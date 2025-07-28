เซ็นทรัลพัฒนา โชว์จอธงชาติไทย ส่งพลังใจจากหัวใจของคนไทย ไปยังเจ้าหน้าที่ผู้ปฏิบัติหน้าที่และประชาชนที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากสถานการณ์ชายแดนไทย-กัมพูชา

เซ็นทรัลพัฒนาขอร่วมส่งพลังใจจากหัวใจของคนไทยทั้งประเทศ ไปยังเจ้าหน้าที่ผู้ปฏิบัติหน้าที่และประชาชนที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากสถานการณ์ชายแดน โดยสะท้อนความตั้งใจผ่านจอภาพทั่วประเทศ รวมถึงจอ The Panoramix ด้านหน้าศูนย์การค้าเซ็นทรัลเวิลด์ ที่ได้เปลี่ยนเป็นธงชาติผืนใหญ่ เพื่อแสดงถึงความเป็นน้ำหนึ่งใจเดียวกันของคนไทยทั้งชาติ และขอเป็นส่วนหนึ่งในการส่งแรงใจให้เราทุกคนก้าวผ่านช่วงเวลานี้ไปด้วยกันอย่างดีที่สุดWith care and concern, Central Pattana joins the people of Thailand in sending heartfelt support to those affected by the recent border situation — both those serving and civilians.The message of unity and togetherness is being shared through LED screens across the country, including the Panoramix screen in front of CentralWorld in Bangkok — reflecting the care and compassion of a nation standing by all those impacted, with hope that we will move through this moment together with strength and understanding.