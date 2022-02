"เอลอย" ชวนปลูกป่า แค่หันมาเล่นเกม Horizon Forbidden West

Reached the Daunt

Our partnership with @edenproject will see the creation of a 12-acre wildflower habitat in Morecambe, Lancashire, to be sown in March.



This new habitat will be developed to support local wildlife and aid biodiversity. (Don’t worry, no Clawstriders)



[2/2] #HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/BotPJHt70L— PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) February 16, 2022