ผิดโผ! "Astro Bot" เป็นตาอยู่ คว้ารางวัลเกมแห่งปี The Game Awards 2024

เรียกว่ามาสยบตัดจบทุกดราม่า เมื่อเกมแอ็คชั่นผจญภัยสดใสน่ารักของ โซนี่ โผล่ขึ้นมาฉกรางวัลใหญ่ส่งท้ายปีทำเอาเหล่าแฟนบอยผู้มัวหมองและซุนหงอคงนิ่งเงียบสนิทไม่ติดค้างในใจ
จบไปเป็นที่เรียบร้อยแล้วสำหรับงาน The Game Awards 2024 ฉบับครบรอบ 10 ปี ที่หลายฝ่ายต่างจดจ้องปูเสื่อรอดูดราม่าตำแหน่งผู้ชนะเลิศรางวัล Game of the Year ซึ่งทุกสำนักต่างจับตามองไปที่สงครามการแข่งขันกันระหว่างเนื้อหาเสริม Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree กับตำนานเกมไซอิ๋ว Black Myth: Wukong
ทว่าผลลัพธ์สุดท้ายกลับหักปากกาเซียน เมื่อพิธีกรประกาศชื่อ Astro Bot ผลงานเกมแอ็คชั่นหุ่นจิ๋วนอกเรดาร์ของสตูดิโอ Team ASOBI ให้เป็นผู้ชนะเลิศคว้ารางวัลเกียรติยศสูงสุด เกมยอดเยี่ยมแห่งปี 2024 ไปครอง เรียกว่าเป็นการพลิกล็อกครั้งมโหฬารทำเอาผู้คนในงานอึ้งไปตามๆกัน
โดยว่าที่เกมตัวเต็งอย่าง Black Myth: Wukong คว้าไปได้เพียงแค่เกมแอ็คชั่นแห่งปี ในขณะที่ Metaphor: ReFantazio อาร์พีจีของค่าย ATLUS ก็กวาดรางวัลไปได้มากมายหลายสาขา ส่วนเกม Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ต้องกลับบ้านไปมือเปล่าเพราะในงานไม่มีสาขารางวัล DLC แห่งปีที่จะมอบให้นั่นเอง สำหรับรายละเอียดเกมผู้ชนะรางวัลในสาขาต่างๆ (ชื่อตัวหนา) สามารถตรวจสอบได้ตามด้านล่าง
Game of the Year
ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)
Best Game Direction
ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)
Best Narrative
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)
Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)
Best Art Direction
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)
ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)
Best Score and Music
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)
Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)
Stellar Blade (SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Audio Design
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)
ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)
Innovation in Accessibility
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Monptellier / Ubisoft)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)
Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts)
Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)
Best Ongoing Game
Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Destiny 2: The Final Shape (Bungie)
Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Best Mobile Game
Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
AFK Journey (FARLIGHT / Lilith Games)
Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket (DeNA / Creatures / The Pokemon Company)
Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)
Best Action Game
Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)
Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Stellar Blade (SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment)
Best Action / Adventure
ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo)
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Monptellier / Ubisoft)
Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)
Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)
Best Role-Playing
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)
Dragon’s Dogma II (Capcom)
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)
Best Fighting
Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works / Cygames)
Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)
MultiVersus (Player First Games / Warner Bros. Games)
Best Family
ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo / Nintendo)
The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital)
Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel / Nintendo)
Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube / Nintendo)
Best Simulation / Strategy
Frostpunk 2 (11 bit studios)
Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge / Forgotten Empires / Xbox Game Studios)
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)
Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse)
Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware / ATLUS)
Best Sports / Racing
EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver / EA Romania / Electronic Arts)
F1 24 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)
NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts / 2K)
TopSpin 2K25 (Hangar 13 / 2K)
WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts / 2K)
Best Multiplayer
Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)
Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintend0)
Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment)
Best Adaptation
Fallout (Bethesdas Softworks / Kitler Films / Amazon MGM Studios)
Arcane (Riot / Fortiche / Netflix)
Knuckles (SEGA / Paramount)
Like a Dragon: Yakuza (SEGA / Amazon MGM Studios)
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics / Legendary / Netflix)
Best eSports Game
League of Legends (Riot Games)
Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
Dota 2 (Valve)
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
VALORANT (Riot Games)
Most Anticipated Game
Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar North / Rockstar Games)
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios / Nintendo)
Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
ข้อมูลและภาพประกอบจาก
gematsu
*ทีมงานผู้จัดการเกม เรียนเชิญผู้อ่านทุกท่านร่วมเป็นแฟนเพจ ManagerGame ทางเฟซบุ๊กเพื่อเพิ่มช่องทางการรับรู้ข่าวสารวงการเกมครับ*