“ณเดชน์” โพสต์ซึ้งถึงที่รัก “ญาญ่า” ขอบคุณที่พามางานแต่งที่สวีเดน ความทรงจำที่ดีที่สุดในชีวิต

ยิ่งนานยิ่งหวานหยดมดตอม สำหรับคู่ของกับล่าสุดทั้งคู่ควงกันไปร่วมงานแต่งงานเพื่อนที่ประเทศสวีเดน งานนี้บรรยากาศน่ารัก และอบอุ่น ซึ่งหนุ่มณเดชน์ ก็สาดหวานหนักๆ โพสต์ข้อความขอบคุณญาญ่าที่พามางานแต่งงานที่สุดแสนพิเศษในครั้งนี้ พร้อมลั่นเป็นความทรงจำที่ดีที่สุดในชีวิต“One of the best memories of my life to get to be surrounded by beautiful people. Swedish wedding is so simple but full of emotion and joy. Thank you to the bride and groom for inviting me as Yaya’s +1☺️. A beautiful city which I never forget. Cheers to Eline and Casper, Amazing couple. Chiyo! Chiyo! Chiyo! so many wonderful things I have seen, so many beautiful people I have met. Thanks to my love @urassayas who bring me to this extraordinary wedding. #ifyouwantsomethinggoodtobegreataddbeer"