Zhao Lina rejected catwalk for football

Now the 26-year-old international goalkeeper, who stands 1.88 metres (6ft 2in), hopes to use her stature to help raise the profile of the women's game in China.The country, under football-fan President Xi Jinping, is on a mission to stage and perhaps even win the men's World Cup.Chinese clubs are lavishing money to attract foreign coaches and players, while authorities are building football infrastructure and encouraging the nation's youth to take up the game.Among the star players lured to China was Argentine forward Carlos Tevez, reportedly on a contract worth 730,000 euros a week at Shanghai Shenhua before he returned home earlier this year.