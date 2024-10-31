พก. และ องค์กรพันธมิตร แถลงข่าวผลการติดตามการดำเนินงานตามอนุสัญญาว่าด้วยสิทธิคนพิการ

เมื่อวันที่ 29 ตุลาคม 2567โดยกรมส่งเสริมและพัฒนาคุณภาพชีวิตคนพิการ (พก.) ร่วมกับศูนย์พัฒนาและฝึกอบรมคนพิการแห่งเอเชียและแปซิฟิก (ศพอ.) หรือ APCD จัดแถลงข่าว ผลการติดตามการดำเนินงานตามอนุสัญญาว่าด้วยสิทธิคนพิการ (Press conference on CRPD Monitoring and Implementation in Thailand) เพื่อสรุปภาพรวมถึงความก้าวหน้าของการพัฒนาที่ครอบคลุมคนพิการในประเทศไทยตาม CRPD ภายใต้โครงการ “การพัฒนาระบบจัดเก็บ รวบรวม วิเคราะห์ และติดตามการดำเนินงานตามอนุสัญญาว่าด้วยสิทธิคนพิการ” ซึ่งดำเนินการตั้งแต่เดือนมีนาคม – พฤศจิกายนในปีนี้ และเพื่อนำเสนอข้อเสนอแนะในการพัฒนาและผลักดันการดำเนินงานตามอนุสัญญา CRPD ในประเทศไทยและระดับสากลงานนี้ ได้รับเกียรติจากรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการพัฒนาสังคมและความมั่นคงของมนุษย์ เป็นประธานกล่าวปาฐกถา หัวข้อ “CRPD เพิ่มโอกาสและสร้างคุณค่าคนพิการไทย” เพื่อเน้นย้ำการพัฒนาที่ครอบคลุมคนพิการและการปฏิบัติตตามอนุสัญญาว่าด้วยสิทธิคนพิการภายในงานนี้ ได้มีการจัดเสวนาขึ้น ในประเด็น “ความก้าวหน้าการดำเนินงานด้านคนพิการในประเทศไทยและบูรณาอย่างไรให้บรรลุเป้าหมายในระดับสากล” ซึ่งได้รับเกียรติจาก นางวรรณภา สุขคง, รองอธิบดีกรมส่งเสริมและพัฒนาคุณภาพชีวิตคนพิการ นายเอกกมล แพทยานันท์ อุปนายกคนที่ 1 และประธานฝ่ายต่างประเทศและขับเคลื่อนนโยบายสาธารณะ สมาคมสภาคนพิการทุกประเภทแห่งประเทศไทย นายพิรุณ ลายสมิต ผู้อำนวยการบริหาร ศูนย์พัฒนาและฝึกอบรมคนพิการแห่งเอเชียและแปซิฟิก และ Ms. Min Kyong Kim, Social Affairs Officer, Social Development Division, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) เข้าร่วมการเสวนาในครั้งนี้ที่ผ่านมากระทรวงการพัฒนาสังคมและความมั่นคงของมนุษย์ ได้มีการดำเนินโครงการ “การพัฒนาระบบจัดเก็บ รวบรวม วิเคราะห์ และติดตามการดำเนินงานตามอนุสัญญาว่าด้วยสิทธิคนพิการ” ภายใต้โครงการ “การขับเคลื่อนยุทธศาสตร์อินชอนเพื่อสิทธิของคนพิการในเอเชียและแปซิฟิก (ระยะที่ ๒)” ซึ่งดำเนินงานร่วมกับ ศูนย์พัฒนาและฝึกอบรมคนพิการแห่งเอเชียและแปซิฟิก (APCD) และได้รับสนับสนุนงบประมาณจาก คณะกรรมาธิการเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งสหประชาชาติสำหรับเอเชียและแปซิฟิก (ESCAP) เพื่อส่งเสริมการดำเนินงานด้านการเก็บรวบรวมข้อมูลด้านคนพิการที่ใช้ในการติดตามการดำเนินงานตามอนุสัญญาว่าด้วยสิทธิคนพิการผ่านการจัดทำเครื่องมือที่รวบรวมและเก็บข้อมูลการดำเนินงานด้านคนพิการของหน่วยงานต่าง ๆทางด้านกรมส่งเสริมและพัฒนาคุณภาพชีวิตคนพิการ หรือ พก. ในฐานะหน่วยงานภาครัฐที่ทำหน้าที่ดูแล กำกับ และติดตามการดำเนินงานตามอนุสัญญาว่าด้วยสิทธิคนพิการในประเทศไทย มีการพัฒนาด้านคนพิการอย่างต่อเนื่องและเป็นรูปธรรม ทั้งในด้านการส่งเสริม คุ้มครอง และประกันให้คนพิการได้รับสิทธิมนุษยชนและเสรีภาพขั้นพื้นฐานทั้งปวงอย่างเต็มที่และเท่าเทียมกัน ขจัดการเลือกปฏิบัติต่อคนพิการทุกรูปแบบ การเข้าถึงและใช้ประโยชน์ได้ การทำงาน การรักษาพยาบาลศูนย์พัฒนาและฝึกอบรมคนพิการแห่งเอเชียและแปซิฟิก (APCD) ได้เข้ามามีบทบาทในด้านการดำเนินงานด้านคนพิการในภูมิภาคเอเชียและแปซิฟิก อีกทั้งให้ข้อเสนอแนะปรับปรุงการเก็บข้อมูลการดำเนินงานตามอนุสัญญาว่าด้วยสิทธิคนพิการ ซึ่งถือเป็นองค์ประกอบสำคัญในการติดตามการดำเนินการตามกรอบนโยบายระหว่างประเทศ เพื่อเน้นความจำเป็นของข้อมูลที่ถูกต้องและแยกตามประเภท เพื่อช่วยในการกำหนดนโยบาย ติดตามความก้าวหน้า และระบุช่องว่างที่ยังคงอยู่อย่างไรก็ตาม การปฏิบัติการเก็บข้อมูลในปัจจุบันมักไม่เพียงพอ และยังไม่เป็นไปตามมาตรฐานทางวิชาการ ทำให้การแก้ไขเพิ่มเติมกฎหมาย