แซงหน้าน้องชาย! "ลูกน้ำ เพ็ญพิชชา" พี่สาว "นนกุล" ถูกแฟนหนุ่มเซอร์ไพรส์ขอแต่งงาน

ปล่อยให้พี่สาวนำไปก่อนแล้ว สำหรับนักแสดงหนุ่ม "นนกุล ชานน สันตินธรกุล" ที่ล่าสุด "ลูกน้ำ เพ็ญพิชชา" พี่สาวคนโต ถูกแฟนหนุ่มคุกเข่าขอแต่งงานโดย "ลูกน้ำ" ได้โพสต์คลิปที่ถูกแฟนหนุ่มเซอร์ไพร์สพร้อมข้อความว่า "From day one to year fourteen… I said yes To @alan5559 thank youuuu for the most unforgettable proposal I could ever dream of And to my beloved family @alan5559 @phekhae.s #daddy @nonkul @pitchaaaa_s @jason91223 @aff_taksaorn #ourpeamai @nannova for putting so much love and effort from all the prep to hiking all the way up the mountain to make all this moment happen Love youuuuuuuuuu 28.07.2025"ซึ่งงานนี้ก็มี "แอฟ ทักษอร" และ "น้องปีใหม่" ไปร่วมทำเซอร์ไพรส์เป็นสักขีพยาน บอกเลยว่าบรรยากาศอบอุ่นสุดๆ