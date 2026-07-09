"ผศ.ดร.เดวิด มกรพงศ์" นักวิจัยไทยคว้ารางวัลเหรียญทองจากเวทีนานาชาติ ณ กรุงโอซากา ประเทศญี่ปุ่น ด้วยผลงานนวัตกรรม Nano-Encapsulation Colostrum ต่อยอดสู่อาหารสัตว์เลี้ยงและผลิตภัณฑ์สุขภาพสัตว์มูลค่าสูง

ผลงานนักวิจัยไทยได้รับ รางวัลระดับเหรียญทอง (Gold Medal) จากเวทีประกวดนวัตกรรมระดับนานาชาติ ณ กรุงโอซากา ประเทศญี่ปุ่น จากการพัฒนานวัตกรรม Nano-Encapsulation Colostrum เทคโนโลยีการห่อหุ้มสารออกฤทธิ์ทางชีวภาพในระดับนาโน (Nano-Encapsulation) เพื่อเพิ่มความคงตัวและปกป้องสารสำคัญในคอลอสตรัม (Colostrum) ได้แก่ อิมมูโนโกลบูลิน (IgG และ IgA) แลคโตเฟอร์ริน (Lactoferrin) และสารชีวโมเลกุลอื่น ๆ ที่มีบทบาทสำคัญในการเสริมสร้างภูมิคุ้มกันและส่งเสริมสุขภาพของระบบทางเดินอาหารสารออกฤทธิ์ในคอลอสตรัมมีความไวต่อความร้อน กรดในกระเพาะอาหาร และเอนไซม์ย่อยอาหาร ส่งผลให้ประสิทธิภาพลดลงระหว่างกระบวนการผลิตและการบริโภค ทีมวิจัยจึงได้พัฒนาเทคโนโลยี Encapsulation และ Nano-Encapsulation เพื่อช่วยรักษาคุณสมบัติของสารสำคัญ เพิ่มความคงตัวระหว่างการเก็บรักษา และสนับสนุนการนำส่งสารออกฤทธิ์ไปยังลำไส้ ซึ่งเป็นตำแหน่งที่เหมาะสมต่อการออกฤทธิ์ทางชีวภาพผลการศึกษาระดับสัตว์ทดลองแสดงให้เห็นว่า ระบบการห่อหุ้มที่พัฒนาขึ้นสามารถรักษาความคงตัวของสารสำคัญได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ และมีศักยภาพในการสนับสนุนการทำงานของระบบภูมิคุ้มกันและสุขภาพของเยื่อบุทางเดินอาหาร ทั้งนี้ การนำไปใช้ในสัตว์แต่ละชนิดยังจำเป็นต้องมีการศึกษาด้านประสิทธิภาพและความปลอดภัยเพิ่มเติม ก่อนนำไปใช้ในเชิงพาณิชย์อย่างกว้างขวางนวัตกรรมดังกล่าวมีศักยภาพในการต่อยอดสู่การพัฒนา อาหารสัตว์เลี้ยง (Pet Food) และ ผลิตภัณฑ์เสริมสุขภาพสัตว์ (Pet Nutraceuticals) สำหรับสุนัข แมว และสัตว์เลี้ยงมูลค่าสูง ซึ่งเป็นตลาดที่มีการเติบโตอย่างต่อเนื่องทั่วโลก จากกระแสการดูแลสุขภาพสัตว์เลี้ยงเชิงป้องกัน (Preventive Pet Healthcare)นอกจากนี้ เทคโนโลยี Nano-Encapsulation ยังช่วยเพิ่มมูลค่าให้กับคอลอสตรัมในฐานะวัตถุดิบชีวภาพ สนับสนุนการพัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์นวัตกรรมมูลค่าสูง และเสริมสร้างขีดความสามารถในการแข่งขันของอุตสาหกรรมอาหารสัตว์เลี้ยงและผลิตภัณฑ์สุขภาพสัตว์ของประเทศไทย พร้อมสะท้อนศักยภาพของนักวิจัยไทยในการประยุกต์ใช้เทคโนโลยีนาโนและวิทยาศาสตร์การอาหารเพื่อสร้างนวัตกรรมที่สามารถต่อยอดสู่การใช้ประโยชน์เชิงพาณิชย์ได้จริงผลงานวิชาการระดับนานาชาตินอกจากความสำเร็จด้านนวัตกรรมแล้ว ทีมนักวิจัยยังได้สร้างองค์ความรู้ทางวิชาการที่ได้รับการตีพิมพ์ในวารสารวิชาการนานาชาติชั้นนำ จำนวน 3 เรื่อง ได้แก่Future FoodsIn vivo analysis of bovine colostrum whey-caseinate nanoparticles using rat model: Bio accessibility of immunoglobulinsJournal of Food EngineeringFabrication of Biopolymeric nanoparticles of colostrum whey-caseinate, Characterization, and In vitro digestibilityJournal of Food Measurement and CharacterizationEffects of pH and concentrations of colostrum whey and caseinate on fabrication of nanoparticles and evaluation of their techno-functionalities and in vitro digestibilityผลงานตีพิมพ์ดังกล่าวสะท้อนถึงการพัฒนางานวิจัยอย่างเป็นระบบ ตั้งแต่การออกแบบและพัฒนาอนุภาคนาโน การศึกษาคุณสมบัติทางกายภาพและการย่อยได้ของอนุภาค ไปจนถึงการทดสอบในสัตว์ทดลอง เพื่อยืนยันศักยภาพของเทคโนโลยีในการรักษาสารสำคัญในคอลอสตรัมและเพิ่มการนำไปใช้ประโยชน์ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพโดยในการแข่งขันครั้งนี้ มีผลงานวิจัยและนวัตกรรมจากตัวแทนประเทศไทยเข้าร่วมประกวดเป็นจำนวนมาก ครอบคลุมทั้งระดับโรงเรียน มหาวิทยาลัย และหน่วยงานวิจัยชั้นนำของประเทศ อาทิ สถาบันวิจัยวิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนโลยีแห่งประเทศไทย (วว.), สถาบันเทคโนโลยีนิวเคลียร์แห่งชาติ (องค์การมหาชน), กรมอนามัย กระทรวงสาธารณสุข, สมาคมกีฬาเครื่องบินจำลองและวิทยุบังคับ และ การไฟฟ้าฝ่ายผลิตแห่งประเทศไทย (กฟผ.) ซึ่งสะท้อนให้เห็นถึงศักยภาพของนักวิจัยและนวัตกรรมไทยที่ได้รับการยอมรับบนเวทีนานาชาติ และตอกย้ำความสามารถของประเทศไทยในการพัฒนางานวิจัยที่สามารถสร้างผลกระทบเชิงเศรษฐกิจ สร้างมูลค่าเพิ่มให้กับอุตสาหกรรม และต่อยอดสู่การใช้ประโยชน์ได้จริงในระดับสากล.Thai Researcher Wins Gold Medal at International Innovation Exhibition in Osaka, Japan with Nano-Encapsulation Colostrum Innovation for High-Value Pet Food and Animal Health ProductsResearch by Asst. Prof. Dr. Davids MakararpongA Thai researcher has