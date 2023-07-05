ภรรยา “เอส กันตพงศ์” โพสต์ภาพครอบครัว ลั่นต่อสู้เพื่อให้ได้ช่วงเวลาเหล่านี้กลับมา แม้จะเจ็บปวดและยากเย็น

หลังจากที่ออกมาประกาศข่าวดี ตอนนี้ฟื้นแล้ว หลังวูบหมดสติต้องรักษาอยู่เป็นเวลานาน ล่าสุดภรรยาหนุ่มเอสได้ออกมาเผยข้อความสุดซึ้งถึงครอบครัวตอนไปเที่ยวพักผ่อนด้วยกัน พร้อมแคปชั่นระบุว่า“You cannot imagine how much I wish for these moments to come backOn one hand these memories make me smile and happy and I fight for these moments to return but on the other hand they also hurt and it is so tough sometimesTeerak we need to still go on so many adventures together with Valentina and also Raichu, we cannot wait for you to get back to your normal self. We you so much nawas taken @laminierapattaya a place we felt so relaxed and happy at and definitely want to go back to. They also have been so supportive during this difficult time and even send some toys for Valentina to play in the hospital with. A truly family oriented place thank you again!"(คุณไม่สามารถจินตนาการได้ว่าฉันต้องการให้ช่วงเวลาเหล่านี้กลับมามากแค่ไหน ในแง่หนึ่ง ความทรงจำเหล่านี้ทำให้ฉันยิ้มและมีความสุข และฉันก็ต่อสู้เพื่อให้ได้ช่วงเวลาเหล่านี้กลับคืนมา แต่ในทางกลับกัน มันก็เจ็บปวดเช่นกัน และบางครั้งก็ยากเย็นแสนเข็ญ ที่รักเรายังต้องไปผจญภัยอีกมากร่วมกับวาเลนติน่าและไรชู เราแทบรอไม่ไหวให้คุณกลับไปเป็นเหมือนเดิม เรารักคุณมากนะ)