และการกำหนดนโยบายสาธารณะเพื่อการส่งเสริมและพัฒนาคุณภาพชีวิตคนพิการยังขาดความชัดเจนและยังไม่สอดคล้องกับหลักการของอนุสัญญาว่าด้วยสิทธิคนพิการ ดังนั้น โครงการศึกษานี้จึงมุ่งเน้นไปที่การพัฒนาเครื่องมือการจัดเก็บข้อมูลเพื่อการวิเคราะห์ และนำผลการวิเคราะห์ไปติดตามการดำเนินการตามพันธกรณีระหว่างประเทศด้านคนพิการได้อย่างครอบคลุมสำหรับคณะกรรมาธิการเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งสหประชาชาติสำหรับเอเชียและแปซิฟิก (ESCAP) ในฐานะองค์กรระหว่างประเทศที่ทำงานใกล้ชิดกับพันธมิตรทั้งหลายในเอเชียและแปซิฟิก และส่งเสริมการพัฒนาที่ครอบคลุมคนพิการในภูมิภาคเอเชียและแปซิฟิก ได้ให้การสนับสนุนโครงการการศึกษานี้ เพื่อเสริมสร้างศักยภาพของผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสียในทุกภาคส่วนที่เกี่ยวข้องกับคนพิการในการเก็บและใช้ข้อมูลอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ เพื่อทำให้สิทธิและเสรีภาพของคนพิการกลายเป็นความจริงในที่สุดสุดท้ายนี้ทางด้าน นายเอกกมล แพทยานันท์ อุปนายกคนที่ 1 และประธานฝ่ายต่างประเทศและขับเคลื่อนนโยบายสาธารณะ สมาคมสภาคนพิการทุกประเภทแห่งประเทศไทย เปิดเผยว่า สิทธิของคนพิการจะเป็นจริงได้ ต้องอาศัยความร่วมมือจากทุกภาคส่วน ทั้งภาครัฐ ภาคเอกชน และภาคประชาสังคม ตามหลักการการพัฒนาที่ครอบคลุมถึงคนพิการ Disability Inclusive Development หรือ DID โดยขอฝากให้ทุกภาคส่วนนำหลักการ DID ของท่านอาจารย์มณเฑียรไปสานต่อด้วย"……………………………….PWD and Partner Network Organizations announce Results in Monitoring of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with DisabilitiesOn October 29, 2024, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS), through the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEP), in collaboration with the Asia-Pacific Development Center on Disability (APCD), held a press conference on the monitoring and implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) in Thailand. The primary objective was to promote the protection and human rights of persons with disabilities, ensuring equal opportunities and freedom to access various rights.The event provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss ways to enhance inclusive development for persons with disabilities in Thailand, in accordance with the CRPD. It summarized the progress of inclusive development for persons with disabilities under the project “Development of a System for Collecting, Analyzing, and Monitoring the Implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities,” which has been ongoing since March to November this year. The conference also aimed to present recommendations for the development and advocacy of CRPD implementation at both national and international levels.The event was honored by the presence of Mr. Warawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security, who delivered a keynote address on “CRPD: Enhancing Opportunities and Creating Value for Persons with Disabilities in Thailand.” This emphasized the need for inclusive development and adherence to the CRPD. A panel discussion featured representatives from government agencies, civil society organizations, organizations of persons with disabilities, and international organizations, exchanging views on driving forward disability work in Thailand within the framework of the CRPD. An exhibition booth showcased innovations promoting the quality of life for persons with disabilities, underscoring Thailand's readiness to engage in international