been awarded the Gold Medal at an international innovation exhibition in Osaka, Japan, for developing Nano-Encapsulation Colostrum, an advanced technology that encapsulates bioactive compounds at the nanoscale to enhance their stability and protect the valuable components found in bovine colostrum. These include immunoglobulins (IgG and IgA), lactoferrin, and other bioactive molecules that play essential roles in supporting immune function and promoting gastrointestinal health.Bioactive compounds in colostrum are highly sensitive to heat, gastric acid, and digestive enzymes, which can significantly reduce their effectiveness during food processing and digestion. To address these challenges, the research team developed encapsulation and nano-encapsulation technologies that help preserve the biological activity of these compounds, improve storage stability, and facilitate targeted delivery to the intestine, where they can exert their optimal biological effects.Studies conducted in animal models demonstrated that the developed encapsulation system effectively preserved the stability of the bioactive compounds and showed promising potential for supporting immune function and maintaining intestinal mucosal health. However, additional efficacy and safety studies in individual animal species remain necessary before the technology can be widely commercialized.This innovation has strong potential for application in the development of premium pet food and pet nutraceutical products for dogs, cats, and other high-value companion animals. The technology aligns with the rapidly expanding global market driven by the increasing demand for preventive pet healthcare and functional nutrition.Furthermore, Nano-Encapsulation technology significantly enhances the value of colostrum as a bio-based ingredient, supporting the development of high-value innovative products while strengthening the competitiveness of Thailand's pet food and animal health industries. The achievement also highlights the capability of Thai researchers to integrate nanotechnology and food science into practical innovations with strong commercial potential.International Academic PublicationsIn addition to receiving international recognition for innovation, the research team has contributed significantly to scientific knowledge through publications in leading international journals:Future Foods- In vivo analysis of bovine colostrum whey-caseinate nanoparticles using rat model: Bioaccessibility of immunoglobulinsJournal of Food Engineering- Fabrication of biopolymeric nanoparticles of colostrum whey-caseinate: Characterization and in vitro digestibilityJournal of Food Measurement and Characterization- Effects of pH and concentrations of colostrum whey and caseinate on fabrication of nanoparticles and evaluation of their techno-functionalities and in vitro digestibilityThese publications demonstrate the systematic development of the research, encompassing nanoparticle design and fabrication, physicochemical characterization, in vitro digestibility evaluation, and in vivo animal studies to validate the technology's effectiveness in protecting the bioactive components of colostrum and improving their bioavailability.This year's international competition featured numerous research and innovation projects from Thai representatives across schools, universities, and leading national research organizations, including the Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR), the Thailand Institute of Nuclear Technology (Public Organization), the Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health, the Model Aircraft and Radio Control Sport Association, and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).The strong participation and international recognition received by Thai researchers reflect the country's growing research capability and innovation capacity. These achievements reinforce Thailand's position in developing impactful research that creates economic value, enhances industrial competitiveness, and delivers practical solutions with global commercial potential.