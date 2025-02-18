“กระติ๊บ” เซย์เยส! แฟนหนุ่มเซอร์ไพรส์ คุกเข่าขอแต่งงาน หลังคบมา 13 ปี





ซึ่งงานนี้เพื่อนพี่น้องให้วงการ และบรรดาแฟนคลับ ต่างก็เข้ามาแสดงความยินดีกันอย่างล้นหลาม

เตรียมเป็นเจ้าสาวอีกคนแล้ว สำหรับหลังแฟนหนุ่มนอกวงการ ที่คบหากันมานานกว่า 13 ปี ทำเซอร์ไพรส์คุกเข่าขอแต่งงาน ในทริปสวิตเซอร์แลนด์โดยล่าสุดวันนี้ (18 ก.พ. 68) สาวกระติ๊บ ได้โพสต์ภาพโมเมนต์ที่ถูกเซอร์ไพรส์ พร้อมเขียนแคปชั่นว่า “From strangers to best friends, from best friends to soulmates. 15 years of knowing you, 13 years of love, and now a lifetime together. My heart has always known... it'syou.Thank you Lee for such a brilliant photography as well as your secret mission with Pun was very surprising me. If you are looking for great photo and video for your unforgettable Switzerland trip, Lee is your best choice!! @leekramer.ch #sayyesinswitzerland”