มาแล้ว! แถลงการณ์ ทบ.ปมช่องบก ย้ำสองฝ่ายตกลงถอนกำลังจากจุดปะทะ รอผลประชุม JBC

วันนี้(30 พ.ค.) กองทัพบกได้ออกแถลงการณ์เป็นภาษาไทยและภาษอังกฤษ เกี่ยวกับผลการเจรจาระหว่าง พล.อ.พนา แคล้วปลอดทุกข์ ผู้บัญชาการทหารบก (ผบ.ทบ.) และ พล.อ.เมา โซะพัน ผู้บัญชาการทหารบกกัมพูชา ที่ช่องจอม อ.กาบเชิง จ.สุรินทร์ เมื่อวันที่ 29 พ.ค.ที่ผ่านมา กรณีเกิดเหตุปะทะกันระหว่างทหารไทยและทหารกัมพูชาที่บริเวณช่องบก อ.น้ำยืน จ.อุบลราชธานี เมื่อเช้าวันที่ 28 พ.ค.2568 มีรายละเอียดดังนี้แถลงการณ์ผลการเจรจาระหว่าง ผบ.ทบ.ไทย - ผบ.ทบ.กัมพูชา ในประเด็นเกี่ยวกับสถานการณ์ในพื้นที่ชายแดน1. ผู้บัญชาการทหารบกได้กล่าวแสดงความเสียใจต่อการสูญเสียกำลังพลจากเหตุการณ์ปะทะ และเน้นย้ำถึงการให้ความสำคัญต่อเจตนารมณ์ของรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงกลาโหมของทั้งสองประเทศ ที่ต้องการให้มีการเจรจาเพื่อยุติความขัดแย้ง พร้อมแสดงจุดยืนสนับสนุนการพูดคุยเจรจาด้วยสันติวิธีในการหาข้อตกลงร่วมกัน และขอยืนยันว่าจะไม่มีการรุกรานอธิปไตย หรือการหยิบยกประเด็นข้อขัดแย้งในอธิปไตยของกัมพูชาโดยเด็ดขาด การเจรจาครั้งนี้จะส่งผลดีต่อประชาชนของทั้งสองประเทศ โดยเฉพาะในด้านเศรษฐกิจ2. กรณีข้อขัดแย้งบริเวณช่องบก กองทัพบกไทยและกัมพูชามีความเห็นร่วมกันในการใช้กลไกคณะกรรมาธิการเขตแดนร่วม หรือ Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) ซึ่งเป็นกลไกในระดับรัฐบาลในการเร่งแก้ไขปัญหาดังกล่าว ซึ่งผลการประชุม JBC คาดว่าจะได้ข้อสรุปภายในอีก 2 สัปดาห์ โดยปัจจุบันกำลังทั้งสองฝ่ายที่เคยปะทะได้ตกลงที่จะเคลื่อนออกจากพื้นที่ ถือเป็นการคลี่คลายความตึงเครียดระหว่างกัน ทั้งสองฝ่ายยังมีความเห็นพ้องในการใช้กลไกคณะกรรมการร่วมมือรักษาความสงบเรียบร้อยบริเวณชายแดน หรือ Regional Border Committee (RBC) เพื่อคลี่คลายข้อสงสัยที่อาจค้างคา และส่งเสริมกลไก JBC ให้มีความสมบูรณ์ยิ่งขึ้งขึ้น3. ผู้บังคับบัญชาทั้งสองฝ่ายได้ระบุว่าจะกำกับดูแลกำลังพลให้อยู่ภายใต้กรอบการเจรจาอย่างเคร่งครัด โดยผู้บัญชาการทหารบกกัมพูชาย้ำว่าในส่วนของกัมพูชา หากมีผู้ใดฝ่าฝืนข้อตกลงที่ได้ร่วมกันวางไว้ในวันนี้ จะดำเนินการย้ายกำลังออกจากพื้นที่ทันที และยืนยันว่าฝ่ายกัมพูชาสามารถควบคุมและสั่งการหน่วยงานทุกหน่วยได้อย่างเด็ดขาด4. การพบปะเจรจาระหว่างผู้บัญชาการทหารบกไทยและกัมพูชาในครั้งนี้ บรรยากาศการพูดคุยเป็นไปด้วยดีสามารถบรรลุข้อตกลงในการถอนกำลังออกจากจุดที่ปะทะ และคงกำลังอยู่ในที่ตั้งเดิมรอผลการประชุมคณะกรรมาธิการเขตแดนร่วม JBC ในระหว่างนี้ ผู้บังคับบัญชาทั้งสองฝ่ายจะกำกับดูแลกำลังพลให้อยู่ภายใต้กรอบการเจรจาอย่างเคร่งครัด โดยกองทัพบกจะยังคงติดตามสถานการณ์ในพื้นที่ชายแดนอย่างใกล้ชิด และเตรียมความพร้อมในการดำเนินงานด้านต่างๆ เพื่อดูแลความสงบเรียบร้อยในพื้นที่ชายแดนต่อไปStatement on the Outcome of the Thai-Cambodian Army Commanders’ Meeting Regarding the Border Situation1. Chief of Army, Royal Thai Army, expressed condolences over the loss of personnel from the recent clash and emphasized the importance of the intentions of both countries’ Defense ministers to seek dialogue and peacefully resolve the conflict. He affirmed Thailand’s support for peaceful negotiations and stressed that there would be no violation of Cambodian sovereignty nor any attempt to raise the conflict issues on Cambodia sovereignty. The Chief of Army also noted that the outcome of this meeting would benefit both nations’ citizens, especially in terms of economic cooperation.2. Regarding the conflict near Chong Bok, both armies agreed to employ the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC)—a government-level mechanism—to urgently address and resolve the issue. The outcome of the JBC meeting is expected within the next two weeks. In the meantime, the troops from both sides involved in the clash will withdraw from the clash site, significantly de-escalating the situation. Both sides also agreed to utilize the Regional Border Committee (RBC) mechanism to address any lingering misunderstandings and to reinforce the effectiveness of the JBC process.3. The commanders of both armies committed to strictly overseeing their troops to ensure full compliance with the terms of the negotiations. The Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army reiterated that if any Cambodian personnel violate the agreed terms, they would be immediately transferred out of the area., and assured that the Cambodian command structures maintain full control over their units.4. The meeting between the Thai and Cambodian Chief of Army proceeded in a cordial atmosphere and resulted in an agreement to withdraw forces from the clash site. Troops will remain at their respective bases while awaiting the results of the upcoming JBC meeting. During this interim period, both armies will continue to supervise their forces closely under the negotiation framework. The Royal Thai Army will also continue monitoring the situation along the border and remain prepared to maintain peace and stability in the area.