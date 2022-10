แม่ๆโวย "Overwatch 2" ปล่อยคนสร้างโหมดล่อแหลม เป็นภัยต่อเด็ก

Here's some screengrabs I found on Twitter of this Overwatch 2 sexual harassment simulator. Apparently it's been going on since the first game. It would be easy for Blizzard to prevent it, but they're not.



This is a game marketed to 12 year olds. https://t.co/xg4BtKXT8M pic.twitter.com/oLLrehkchx— twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) October 23, 2022