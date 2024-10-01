“ดร.เดวิด” นำทัพชูธงทิศทาง AI ให้ชาติไทย

กระทรวงวิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนโลยีแห่งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน และรัฐบาลเขตปกครองตนเองกว่างซี และจัดโดยศูนย์ถ่ายทอดเทคโนโลยีจีน-อาเซียน กรมวิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนโลยีเขตปกครองตนเองกว่างซี และสถาบันเทคโนโลยีอุตสาหกรรมกว่างซี โดยมีสมาชิกอาเซียน 10 ชาติและนักวิทยาศาสตร์จากทั้งภาครัฐและเอกชนในประเทศจีนให้ความสนใจ กว่า 400 คน ในการร่วมมือพัฒนาอุตสาหกรรมในประเทศไทยด้วยเทคโนโลยีแญญาประดิษฐ์

คณะกรรมาธิการวิสามัญพิจารณาศึกษาแนวทางในการควบคุมและส่งเสริมการใช้เทคโนโลยีปัญญาประดิษฐ์เพื่อรองรับการเปลี่ยนแปลงในอนาคต และดำรงณ์ตำแหน่งเป็น รองคณบดี วิทยาลัยผู้ประกอบการ มหาวิทยาลัยหอการค้าไทย ได้ขึ้นเป็นKey note Speaker ในนามประเทศไทย 1 ใน 9 คน แห่งอาเซียน ร่วมกับสมาชิกอาเซียนและประเทศจีน ในงาน 26th China-ASEAN Summit การประชุมครั้งที่สองว่าด้วยความร่วมมือด้านปัญญาประดิษฐ์ระหว่างจีน-อาเซียนAI赋产业 数智启未来 2024面向东盟人工智能合作会议The Second Forum on China-ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Cooperationงานนี้เป็นการประวิชาการระดับภูมิภาค ดร.เดวิด มกรพงศ์ ได้นำเสนอถึงศักยภาพและความพร้อมของประเทศไทยทางด้านปัญญาประดิษฐ์ การพัฒนากำลังคน และการส่งเสริมปัญญาประดิษฐ์ ในภาคอุตสาหกรรมต่างๆ ในประเทศไทยและกล่าวถึงนโยบายของ รัฐบาลนายกแพทองธาร ชินวัตร และคณะรัฐมนตรี ในการยกระดับอุตสาหกรรมด้วย วิทยาศาสตร์ เทคโนโลยี นวัตกรรมและการนำปัญญาประดิษฐ์มาใช้เพื่อยกระดับการแก้ไขของปัญหาของประเทศไทยในประเด็นเล็งด่วนอาทิ ปัญญาประดิษฐ์ เร่งกระตุ้นเศรษฐกิจ สร้างความเชื่อมั่น ควบคู่กับบรรเทาภาระค่าใช้จ่ายและเพิ่มโอกาสในการประกอบอาชีพ ให้ความสำคัญกับกลุ่มเปราะบางเป็นลำดับแรก และผลักดันโครงการดิจิทัลวอลเล็ต (Digital Wallet) เพิ่มโอกาสในการเข้าถึงแหล่งทุนเพื่อการพัฒนาหมู่บ้านและชุมชนและการประกอบอาชีพ ยกระดับการทำเกษตรแบบดั้งเดิมให้เป็นเกษตรทันสมัย โดยใช้แนวคิด “ตลาดนำ นวัตกรรมเสริม เพิ่มรายได้” และฟื้นนโยบาย “ครัวไทยสู่ครัวโลก” เพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการของโลกด้านความมั่นคงทางอาหาร (Food Security) และส่งเสริมพัฒนาศักยภาพ จัดสวัสดิการสังคมให้สอดคล้องกับสภาพสังคมที่เปลี่ยนแปลงไป สร้างความเท่าเทียมทางโอกาสและเศรษฐกิจ ด้วยปัญญาประดิษฐ์ เป็นต้นการประชุมครั้งที่สองว่าด้วยความร่วมมือด้านปัญญาประดิษฐ์ระหว่างจีน-อาเซียนนี้ดำเนินการโดยนอกจากนี้ งาน CAEXPO 2024 จัดขึ้นระหว่างวันที่ 24 - 28 กันยายน 2567 โดยเป็นมหกรรมงานแสดงสินค้านานาชาติประจำปีระหว่างจีนกับประเทศสมาชิกอาเซียน 10 ประเทศ ที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในจีน ซึ่งรัฐบาลจีนและกลุ่มประเทศอาเซียนให้ความสำคัญและจัดขึ้นอย่างต่อเนื่องเป็นประจำทุกปี เป็นกิจกรรมที่เสริมสร้างความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างภูมิภาคอาเซียนและจีนทั้งด้านการค้า การลงทุน การแลกเปลี่ยนวัฒนธรรม และการท่องเที่ยว โดยภายในงาน CAEXPO ประกอบด้วยการจัดงานแสดงสินค้า/ธุรกิจบริการและเทคโนโลยี นิทรรศการด้านความร่วมมือ การประชุม/สัมมนา และการประชุมผู้นำระดับสูง อีกด้วยDr. Davids Makararpong, Associate Dean of the College of Entrepreneurship at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce. And a member of the Committee on the Study of Artificial Intelligence Technology Control and Promotion for Future Adaptation(Royal Thai government), served as a keynote speaker representing Thailand alongside ASEAN and Chinese representatives at the 26th China-ASEAN Summit and the Second Forum on China-ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Cooperation.At this regional academic forum, titled "AI Empowers Industries, Digital Intelligence Drives the Future – 2024 China-ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Conference," Dr. Davids highlighted Thailand's potential and readiness in artificial intelligence, workforce development, and promoting AI across various industries. He also discussed the policies of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's government and the Cabinet on enhancing industries through science, technology, innovation, and the use of AI to address urgent national issues, such as boosting the economy, fostering confidence, easing living costs, and creating career opportunities. Priority is given to vulnerable groups, along with promoting the Digital Wallet initiative to improve access to funding for community and village development.The forum emphasized modernizing traditional agriculture under the "Market-Driven, Innovation-Enhanced, Increased Income" concept and reviving the "Thai Kitchen to the World" initiative to address global food security needs. It also focused on enhancing the potential of citizens, providing social welfare in line with the evolving social context, and ensuring equal opportunities and economic fairness through the use of AI.The Second Forum on China-ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Cooperation was held under the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People's Republic of China and the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and was organized by the China-ASEAN Technology Transfer Center, the Department of Science and Technology of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and Guangxi Institute of Industrial Technology. The event saw participation from 10 ASEAN member states and over 400 scientists from both government and private sectors in China, who are keen on collaboration to develop industries in Thailand using AI technology.Additionally, CAEXPO 2024 was held from September 24 to 28, 2024. It is the largest annual international trade fair between China and the 10 ASEAN member countries, emphasizing trade, investment, cultural exchange, and tourism. The expo featured exhibitions on products and services, technology cooperation, conferences, seminars, and high-level leadership meetings, further enhancing ASEAN-China regional relations.Dr. Davids Makararpong大卫·马卡拉蓬博士