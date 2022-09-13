“อีจองแจ” สร้างประวัติศาสตร์ชาวเอเชียคว้ารางวัล Emmy Awarrds

“อีจองแจ” นักแสดงชื่อดังได้สร้างประวัติศาสตร์หน้าใหม่ให้กับวงการบันเทิงด้วยการเป็นนักแสดงชายชาวเกาหลีใต้คนแรก และนักแสดงชายชาวเอเชียคนแรกที่คว้ารางวัลทรงเกียรติจากเวที Emmy Awards
โดยนักแสดงดังจากเรื่อง Squid Game ได้รับรางวัลในสาขา Oustanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series จากซีรีส์เรื่องดังกล่าวทาง Netflix ที่เป็นกระแสไปทั่วโลก โดยสามารถเอาชนะชื่อดังทั้ง ไบรอัน ค็อกซ์ และ เจเรมี สตรอง จาก Succession, เจสัน เบทแมน จาก Ozark, บ็อบ โอเดนเคิร์ก จาก Better Call Saul และ อดัม สก็อตต์ จาก Severance
โดยเจ้าตัวได้ขึ้นรับรางวัลที่ Microsoft Theater ใน ลอสแองเจลิส โดยระบุว่า “ขอบคุณมากครับ ขอบคุณมากครับ ก่อนอื่น ผมอยากขอบคุณพระเจ้าเบื้องบน ขอบคุณสถาบัน Television Academy ขอบคุณ Netflix และ ขอบคุณผู้กำกับที่นำปัญหาจริงที่เราต้องเผชิญในชีวิตจริงมาสร้างสรรค์เป็นซีรีส์ด้วยเนื้อหาที่ยอดเยี่ยมและภาพที่น่าตื่นตาตื่นใจ ขอบคุณครับ ขอบคุณ ทีม Squid Game ครับ”
จากนั้นนักแสดงดังวัย 49 ปีได้กล่าวจบเป็นภาษาเกาหลีถึงแฟนๆโดยระบุว่า “ขอบคุณทุกๆคนในเกาหลีใต้ที่ชมเรื่องนี้นะครับ ขอบคุณครับ”
นอกจากนักแสดงนำแล้ว ฮวางดงฮยอก ผู้กำกับก็ได้รับรางวัล Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series จาก Squid Game กลับบ้านด้วย โดยก่อนหน้านี้ ซีรีส์เรื่องดังกล่าวสามารถคว้าไปได้ทั้งหมด 4 รางวัลในงาน Creative Arts Emmys ที่จัดขึ้นเมื่อต้นเดือน ก.ย. ที่ผ่านมา โดย อียูมี ยังได้รับรางวัล Outstanding Guest Actress และยังมีรางวัล Outstanding Production Design, Outstanding Stunt Performance และ Outstanding Visual Effects จากซีรีส์เรื่องดังกล่าวเช่นกัน
ด้านซีรีส์ Succession, Ted Lasso และ The White Lotus คว้ารางวัลใหญ่จาก PrimeTime Emmy Awards ในปีนี้ โดยปิดท้ายค่ำคืนด้วยซีรีส์ Succession ที่คว้ารางวัล Outstanding Drama Series โดยเอาชนะทั้ง Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things และ Yellowjackets
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Selected List of Winners:
Outstanding Drama Series : Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series : Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series : Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series : Matthew Macfayden, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series : Julia Garner, Ozark
Outstanding Comedy Series : Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series : Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series : Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series : Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series : Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series : The White Lotus
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie : Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie : Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie : Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie : Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Outstanding Variety Talk Series : Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series : Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Competition Program : Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Girls