disability initiatives.Additionally, a discussion focused on “Progress in Disability Work in Thailand and How to Achieve International Goals” included distinguished speakers such as Ms. Wannapa Sukkhong, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities; Mr. Ekkamal Patthayanun, First Vice President and President of the International Affairs and Public Policy Committee of the Federation of Persons with Disabilities International; Mr. Pirun Laisamit, Executive Director of the Asia-Pacific Development Center on Disability; and Ms. Min Kyong Kim, Social Affairs Officer, Social Development Division, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has implemented the project "Development of a System for Collecting, Analyzing, and Monitoring the Implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities" under the initiative "Incheon Strategy to ‘Make the Rights Real’ for Persons with Disabilities in Asia and the Pacific (Phase II)." This project is carried out in collaboration with the Asia-Pacific Development Center on Disability (APCD) and is supported by funding from the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). The objective is to enhance data collection on disability for monitoring the implementation of the CRPD by creating tools to gather and compile information from various agencies.The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEP), as the government agency responsible for overseeing and monitoring the implementation of the CRPD in Thailand, is continuously and concretely advancing disability issues. This includes promoting, protecting, and ensuring that all persons with disabilities can fully and equally access human rights and fundamental freedoms. It also aims to uphold the dignity inherent to all individuals, eliminate discrimination against persons with disabilities in all forms, and ensure equal access to employment, healthcare, and political participation.The APCD plays a significant role in disability initiatives across the Asia-Pacific region and provides recommendations for improving data collection related to the implementation of the CRPD. This data is crucial for monitoring actions aligned with international policy frameworks, such as the CRPD, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the Incheon Strategy. These frameworks emphasize the need for accurate, disaggregated data to inform policy decisions, track progress, and identify existing gaps.However, current data collection practices often fall short and do not meet academic standards, leading to a lack of clarity in amending laws and establishing public policies that promote and enhance the quality of life for persons with disabilities. Consequently, this study aims to develop data collection tools for analysis and to ensure comprehensive monitoring of international commitments related to disabilities. This initiative will support the sustainable development of inclusive policies that address all aspects of disability.The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), as an international organization closely working with partners across Asia and the Pacific, promotes inclusive development for persons with disabilities in line with the goals and spirit of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Dis