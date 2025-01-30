"อิ๊งค์" โพสต์ยินดี คุยทูตไทยในอิสราเอล ยืนยัน "ฮามาส" ปล่อย 5 ตัวประกันคนไทยแล้ว

วันนี้(30 ม.ค.) น.ส.แพทองธาร ชินวัตร นายกรัฐมนตรี โพสต์ข้อความในโซเชียลมีเดีย ทั้งเฟซบุ๊ก และ X ว่า ดิฉันมีความยินดีอย่างยิ่งที่ได้รับแจ้งจากท่านทูตไทยที่อิสราเอลเมื่อครู่ ยืนยันว่า ตัวประกันคนไทย 5 คน ได้รับการปล่อยตัวออกจากกาซาแล้ว ซึ่งเป็นสิ่งที่ทางรัฐบาลได้ดำเนินการผลักดันต่อเนื่อง และเราทุกคนรอคอยมานานค่ะ
รัฐบาลไทยขอขอบคุณทุกฝ่ายที่เกี่ยวข้อง โดยเฉพาะกาตาร์ อียิปต์ อิหร่าน ตุรกี สหรัฐฯ และมิตรประเทศ รวมทั้งสภากาชาดสากล สำหรับความช่วยเหลือทุกอย่าง และขอขอบคุณอิสราเอลที่ช่วยดูแลอำนวยความสะดวกให้คนไทยทั้ง 5 คนในการเดินทางกลับประเทศ
ดิฉันได้สั่งการหน่วยงานไทยที่เกี่ยวข้อง ให้เร่งประสานงานกับฝ่ายอิสราเอล เพื่อให้พวกเขาได้เดินทางกลับไทยอย่างปลอดภัย โดยดิฉันได้มอบหมายให้ท่าน รมว. ต่างประเทศเดินทางไปอิสราเอลเพื่อกำกับดูแลให้ทั้ง 5 ท่านได้กลับสู่อ้อมกอดของครอบครัวโดยเร็วค่ะ
ดิฉันหวังเป็นอย่างยิ่งว่าคนไทยที่ยังคงเหลืออยู่ในกาซาจะถูกปล่อยตัว และกลับบ้านได้อย่างปลอดภัยเช่นกันค่ะ
Elated to get confirmation from our Thai Ambassador in Israel who informed me on the phone just now that five of our Thai nationals were indeed released today from Gaza. The Thai Government, including everyone here in Thailand, have long been waiting for this very moment. The Government of Thailand deeply appreciates the efforts of all of those involved, namely Qatar, Egypt, Iran, Turkey, the US and other friendly countries as well as the ICRC, and thanks Israel for taking care of them and facilitating their return home. I have instructed the Thai agencies involved to urgently coordinate with the Israeli side for the speedy and safe departure of our recently released nationals to Thailand so that they can reunite with their families soonest. I hold on to my hope that the remaining Thai national will be released and returned to us safely and speedily.
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1AA7nkbF3t/
https://x.com/ingshin/status/1884955355836506259