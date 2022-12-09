"ปู ไปรยา" มีความสุขจนน้ำตาแตก! หลังได้กลับบ้านที่จ.อ่างทอง เติมพลังใจก่อนกลับอเมริกา

หลังจากโกอินเตอร์ลุยงานฮอลลีวูด จนมีชื่อร่วมแสดงภาพยนตร์ระดับโลกได้สำเร็จ ล่าสุดนักแสดงสาวก็ได้บินกลับมาพักผ่อนที่เมืองไทย และได้มาเยี่ยมคุณยายที่บ้านเกิด อ.แสวงหา จ.อ่างทอง โดยได้โพสต์รูปตนเอง น้องชาย ในบรรยากาศบ้านๆ สบายๆท่ามกลางธรรมชาติต้นไม้ใบหญ้านานาชนิดและทุ่งนากว้างใหญ่ พร้อมแคปชั่นว่า“Angthong is where my family is from. Every time I come back here - my heart is once again full. It’s hard not to feel how far LA is from my grandma and my aunts. This place puts love and light back in my heart. All the rejection/personal battles and the doubt in my heart melts away when I come here. It’s funny how we travel so far away to find what we think will give us happiness only to find it’s all smoke and mirrors and this is what life is about and this is what feeds your soul. กลับอ่างทองมาหาครอบครัวทุกครั้ง หัวใจมีกำลังใจกลับ แอลเอ บางที ใจต้องสู้ เพราะเลือกที่จะเริ่มใหม่ วันนี้มีความสุขมากจนตอนจะกลับน้ำตาแตกเลย รักที่นี้มากค่ะ”