Fossilised Rhinoceros philippinensis

เผยแพร่:   โดย: MGR Online

Ted Aljibe/AFP
Fossilised bones of a Rhinoceros philippinensis dating back 709,000 years ago, excavated in northern province of Kalinga, were displayed at the national museum of natural history in Manila on May 10, 2018.
Visotors take photos of fossilised bones of a Rhinoceros philippinensis dating back 709,000 years ago, excavated in northern province of Kalinga, and being displayed at the national museum of natural history in Manila on May 10, 2018. Ted Aljibe/AFP
Visitors look at fossilised bones of a Rhinoceros philippinensis dating back 709,000 years ago, excavated in northern province of Kalinga, being displayed at the national museum of natural history in Manila on May 10, 2018. Ted Aljibe/AFP
One of the fossilised bones of a Rhinoceros philippinensis dating back 709,000 years ago, excavated in northern province of Kalinga, is displayed at the national museum of natural history in Manila on May 10, 2018. Ted Aljibe/AFP

