🗣️Listen to THESE lyrics by the late #TrevorMoore, co-founder of the comedy troupe the Whitest Kids U' Know 👀



People Magazine says…



“Trevor Moore, 41, died on Aug. 7 2031 from blunt force trauma to the head. His death was ruled an accident by the medical examiner-coroner.… pic.twitter.com/S96oZnDOhr— E M M A ✨ K A T H E R I N E (@TheEmmapreneur) September 23, 2024