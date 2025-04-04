นิทรรศการโดราเอมอนที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในโลก มาไทยแล้ว! 100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS TOUR IN THAILAND จัดเต็มความสนุกครั้งยิ่งใหญ่ ณ ICONSIAM

พร้อมเปิด “ประตูไปที่ไหนก็ได้” พาคุณสู่โลกแห่งความสุขของโดราเอมอนและผองเพื่อนกับ 2 โซนไฮไลต์ที่ไม่ควรพลาด: กับ 2 โซนไฮไลต์ที่ไม่ควรพลาด 100% Manga Art Exhibition Hall Attraction Hall, 6th floor, ICONSIAM 1 May – 22 July 2025 เจาะลึกโลกของโดราเอมอน บนพื้นที่กว่า 2,000 ตารางเมตร ด้านในมีโซนย่อยที่จะทำให้ดื่มด่ำและความสุขไปกับโดราเอมอนและเหล่าผองเพื่อนแบบเต็มรูปแบบ กับเรื่องราวที่จะทำให้คุณรักโดราเอมอนมากยิ่งขึ้น พร้อมจุดถ่ายภาพมากมายที่มาพร้อมแสงสีสุดล้ำเอาใจคนรักโดราเอมอนเต็มแม็กซ์100% Doraemon River Park ExhibitionRiver Park, G floor, ICONSIAM1 May – 15 July 2025พบกับกองทัพหุ่นโดราเอมอนยักษ์ ในหลากหลายท่าทางสุดคิ้วท์! รวมถึงพี่ม่อนไซส์ใหญ่ที่สุดในโลก ที่ยกขบวนมาพร้อมผองเพื่อนให้คุณได้ถ่ายรูปสุดปัง! ท่ามกลางบรรยากาศริมแม่น้ำเจ้าพระยาเติมความฟินให้แฟนๆ โดราเอมอน แบบครบทุกมิติ กับโซนสุดพิเศษ Café & Pop-up Store Attraction Hall, 6th floor, ICONSIAM สัมผัสรสชาติความน่ารักจากโลกของโดราเอมอน พร้อมเมนูสร้างสรรค์มาเฉพาะนิทรรศการนี้เท่านั้น และของที่ระลึกสุดเอ็กซ์คลูซีฟที่หาไม่ได้จากที่ไหน!เตรียมมาสัมผัสประสบการณ์สุดพิเศษที่ 100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS TOUR พร้อมเปิดประตูไปที่ไหนก็ได้ เพื่อพบความสุขกับโดราเอมอนและผองเพื่อนเตรียมตัวจองบัตรให้พร้อม!บัตรเปิดขายวันที่ 8 เมษายน 2568 เวลา 10:00 น. เป็นต้นไปผ่านทาง:Eventpass: https://www.eventpass.coKlook: https://www.klook.comThe world's largest Doraemon exhibitionGet ready to explore the magical world of Doraemon and his friends —right here at ICONSIAM, the iconic landmark by the Chao Phraya River!Step into the world of Doraemon with the exhibition that everyone has been waiting for.100% Manga Art Exhibition HallAttraction Hall, 6th floor, ICONSIAMDive into the world of Doraemon through an area of over 2,000 square meters. Inside, there are sub-zones that will make you immerse yourself and enjoy the happiness of friends.In full form, the true fans will be even happier! The fans will be even happier! With stories that will make you love Doraemon even more.Combined with many photo spots with cutting-edge lighting to please teenagers to the max.100% Doraemon River Park ExhibitionRiver Park, G floor, ICONSIAMMeet over 100 giant Doraemon figures in various cute poses! Including the world's largest Mon, take awesome photos with Doraemon and his friends on the banks of the Chao Phraya RiverCafé & Pop-Up Store Zone!Experience the cuteness of the world of DoraemonWith creative menus exclusively for the exhibition