"Trepang2" เกมยิงทายาท F.E.A.R. ลงคอนโซล 2 ต.ค.

Step into the boots of a ruthless, enhanced super solider in Trepang2 — out October 2nd on #Xbox Series X|S & #PlayStation 5! 💥



A supernatural FPS journey of death, destruction, and corporate conspiracies awaits!



🎮 Pre-order for exclusive outfit DLC: https://t.co/tJDiMPcbkk pic.twitter.com/IhwIvVGmpi— Trepang2 (@TrepangStudios) September 4, 2023