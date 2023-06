ไดเร็กเตอร์ "FFXVI" ลั่นประสบการณ์ของจริง ซ่อนอยู่ในนิวเกมพลัส

FF16 will have a "Final Fantasy Mode"



- A Hard mode you can access after completing the game & selecting New Game +

- Higher Enemy Levels

- Level cap raised to 100

- Ultima Weapon available for crafting

- Level, Possessions & abilities carried over

