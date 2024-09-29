xs
xsm
sm
md
lg

วันนี้ที่รอคอย!! "ชิน ชินวุฒ" เซอร์ไพรส์ขอ "ลิลลี่ ภัณฑิลา" แต่งงานแล้ว

เผยแพร่:   ปรับปรุง:   โดย: ผู้จัดการออนไลน์



เป็นอีกหนึ่งคู่รักมาราธอนที่คบหาดูใจกันมากว่ากว่า 10 ปีแล้ว สำหรับคู่ของนักร้องหนุ่ม "ชิน ชินวุฒ" กับแฟนสาว "ลิลลี่ ภัณฑิลา" ซึ่งทั้งคู่ก็ได้วางแผนถึงเรื่องอนาคตการใช้ชีวิตคู่ และสร้างเรือนหอเกือบใกล้เสร็จแล้ว

ล่าสุดวันนี้ที่แฟนๆ ก็รอคอยมาถึง เมื่อหนุ่ม "ชิน ชินวุฒ" ทำเซอร์ไพรส์ขอแฟนสาว "ลิลลี่" แต่งงานเป็นที่เรียบร้อย

โดย "ลิลลี่" ได้โพสต์ภาพอวดแหวนเพชรเม็ดเป้ง พร้อมคลิปโมเมนต์สุดหวานลงอินสตาแกรมส่วนตัว และเขียนข้อความว่า "We decided on foreverมThe easiest "Yes" I ever said!

He asked if we could spend forever together. And I said forever isn’t even long enough. Here's to the rest of our lives, baby. I love you!!

On to the next chapter together. I will stand by your side through thick and thin, rough or smooth. Today I make a promise and will forever continue to honor this promise. Cant't wait to live a wonderful life with you, raise children with you, and grow grey with you baby :)"

งานนี้ทำเอาเพื่อนๆ คนในวงการบันเทิงเข้ามาร่วมแสดงความยินดีกับทั้งคู่กันเป็นจำนวนมาก











วันนี้ที่รอคอย!! "ชิน ชินวุฒ" เซอร์ไพรส์ขอ "ลิลลี่ ภัณฑิลา" แต่งงานแล้ว
วันนี้ที่รอคอย!! "ชิน ชินวุฒ" เซอร์ไพรส์ขอ "ลิลลี่ ภัณฑิลา" แต่งงานแล้ว
วันนี้ที่รอคอย!! "ชิน ชินวุฒ" เซอร์ไพรส์ขอ "ลิลลี่ ภัณฑิลา" แต่งงานแล้ว
วันนี้ที่รอคอย!! "ชิน ชินวุฒ" เซอร์ไพรส์ขอ "ลิลลี่ ภัณฑิลา" แต่งงานแล้ว
วันนี้ที่รอคอย!! "ชิน ชินวุฒ" เซอร์ไพรส์ขอ "ลิลลี่ ภัณฑิลา" แต่งงานแล้ว
+1
กำลังโหลดความคิดเห็น