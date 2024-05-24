JCB ประเทศไทย ประกาศตั้งผู้บริหารใหม่ คุมตลาดไทย พร้อมเน้นตอกย้ำให้บัตร JCB ครอบคลุมทุกไลฟ์สไตล์ในชีวิตประจำวัน

แบรนด์การชำระเงินชั้นนำจากประเทศญี่ปุ่น ประกาศแต่งตั้งเป็นกรรมการผู้จัดการคนใหม่ในประเทศไทย โดยมีผลตั้งแต่วันที่ 1 เมษายน 2567เข้าร่วมงานกับ JCB ในปี 1996 โดยทำงานหลักในส่วนของ Global Business เขาใช้เวลา 5 ปีที่ดูไบเพื่อมุ่งหน้าขยายบริษัทไปยัง Middle East และกลับมาที่โตเกียวในปี 2012 เพื่อใช้เวลา 7 ปีในตำแหน่งผู้อำนวยการฝ่ายอาวุโสของ JCB ก่อนที่จะย้ายไปที่เมืองมะนิลาในปี 2019 เพื่อช่วยทำการตลาดบัตร JCB ในประเทศฟิลิปปินส์“เรื่องภาพลักษณ์ของแบรนด์ญี่ปุ่นและเน้นตอกย้ำการรับรู้ว่า JCB คือบัตรที่สามารถใช้ได้ในชีวิตประจำวันถือเป็นหนึ่งในความสำเร็จสำคัญของการเพิ่มผู้ถือบัตรในปี 2023 ที่ผ่านมา เราจะมุ่งเน้นเรื่องสิทธิประโยชน์และแคมเปญที่ตอบโจทย์กับทุกความต้องการของผู้ถือบัตรในประเทศไทย เพื่อให้ครอบคลุมทุกไลฟ์สไตล์พร้อมทั้งมอบโปรโมชั่นที่น่าตื่นเต้นอีกมากมายตามสโลแกน #JCBOwnHappinessOwnStory #อีกขั้นของความสุขในรูปแบบที่เป็นตัวคุณ” นายยูสุเกะ มัตสุย กล่าว“นอกจากนี้ เราจะมีพันธมิตรส่งเสริมและมอบสิทธิประโยชน์ของบัตรในประเทศญี่ปุ่นเพิ่มขึ้นในปีนี้ เพื่อให้มั่นใจว่า JCB ยังคงเป็นตัวเลือกอันดับหนึ่งสำหรับนักเดินทางที่เดินทางในญี่ปุ่น” นายยูสุเกะ มัตสุย กล่าวเสริมAnnouncementJCB International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (JCB Credit card), the leading brand from Japan appoint Mr. Yusuke Matsui as Managing Director in Thailand from 1st April 2024 onwards.Mr. Yusuke Matsui joined JCB in 1996, predominantly working in the global business. He spent 5 years in Dubai heading the company’s expansion into the Middle East and returned to Tokyo in 2012 to spend 7 years as Senior Vice President of “JCB” before moving to Manila City in 2019 to help market the card in the Philippines.“The image of the Japanese brand and reinforcing the perception that JCB is a card that can be used in everyday life is one of the key successes in increasing cardholders in 2023. We will focus on privileges and campaign benefits that meet all the needs of our cardholders in Thailand. To cover every lifestyle and provide many exciting promotions as required just like #JCBOwnHappinessOwnStory #อีกขั้นของความสุขในรูปแบบที่เป็นตัวคุณ” Mr. Yusuke Matsui said.“In addition, we will have more promotional partnerships to deliver benefits the use of JCB card in Japan this year. To ensure that JCB remains the number one choice for travelers who traveling in Japan” Mr. Yusuke Matsui added.