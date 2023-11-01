"ปานปรีย์" ขอบคุณรมว.กต.กาตาร์ ในบทบาทช่วยไกล่เกลี่ยปล่อยตัวประกันคนไทยที่ฉนวนกาซา

วันนี้ (1พ.ย.) ผู้สื่อข่าวรายงานว่านายปานปรีย์ พหิทธานุกร รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศ ได้โพสต์ข้อความทางโซเชียลมีเดีย ถึงการพบปะรมว.ต่างประเทศกาตาร์ มีเนื้อหาดังนี้ขอขอบคุณท่านนายกรัฐมนตรี และรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศ Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani ของรัฐกาตาร์ สำหรับการต้อนรับที่อบอุ่นเมื่อวานนี้ครับผมยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งที่ได้มีโอกาสพูดคุย และแลกเปลี่ยนความเห็นกับท่านอย่างตรงไปตรงมา ทั้งประเด็นความสัมพันธ์ไทย-กาตาร์ และประเด็นพัฒนาการของสถานการณ์ความรุนแรงในภูมิภาค โดยเฉพาะในฉนวนกาซาซึ่งผมได้แสดงความขอบคุณในนามของประชาชนไทย สำหรับบทบาทสำคัญยิ่งของท่านและกาตาร์ที่กำลังช่วยไกล่เกลี่ยให้มีการปล่อยตัวประกัน ซึ่งรวมถึงคนไทย ท่ามกลางบริบทอันซับซ้อนของสถานการณ์สู้รบในขณะนี้ทั้งนี้ท่านยังได้แสดงความเสียใจต่อการสูญเสียของพี่น้องชาวไทย พร้อมเน้นย้ำความสำคัญของการสนับสนุนการบรรเทาทุกข์และความช่วยเหลือด้านมนุษยธรรมในกาซาอีกด้วยhttps://twitter.com/drparnpreeb/status/1719651108153680070?s=19My deep appreciation to the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani of the State of Qatar for his very warm reception yesterday. I was honoured and pleased to have the opportunity to exchange views and speak openly on important topics in Thai-Qatar relations and in relation to the latest developments in the situation in the middle east, especially in the Gaza Strip. I had the opportunity also, to express my gratitude on behalf of the Thai people for his critical role and the role of Qatar in mediating the release of the hostages, which includes Thais, particularly in this increasingly complex context of the current situation. He expressed his sincere condolences for the losses suffered by the Thai people and underscored the importance of supporting relief and humanitarian efforts in Gaza.https://twitter.com/drparnpreeb/status/1719647365655884186?s=19