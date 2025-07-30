ทบ.แถลงประณามกัมพูชาละเมิดหยุดยิงครั้งที่ 2 โจมตีไทย 3 จุดคืนที่ผ่านมา

วันนี้(30 ก.ค.) เมื่อเวลา 09.30 น. พล.ต.วินธัย สุวารี โฆษกกองทัพบก(ทบ.) ได้อ่านแถลงการณ์กองทัพบก เรื่อง การละเมิดข้อตกลงหยุดยิงโดยกองทัพกัมพูชา มีใจความว่า ตามที่รัฐบาลแห่งราชอาณาจักรไทยและรัฐบาลแห่งราชอาณาจักรกัมพูชาได้ตกลงร่วมกันในการประกาศหยุดยิง เพื่อยุติการปะทะทางทหารบริเวณแนวชายแดน โดยข้อตกลงดังกล่าวมีผลบังคับใช้ตั้งแต่เวลา 24.00 นาฬิกา ของวันที่ 28 กรกฎาคม 2568 นั้นกองทัพบกขอยืนยันว่า ฝ่ายไทยได้ปฏิบัติตามข้อตกลงดังกล่าวอย่างเคร่งครัดมาโดยตลอด โดยได้ระงับการใช้กำลังทุกรูปแบบ และลดกิจกรรมทางทหารในพื้นที่ เพื่อเปิดโอกาสให้เกิดบรรยากาศแห่งสันติภาพ ความไว้เนื้อเชื่อใจ และความร่วมมือที่สร้างสรรค์ระหว่างทั้งสองประเทศอย่างไรก็ตาม กองทัพบกได้รับรายงานจากหน่วยในพื้นที่ว่า ในวันที่ 29 ถึง 30 กรกฎาคม 2568 กองทัพกัมพูชาได้กระทำการละเมิดข้อตกลงหยุดยิงอีกครั้ง โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้1. พื้นที่ช่องคานม้า จังหวัดศรีสะเกษในวันที่ 29 กรกฎาคม 2568 เวลา 21.30 นาฬิกา กองทัพกัมพูชาใช้อาวุธปืนเล็กยิงเข้าใส่แนวกำลังฝ่ายไทย เป็นเหตุให้เกิดการปะทะจนถึงเวลา 22.00 นาฬิกา จึงยุติ2. พื้นที่เขาพระวิหาร บริเวณภูมะเขือและห้วยตามาเรีย จังหวัดศรีสะเกษในวันที่ 29 กรกฎาคม 2568 ตั้งแต่เวลา 22.00 นาฬิกา กองทัพกัมพูชาใช้อาวุธปืนเล็กยิงอย่างต่อเนื่อง พร้อมกับใช้อาวุธยิงสนับสนุนประเภทเครื่องยิงลูกระเบิด ฝ่ายไทยจึงจำเป็นต้องใช้สิทธิตามหลักสากลในการตอบโต้เพื่อป้องกันตนเอง การยิงจากฝ่ายกัมพูชายังคงเกิดขึ้นเป็นระยะจนถึงช่วงเช้า วันที่ 30 กรกฎาคม 25683. พื้นที่ผามออีแดง จังหวัดศรีสะเกษในวันที่ 30 กรกฎาคม 2568 เวลา 05.17 นาฬิกา ตรวจพบการยิงเครื่องยิงลูกระเบิดจากฝั่งกัมพูชา เข้ามาในเขตแดนประเทศไทยอย่างชัดเจนการกระทำของกองทัพกัมพูชาในครั้งนี้ ถือเป็นการละเมิดข้อตกลงหยุดยิงอย่างร้ายแรง นับเป็นครั้งที่สองภายหลังจากที่ข้อตกลงมีผลบังคับใช้ และสะท้อนถึงพฤติกรรมที่ไม่เคารพต่อพันธกรณีระหว่างประเทศ ตลอดจนเป็นการบ่อนทำลายความพยายามในการคลี่คลายสถานการณ์ด้วยสันติวิธี อีกทั้งยังส่งผลกระทบต่อเสถียรภาพและความไว้วางใจที่ควรมีระหว่างสองประเทศกองทัพบกขอประณามการกระทำอันไม่รับผิดชอบของกองทัพกัมพูชาอย่างถึงที่สุด และขอแจ้งให้ทราบว่า ฝ่ายไทยจะยังคงดำรงตนอยู่บนหลักแห่งความอดกลั้น สันติภาพ และมนุษยธรรมอย่างสูงสุด อย่างไรก็ดี หากมีการละเมิดต่อเนื่อง กองทัพบกจะดำเนินการตามขั้นตอนที่เหมาะสมและจำเป็นอย่างเด็ดขาด เพื่อปกป้องอธิปไตยและความปลอดภัยของประชาชนไทยโดยไม่ละเว้นจึงเรียนมาเพื่อทราบโดยทั่วกันROYAL THAI ARMY STATEMENTSubject: Violation of Ceasefire Agreement by the Cambodian Armed Forces----------------------------As the governments of the Kingdom of Thailand and the Kingdom of Cambodia jointly agreed to declare a ceasefire to end military clashes along the border areas,with the agreement taking effect from 24:00 hours on 28 July 2025.The Royal Thai Army affirms that we have strictly adhered to the agreement throughout, having suspended all forms of force deployment and reduced military activities in the area to create opportunities for an atmosphere of peace, mutual trust, and constructive cooperation between both nations. However, the Royal Thai Armyhas received reports from military units in the area that on 30 July 2025, the Cambodian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire agreement once again, with details as follows:1. Chong Kanma Area, Srisaket Province: At 21:30 hours on 29 July 2025, the Cambodian Armed Forces fired small arms at Thai force positions, resulting in clashes that continued until 22:00 hours, when hostilities ceased.2. Preah Vihear Area, Phu Makheua, and Huai Thamariya Vicinity, Sisaket Province Since 22:00 hours on 29 July 2025, the Cambodian Armed Forces have continuously fired small arms while simultaneously employing supporting weapons, including mortars. The Thai side was therefore compelled to exercise its rights under international principles in self-defensive retaliation. Firing from the Cambodian side continued intermittently until the morning of 30 July 2025.3. Pha Mo E-Daeng Area, Sisaket Province : The Cambodian side detected mortar at 05:17 hours, clearly entering Thai territorial boundaries.The actions of the Cambodian Armed Forces on this occasion constitute a serious violation of the ceasefire agreement, marking the second instance since the agreement took effect, and reflect behavior that shows disrespect for international obligations while undermining efforts to resolve the situation through peaceful means. Furthermore, these actions adversely affect the stability and trust that should exist between the two nations.The Royal Thai Army strongly condemns the irresponsible actions of the Cambodian Armed Forces and affirms its commitment to upholding the highest principles of restraint, peace, and humanity. Nevertheless, should violations continue, the Royal Thai Army will take appropriate and necessary measures decisively to protect Thai sovereignty and the safety of Thai citizens without exception.This statement is issued for general information.