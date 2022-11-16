“เขื่อน ภัทรดนัย” ถอยรถคันแรกในชีวิต เพื่อคุณตาคุณยาย

เรียกว่าเป็นโมเมนต์อบอุ่นหัวใจมากๆ เมื่อล่าสุดออกมาโพสต์ภาพผ่านอินสตราแกรมส่วนตัวถอยรถป้ายแดงคันแรกในชีวิต ให้คุณตาคุณยาย หลังไม่ยอมออกไปไหนเพราะเดินทางลำบาก โดยอยากให้นั่งไปเที่ยวด้วยกันสร้างความทรงจำที่ดีด้วยกันเยอะ ๆ เผยสองสิ่งที่ติดในความทรงจำไม่เคยลืม ด้วยข้อความว่า"เราจะได้ไปเที่ยวกันเป็นครอบครัวได้แล้วแล้วนะคะ : )""เป็นรถคันแรกที่หนูซื้อเอง และขอมอบให้คุณตาคุณยายและครอบครัวนะคะ คุณตาอายุ 92 และคุณยายก็ 89 แล้ว หลังๆ พวกท่านจะไม่ยอมออกไปไหนเพราะการเดินทางค่อนข้างลำบาก และไปกันเป็นครอบครัวค่อนข้างยาก หนูตั้งใจให้รถคนนี้พาครอบครัวของเราไปเก็บความทรงจำกันอีกเยอะๆ เลยนะคะ"2 สิ่งที่ติดอยู่ในความทรงจำของหมวย: ตอนหมวยเอาชุดแต่งงานให้คุณยายดู (ตอนยังไม่ได้ come out กับท่านตรงๆ) ท่านเห็นว่าเป็นสูททรงผู้ชายทั้งสองชุด แล้วก็หันพูดว่า“ดีมาก สูทตัวนี้เข้ากับผิวหลานมาก ยายอายุเยอะแล้วคงบินไปไม่ไหว ขอให้มีความสุขมากๆนะ”คุณตาก็คือคนที่ขับรถไปส่งเขื่อนเรียนหนังสือตั้งแต่อนุบาล ถึง ม.ต้นและม.ปลาย จนโตเข้ามหาวิทยาลัยท่านก็เป็นคนสอนเขื่อนขับรถ คุณตาเป็นคนพูดน้อย แต่ทุกครั้งที่อยู่กัน2คน ท่านจะคุยเก่งและเล่าเรื่องสนุกมาก และจบด้วยประโยคว่า “ตาภูมิใจในตัวหลานนะ เป็นตัวเองและทำต่อไป”"ขอบคุณคุณตาและคุณยายที่เลี้ยงดูแม่ตั้มพี่แพรและเขื่อนมาตลอดนะคะ เราไปสร้างความทรงจำด้วยกันอีกเยอะ ๆ ดีกว่าเนอะ~""We can finally travel as a family. This is the first car I bought in my name, and I give and dedicate this car to my grandparents. My grandpa is now 92, and grandma is 89; they have not left the house much because it was uncomfortable and difficult for them to travel, and even for us as a whole family. So, I intend to give this car to my beautiful grandparents and family; let's collect more memories from now on.""Two meaningful memories I share with them (I have been and will be making more now):"When I showed grandma this extraordinary outfit for an event which indicated that I wasn't hetero, she looked at me. She said, "this fabric matches your skin beautifully, I am too old to join you in this event, but I hope you have a wonderful life".Grandpa sent me to education from kindergarten to university, where he also taught me how to drive. Grandpa is a man with fewer words, but when we are alone, he tells the most unique and beautiful adventures he has experienced and always ends our private conversation with, "I am very proud of you; you stay true to who you are, Koen"."Thank you for doing a fantastic job raising my mum, my sister and me. Let's make more beautiful memories together."