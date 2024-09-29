วันนี้ที่รอคอย!! "ชิน ชินวุฒ" เซอร์ไพรส์ขอ "ลิลลี่ ภัณฑิลา" แต่งงานแล้ว

เป็นอีกหนึ่งคู่รักมาราธอนที่คบหาดูใจกันมากว่ากว่า 10 ปีแล้ว สำหรับคู่ของนักร้องหนุ่ม "ชิน ชินวุฒ" กับแฟนสาว "ลิลลี่ ภัณฑิลา" ซึ่งทั้งคู่ก็ได้วางแผนถึงเรื่องอนาคตการใช้ชีวิตคู่ และสร้างเรือนหอเกือบใกล้เสร็จแล้วล่าสุดวันนี้ที่แฟนๆ ก็รอคอยมาถึง เมื่อหนุ่ม "ชิน ชินวุฒ" ทำเซอร์ไพรส์ขอแฟนสาว "ลิลลี่" แต่งงานเป็นที่เรียบร้อยโดย "ลิลลี่" ได้โพสต์ภาพอวดแหวนเพชรเม็ดเป้ง พร้อมคลิปโมเมนต์สุดหวานลงอินสตาแกรมส่วนตัว และเขียนข้อความว่า "We decided on foreverมThe easiest "Yes" I ever said!He asked if we could spend forever together. And I said forever isn’t even long enough. Here's to the rest of our lives, baby. I love you!!On to the next chapter together. I will stand by your side through thick and thin, rough or smooth. Today I make a promise and will forever continue to honor this promise. Cant't wait to live a wonderful life with you, raise children with you, and grow grey with you baby :)"งานนี้ทำเอาเพื่อนๆ คนในวงการบันเทิงเข้ามาร่วมแสดงความยินดีกับทั้งคู่กันเป็นจำนวนมาก