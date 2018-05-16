xs
xsm
sm
md
lg

Mammoth show

เผยแพร่:   โดย: MGR Online

School children observe the skeleton of a mammoth (Mammuthus columbi) exhibited at the Museo de la Revolucion y la Frontera in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico on May 8, 2018. Herika Martinez/AFP
The remains of the specimen were found in the state of Mexico and the reconstruction of the skeleton has been recently completed to begin an itinerant exhibition across the country.
A woman takes a picture of the skeleton of a mammoth (Mammuthus columbi) being exhibited at the Museo de la Revolucion y la Frontera museum in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua State, Mexico, on May 8, 2018. Herika Martinez/AFP

Mammoth show
Mammoth show
กำลังโหลดความคิดเห็น...