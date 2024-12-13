ผิดโผ! "Astro Bot" เป็นตาอยู่ คว้ารางวัลเกมแห่งปี The Game Awards 2024

Astro Bot

Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)



Best Game Direction

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)



Best Narrative

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)



Best Art Direction

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)



Best Score and Music

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Stellar Blade (SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Best Audio Design

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)



Innovation in Accessibility

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Monptellier / Ubisoft)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)



Best Ongoing Game

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Destiny 2: The Final Shape (Bungie)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)



Best Mobile Game

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

AFK Journey (FARLIGHT / Lilith Games)

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket (DeNA / Creatures / The Pokemon Company)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)



Best Action Game

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Stellar Blade (SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment)



Best Action / Adventure

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Monptellier / Ubisoft)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)



Best Role-Playing

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Dragon’s Dogma II (Capcom)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)



Best Fighting

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works / Cygames)

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)

MultiVersus (Player First Games / Warner Bros. Games)



Best Family

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo / Nintendo)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital)

Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel / Nintendo)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube / Nintendo)



Best Simulation / Strategy

Frostpunk 2 (11 bit studios)

Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge / Forgotten Empires / Xbox Game Studios)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse)

Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware / ATLUS)



Best Sports / Racing

EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver / EA Romania / Electronic Arts)

F1 24 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)

NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts / 2K)

TopSpin 2K25 (Hangar 13 / 2K)

WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts / 2K)



Best Multiplayer

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintend0)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment)



Best Adaptation

Fallout (Bethesdas Softworks / Kitler Films / Amazon MGM Studios)

Arcane (Riot / Fortiche / Netflix)

Knuckles (SEGA / Paramount)

Like a Dragon: Yakuza (SEGA / Amazon MGM Studios)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics / Legendary / Netflix)



Best eSports Game

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

VALORANT (Riot Games)



Most Anticipated Game

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar North / Rockstar Games)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios / Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

gematsu

จบไปเป็นที่เรียบร้อยแล้วสำหรับงานฉบับครบรอบ 10 ปี ที่หลายฝ่ายต่างจดจ้องปูเสื่อรอดูดราม่าตำแหน่งผู้ชนะเลิศรางวัล Game of the Year ซึ่งทุกสำนักต่างจับตามองไปที่สงครามการแข่งขันกันระหว่างเนื้อหาเสริม Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree กับตำนานเกมไซอิ๋ว Black Myth: Wukongทว่าผลลัพธ์สุดท้ายกลับหักปากกาเซียน เมื่อพิธีกรประกาศชื่อผลงานเกมแอ็คชั่นหุ่นจิ๋วนอกเรดาร์ของสตูดิโอ Team ASOBI ให้เป็นผู้ชนะเลิศคว้ารางวัลเกียรติยศสูงสุดไปครอง เรียกว่าเป็นการพลิกล็อกครั้งมโหฬารทำเอาผู้คนในงานอึ้งไปตามๆกันโดยว่าที่เกมตัวเต็งอย่าง Black Myth: Wukong คว้าไปได้เพียงแค่เกมแอ็คชั่นแห่งปี ในขณะที่ Metaphor: ReFantazio อาร์พีจีของค่าย ATLUS ก็กวาดรางวัลไปได้มากมายหลายสาขา ส่วนเกม Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ต้องกลับบ้านไปมือเปล่าเพราะในงานไม่มีสาขารางวัล DLC แห่งปีที่จะมอบให้นั่นเอง สำหรับรายละเอียดเกมผู้ชนะรางวัลในสาขาต่างๆ (ชื่อตัวหนา) สามารถตรวจสอบได้ตามด้านล่าง