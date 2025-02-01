“ดาเรีย“ เผยคลิปภาพความทรงจำสุดโรแมนติก ครบ 1 ปี "อ๋อม อรรคพันธ์" ทำเซอร์ไพรส์ขอแต่งงาน

ถึงแม้ว่าพระเอกดัง "อ๋อม อรรคพันธ์" จะจากไปอย่างสงบในวัย 39 ปี ท่ามกลางความเสียใจของครอบครัวรวมไปถึงเพื่อนๆ ในวงการบันเทิงและแฟนคลับที่รักอ๋อม แม้ตัว "อ๋อม" จะจากไป แต่ทุกโมเมนต์ที่มี "อ๋อม" อยู่ในนั้น จะอยู่ในความทรงจำของทุกคนตลอดไปเช่นเคยล่าสุดภรรยาสาว “ดาเรีย เชฟรุก“ ก็ได้ออกมาโพสต์คลิปภาพความทรงจำสุดโรแมนติก ครบ 1 ปี "อ๋อม อรรคพันธ์" ทำเซอร์ไพรส์ขอแต่งงาน โดยเจ้าตัวระบุว่า "28/01/2024 The most beautiful day in my entire life. I couldn’t have imagined such a wonderful moment. I love you @omakapan**I don’t know but I’d always wanted to go to the North. I’d always said I wanted to go to Chiang Mai. There was no time or opportunity to go there before, even though it’s not far at all.Om planned a trip there so we could spend his birthday and wander around. I didn’t except our trip to end up as the most beautiful moment in my entire life.On his birthday I had planned a birthday surprise for him and Om planned an engagement surprise. The staff were confused because we had both talked to them about surprises,so it was difficult to make it work. Everything was perfect.I didn’t suspect that something like this would even happen. I wanted his birthday to be special. Om made every effort to make it happen. He prepared all little things, the vail,camera etc. He took care of everything but most of all,he made sure I had good time there.สนุกมั้ย?แฮปปี้มั้ย? When I asked him about the details of how he organized it all,he wouldn’t say. Om was happy that he could manage everything so that I wouldn’t suspect anything. What we enjoyed most were the little things around us and the fact that we had each other.No matter where, whether Chiang Mai or anywhere in the world, the most important thing was that we were always happy together.Our memories will always remain in my heart. Every day I smile for you because I want you to look down on me and be happy"