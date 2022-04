เอาจริง! ผู้ทำเดโมอันเรียลฯ "บุรุษเหล็ก" หวังสร้างเป็นเกม หลังเสียงตอบรับดี

The #UE5 CitySample told me that it wants to turn into a #Superman game when it grows up... #IndieGameDev #gamedev #games pic.twitter.com/7BwAOt3KVF

Update: We will be attempting to turn this tech demo into an actual game (no association with the Superman I.P). If you are an experienced concept artist, musician, 3D character, or UE4 environment artist and would like to join along for the ride in your spare time, message me. pic.twitter.com/X0dcJoDPHO