policy coherence and accelerated implementation to translate global commitments into tangible outcomes across the Asia-Pacific region.Mr. Kantapong Rangsesawang, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security of Thailand, delivered the opening remarks at an associated event of the Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD) 2026, held at the United Nations Conference Centre (UNCC), Bangkok, underscoring the urgency of aligning global frameworks with regional priorities and local realities, particularly in response to profound demographic transitions, including rapid population ageing.The event, “From Global to Regional to Local: Follow-up to the Second World Summit for Social Development – Building Inclusive Societies for All Ages in Asia and the Pacific,” convened policymakers, development partners, and multi-sector stakeholders from across the Asia-Pacific region to advance collective action on inclusive social development under the United Nations platform.Positioning the dialogue within the broader global development agenda, Mr. Kantapong emphasized that the effectiveness of international commitments depends on their translation into concrete policies, delivery systems, and implementation mechanisms at national and local levels.“This dialogue reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind, by strengthening inclusive social development across all stages of life,” he stated.Building on the outcomes of a high-level dialogue co-hosted by Thailand and ESCAP in Doha in November, the discussions reaffirmed key policy directions to advance inclusive societies. These include adopting a life-course approach, promoting rights-based and people-centred policies, enabling decent work for all ages, expanding inclusive social protection systems and long-term care, strengthening community-based services, and enhancing regional cooperation frameworks.Mr. Kantapong noted that APFSD 2026 serves as a critical platform to operationalize these priorities, as well as the three pillars of the Doha Political Declaration including poverty eradication, decent work for all, and social inclusion into actionable strategies and practical implementation across all levels.Thailand is advancing these priorities through a comprehensive life-course approach, ensuring continuity of support from childhood to old age, guided by the principle of “Family First.” This approach addresses demographic transitions, strengthens intergenerational solidarity, and responds to evolving care needs within society, while reinforcing resilience at the family and community levels.He further underscored the importance of whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches, highlighting that effective social development requires strong partnerships among governments, civil society, international organizations, and local communities. Such collaboration is essential to develop evidence-based, inclusive, and context-responsive policies that can be effectively implemented on the ground.“Through sustained regional cooperation, we can transform shared commitments into tangible outcomes that improve the quality of life for people at all levels of society,” he said.Thailand also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening regional cooperation under the Asia-Pacific framework, positioning inclusive social development as a key driver of sustainable development, resilience, and human security in an increasingly complex global landscape.Mr. Kantapong concluded by calling on all stakeholders to work together in building inclusive societies where people of all generations can live with dignity, security, and opportunity to ensure that development is not only sustainable, but equitable and inclusive for all.