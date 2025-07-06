NSL ขยายโอกาสการส่งออก หนุน Thai soft power เพิ่มมูลค่าสินค้า กลุ่มผลิตภัณฑ์ขนมหวาน เบเกอรี่ อาหารพร้อมทาน และเครื่องดื่ม สอดรับความต้องการที่หลากหลาย

ศักยภาพต่อยอดสินค้าใหม่ ๆ อย่างต่อเนื่อง





โดยตั้งแต่ปี 2567 NSL ได้ขยายแผนในการเติบโตไปในทิศทางต่าง ๆ มากยิ่งขึ้น อาทิ การ ก่อตั้งโรงงาน NSL สาขา 5 ที่เน้นการส่งมอบสินค้าให้แก่ธุรกิจ HoReCa เพื่อรองรับการเติบโตของการท่องเที่ยวและอุตสาหกรรมการบริการ ซึ่งมีสินค้าหลัก อาทิ ปลาแซลมอน และเนื้อวัว รวมถึงการแปรรูปผลิตภัณฑ์ต่าง ๆ สอดรับความต้องการของผู้ประกอบการทั้งขนาดเล็ก กลาง ใหญ่

NSL Foods PLC. เดินหน้าสร้างโอกาสทางการค้า ขยายกลุ่มผลิตภัณฑ์ส่งออก และเพิ่ม ช่องทางขายทั้งในและต่างประเทศ เสริมโอกาสผลักดันสินค้ากลุ่มขนมหวาน เบเกอรี่ ผลิตภัณฑ์ พร้อมทาน ด้วยนวัตกรรมการผลิตที่ทันสมัย ภายใต้มาตรฐานสากล ตอบโจทย์ในทุกช่วงเวลา NSL สู่ปีที่ 22 เติบโตควบคู่พันธมิตรทางการค้าสำคัญอย่าง 7-Eleven ในการร่วมพัฒนาสินค้าและรับจ้างผลิตสินค้าแซนด์วิชอบร้อนและขนมเบเกอรี่ อาหารรองท้องในร้านสะดวกซื้อ พร้อมพัฒนานอกจากนี้ NSL INTERTRADE (2023) Co., Ltd. ได้เป็นกลุ่มธุรกิจการค้าต่างประเทศ ที่ จำหน่ายสินค้าประเภทน้ำมะพร้าว กะทิ น้ำผลไม้ ข้าวโพดฝักอ่อน ส่งออกไปกว่า 15 ประเทศ โดยมี ฐานการผลิตเป็นโรงงาน PNF ที่มีประสบการณ์ยาวนานกว่า 20 ปี ในธุรกิจเกษตรและการแปรรูปผลิตภัณฑ์ โดย NSL ได้ขับเคลื่อนเชิงกลยุทธ์ 3Es ได้แก่ Engagement ส่งเสริมความสัมพันธ์อันดีกับคู่ค้าและลูกค้าตลอดห่วงโซ่คุณค่า ตั้งแต่ต้นน้ำ - ปลายน้ำ เพื่อส่งเสริมการค้าระยะยาวในหลากหลายมิติทั้งการร่วมส่งเสริมเทคโนโลยีการผลิต การร่วมพัฒนาสินค้านวัตกรรม เพื่อร่วมกันเพิ่มขีดความสามารถในการตอบโจทย์แนวโน้มของผู้บริโภคที่เปลี่ยนแปลงอย่างรวดเร็ว Expansion ส่งเสริมการขยายโอกาสทางธุรกิจทั้งในและต่างประเทศ สู่การสร้างทางเลือกใหม่ ๆให้แก่ผู้บริโภค ด้วยการส่งมอบสินค้าและบริการที่หลากหลายตั้งแต่กระบวนการผลิตต้นน้ำ – ปลาย น้ำ ภายใต้ความเชี่ยวชาญและมาตรฐานสากล เช่น ธุรกิจผลิตและจำหน่ายผลิตภัณฑ์เนยแข็ง ธุรกิจ Food Services และธุรกิจด้านการค้าและการส่งออก เป็นต้นExponential Growth การมุ่งสู่การเป็นองค์กรแห่งนวัตกรรม เพื่อพร้อมส่งมอบสินค้าและบริการที่สนองตอบความต้องการของตลาดที่เป็นเฉพาะทางมากขึ้น (Functional) รวมถึงการส่งเสริมการเพิ่มมูลค่าสินค้าจากการวิจัยและพัฒนาทั้งในและต่างประเทศ สู่การค้าตามแผนการตลาดในอนาคตโดยล่าสุด NSL ได้รับรางวัลนวัตกรรมข้าวไทย ได้รับรางวัลระดับประเทศถึง 2 รางวัล ได้แก่ รองชนะเลิศอันดับ 1 รางวัลสุดยอดนวัตกรรมประจำปี 2024 ด้านเศรษฐกิจ จากโครงการความ ร่วมมือขับเคลื่อนนวัตกรรมสำหรับประเทศ Thailand Synergy เพื่อ SMEs ไทย: 7 Innovation Awards 2024 และรางวัลรองชนะเลิศอันดับ 1 นวัตกรรมข้าวไทยปี 2567 ประเภทกลุ่มอุตสาหกรรมจากการประกวดนวัตกรรมข้าวไทย จัดโดยมูลนิธิข้าวไทย ในพระบรมราชูปถัมภ์ ร่วมกับสำนักงานนวัตกรรมแห่งชาติ (องค์การมหาชน) และได้รับคัดเลือกให้เป็นหนึ่งใน Finalist ของงาน THAIFEX – Anuga tasteInnovation Showนอกจากนี้ บริษัทฯ ยังได้รับการจัดอันดับให้อยู่ในกลุ่ม ESG100 โดยสถาบันไทยพัฒน์ ต่อเนื่องเป็นปีที่ 2 และมีความร่วมมือกับภาคีเครือข่ายระดับประเทศ อาทิ โครงการ Thailand Carbon Neutrality Network (TCNN), มูลนิธิ Scholars of Sustenance (SOS Foundation) และโครงการ Happy Growth โดยสำนักงานกองทุนสนับสนุนการสร้างเสริมสุขภาพ (สสส.) ตามกรอบคุณค่าวัฒนธรรมองค์กร Happiness, Caring, Innovation ซึ่งยึดถือตลอดระยะที่ดำเนิน ธุรกิจกว่า 2 ทศวรรษแห่งความสุข ตามวิสัยทัศน์ The Happy Taste Creator หัวใจของความสุข อยู่ที่ความอร่อยNSL FOODS EXPANDS EXPORT POTENTIAL AND ELEVATES THAI SOFT POWER THROUGH INNOVATION AND DIVERSIFICATIONBangkok, Thailand – NSL Foods Public Company Limited (NSL), a leading manufacturer in Thailand’s food industry, continues to drive strategic business growth by expanding its export product