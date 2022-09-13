“อีจองแจ” สร้างประวัติศาสตร์ชาวเอเชียคว้ารางวัล Emmy Awarrds

โดยนักแสดงดังจากเรื่อง Squid Game ได้รับรางวัลในสาขา Oustanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series จากซีรีส์เรื่องดังกล่าวทาง Netflix ที่เป็นกระแสไปทั่วโลก โดยสามารถเอาชนะชื่อดังทั้ง ไบรอัน ค็อกซ์ และ เจเรมี สตรอง จาก Succession, เจสัน เบทแมน จาก Ozark, บ็อบ โอเดนเคิร์ก จาก Better Call Saul และ อดัม สก็อตต์ จาก Severanceโดยเจ้าตัวได้ขึ้นรับรางวัลที่ Microsoft Theater ใน ลอสแองเจลิส โดยระบุว่าจากนั้นนักแสดงดังวัย 49 ปีได้กล่าวจบเป็นภาษาเกาหลีถึงแฟนๆโดยระบุว่านอกจากนักแสดงนำแล้วผู้กำกับก็ได้รับรางวัล Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series จาก Squid Game กลับบ้านด้วย โดยก่อนหน้านี้ ซีรีส์เรื่องดังกล่าวสามารถคว้าไปได้ทั้งหมด 4 รางวัลในงาน Creative Arts Emmys ที่จัดขึ้นเมื่อต้นเดือน ก.ย. ที่ผ่านมา โดย อียูมี ยังได้รับรางวัล Outstanding Guest Actress และยังมีรางวัล Outstanding Production Design, Outstanding Stunt Performance และ Outstanding Visual Effects จากซีรีส์เรื่องดังกล่าวเช่นกันด้านซีรีส์ Succession, Ted Lasso และ The White Lotus คว้ารางวัลใหญ่จาก PrimeTime Emmy Awards ในปีนี้ โดยปิดท้ายค่ำคืนด้วยซีรีส์ Succession ที่คว้ารางวัล Outstanding Drama Series โดยเอาชนะทั้ง Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things และ YellowjacketsOutstanding Drama Series : SuccessionOutstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series : Lee Jung-jae, Squid GameOutstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series : Zendaya, EuphoriaOutstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series : Matthew Macfayden, SuccessionOutstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series : Julia Garner, OzarkOutstanding Comedy Series : Ted LassoOutstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series : Jason Sudeikis, Ted LassoOutstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series : Jean Smart, HacksOutstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series : Brett Goldstein, Ted LassoOutstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series : Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott ElementaryOutstanding Limited or Anthology Series : The White LotusOutstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie : Michael Keaton, DopesickOutstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie : Amanda Seyfried, The DropoutOutstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie : Murray Bartlett, The White LotusOutstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie : Jennifer Coolidge, The White LotusOutstanding Variety Talk Series : Last Week Tonight With John OliverOutstanding Variety Sketch Series : Saturday Night LiveOutstanding Competition Program : Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Girls