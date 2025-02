พอไหม? โซนี่ ต่อสมาชิก PS Plus ให้ 5 วันชดเชยระบบล่ม

Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience. All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional 5 days of service.— Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) February 9, 2025

PS5 hunters, thanks for your patience and understanding during this weekend’s PSN service issues. To account for reduced OBT2 play time due to the outage, we are considering running OBT2 for an additional 24 hours at a future date. Exact details and timing are TBD, so please stay…— Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) February 9, 2025