portfolio and strengthening distribution channels both domestically and internationally. The initiative emphasizes innovation in confectionery, bakery, ready-to-eat meals, and beverages, aligning with evolving consumer needs while promoting Thai soft power and enhancing product value on a global scale.As NSL marks its 22nd anniversary, the company continues to grow alongside key partners, most notably 7-Eleven, through the development and contract manufacturing of hot sandwiches and bakery items. These ready-to-eat convenience products reflect NSL’s commitment to modern manufacturing technologies and international food safety standards, enabling consistent delivery of high-quality offerings suitable for every consumption occasion.In 2024, NSL broadened its strategic direction with the establishment of NSL Plant 5, dedicated to serving the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering) segment. This facility supports the resurgence of Thailand’s tourism and service industries and focuses on the distribution of core products including premium salmon, beef, and processed food solutions, meeting the diverse needs of small, medium, and large-scale foodservice operators.To further accelerate international growth, NSL INTERTRADE (2023) Co., Ltd. was established as the company’s dedicated export arm. This entity manages the global distribution of coconut water, coconut milk, fruit juices, and baby corn, reaching over 15 countries. These exports are supported by PNF, a processing plant with over two decades of experience in agricultural and food manufacturing excellence.NSL’s forward momentum is anchored by its 3Es Strategic Framework:• Engagement – Strengthening long-term relationships with suppliers, partners, and customers across the value chain. NSL promotes co-development of innovative products and advanced production technologies that respond to dynamic consumer preferences.• Expansion – Enhancing domestic and international business capabilities, providing end-to-end product and service solutions. New business verticals include cheese manufacturing, food services, and global trading operations.• Exponential Growth – Positioning the organization as a leader in food innovation with a focus on specialized and functional products. NSL continuously invests in R&D, locally and internationally, to elevate product value and support long-term marketing strategies.NSL's innovation capability was recently recognized at the national level with two prestigious awards:• First Runner-Up in the 2024 Thailand Synergy for SMEs: 7 Innovation Awards, under the Economic Contribution category.• First Runner-Up in the Thai Rice Innovation 2024 (Industrial Category), organized by the Rice Foundation under Royal Patronage and the National Innovation Agency.Moreover, NSL has been recognized for its sustainability leadership, being named to the ESG100 list by ThaipatInstitute for the second consecutive year. The company also actively engages with key national networks including the Thailand Carbon Neutrality Network (TCNN), Scholars of Sustenance (SOS Foundation), and the Happy GrowthProgram by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth).All initiatives are guided by NSL’s core values of Happiness, Caring, and Innovation, a philosophy the company has upheld throughout its two decades of operation. Under its vision, “The Happy Taste Creator – The Heart of Happiness Lies in Deliciousness,” NSL remains committed to sustainable growth, innovation, and delivering happiness through food.