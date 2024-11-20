"The Game Awards" เผยรายชื่อเกมเข้าชิง Astro Bot / FFVII Rebirth เข้าชิง 7 สาขา รวมถึงเกมยอดเยี่ยม!

"The Game Awards" งานประกาศรางวัลเกมประจำปี ประกาศรายชื่อเกมเข้าชิงรางวัลในแต่ละสาขา รวมถึงรางวัลเกมยอดเยี่ยมแห่งปี เตรียมจัดงานมอบรางวัลที่ Peacock Theatre ในลอสแองเจลิส ประเทศสหรัฐอเมริกา วันที่ 12 ธันวาคมนี้
"The Game Awards" (TGA) ในปีนี้จะมีรางวัลทั้งหมด 29 สาขา โดยคณะกรรมการจะประกอบด้วยสื่อและอินฟลูเอนเซอร์มากกว่า 100 คนจากทั่วโลก เป็นผู้คัดเลือกเกมที่ผ่านเข้าสู่รอบสุดท้ายในแต่ละสาขา และผลตัดสินสุดท้ายจะมาจากคะแนนของคณะกรรมการ 90% และผลโหวตจากสาธารณชน 10%
ในปีนี้เกม "Astro Bot" และ "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth" ได้รับการเสนอชื่อเข้าชิงมากที่สุดถึง 7 สาขา รวมถึงเกมยอดเยี่ยมแห่งปี ตามมาด้วย "Metaphor: Refantazio" ได้รับการเสนอชื่อเข้าชิง 6 สาขา และ "Balatro" กับ "Silent Hill 2" ได้รับการเสนอชื่อเข้าชิง 5 สาขา
ส่วนผู้จัดจำหน่ายเกมจาก PlayStation ได้รับการเสนอชื่อเข้าชิงมากที่สุดถึง 16 สาขา ตามมาด้วย SQUARE ENIX และ Xbox ที่ได้รับการเสนอชื่อเข้าชิง 12 สาขา
Best Game Of The Year
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Balatro (LocalThunk /Playstack)
- Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (From Software/Bandai Namco)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Metaphor: Refantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Balatro (LocalThunk /Playstack)
- Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (From Software/Bandai Namco)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Metaphor: Refantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
Best Narrative
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
- Metaphor: Refantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
- Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
Best Art Direction
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (From Software/Bandai Namco)
- Metaphor: Refantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
- Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
Best Score and Music
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Metaphor: Refantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
- Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
- Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)
Best Audio Design
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
- Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
Best Performance
- Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
- Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
- Humberly González (Star Wars Outlaws)
- Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
- Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)
Innovation in Accessibility
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
- Diablo 4 (Blizzard/Xbox)
- Dragon Age: Veilguard (BioWare/EA)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
- Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
Games for Impact
- Close the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)
- Indika (Odd Meter / 11 Bit Studios)
- Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU (Surgent Studios/EA)
Best Ongoing
- Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)
- Diablo 4 (Blizzard/Xbox)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
Best Community Support
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
Best Independent Game
- Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
- Balatro (LocalThunk /Playstack)
- Lorelai and Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
- Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
- UFO 50 (Mossmouth)
Best Debut Indie Game
- Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
- Balatro (LocalThunk /Playstack)
- Manor Lord (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
- Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)
- The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver)
Best Mobile Game
- AFK Journey (FARLIGHT / Lilith Games)
- Balatro (LocalThunk /Playstack)
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc / TPCI)
- Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
- Zenless Zone Zero (Hoyoverse)
Best VR/AR
- Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)
- Asgard's Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
- Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios)
- Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42 / The Outsiders / Funcom)
- Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)
Best Action Game
- Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
- Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)
Best action adventure games
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
- Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
- Star Wars Outlaws ( Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)
Best RPG
- Dragon's Dogma 2 (Capcom)
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (From Software/Bandai Namco)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
- Metaphor: Refantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
Best Fighting
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: RISING (Arc System Works/Cygames)
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)
- Multiversus (Player First Games / WB Games)
- Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
Best Family
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Princess Peach: Show Time! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
- Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube / Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)
- The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver)
Best Simulation/Strategy
- Age of Mythology: Retold (World's Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)
- FrostPunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)
- Manor Lord (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
- Unicorn Overload (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)
Best Sports/Racing
- F1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver / EA Romania / EA Sports)
- NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K)
- Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K)
- WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)
Best Multiplayer- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
- Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube / Nintendo)
- Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)
Best Adaptation
- Arcane (Riot / Fortiche / Netflix)
- Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios)
- Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Amazon MGM Studios)
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics / Legendary / Netflix)
Most Anticipated Game
- Death Stranding 2 (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions / SIE)
- Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo)
- Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
Content Creator of the Year
- CaseOh
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Esports Games
- Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best Esports Player
- 33 – Neta Shapira
- Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
- Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
- Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
- ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
- ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang
Best Esports Team
- Bilibili Gaming ( League of Legends )
- Gen.G ( League of Legends )
- NAVI ( absolute force )
- T1 ( League of Legends )
- Team Liquid ( DOTA 2 )
ผู้ที่สนใจสามารถร่วมโหวตเกมที่ชื่นชอบในแต่ละสาขาได้ที่ https://thegameawards.com/
