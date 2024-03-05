ฟังเพลง “รำวงเริงสงกรานต์” ฉบับภาษาอังกฤษ - จีน!

ติดตามทุกข่าวสารเกี่ยวกับละครและวงการบันเทิง ได้ที่

สืบเนื่องจาก องค์การการศึกษา วิทยาศาสตร์ และวัฒนธรรมแห่งสหประชาชาติ (UNESCO) ประกาศขึ้นทะเบียน “สงกรานต์ในประเทศไทย” เมื่อวันที่ 6 ธันวาคม 2566 เป็นรายการในบัญชีตัวแทนมรดกภูมิปัญญาทางวัฒนธรรมที่จับต้องไม่ได้ของมนุษยชาติ ซึ่งถือเป็นลำดับที่ 4 ของประเทศไทย โดยก่อนหน้านี้ UNESCO ได้ประกาศขึ้นทะเบียน “โขน” ในปี 2561, “นวดไทย” ในปี 2562 และ “โนรา” ของภาคใต้ ในปี 2564 และปีนี้ คือ สงกรานต์ในประเทศไทย ซึ่งจะมีการเฉลิมฉลองอันยิ่งใหญ่ในเดือนเมษายนนี้เป็นที่ทราบและรับรู้ในหมู่คนไทยมานานแล้วว่า ในช่วงเทศกาลสำคัญของไทย (ลอยกระทง , วันขึ้นปีใหม่ , สงกรานต์) เพลงประจำเทศกาลต่างๆเหล่านี้ของ “วงสุนทราภรณ์” มักจะได้รับการเปิดในงาน ในห้าง ในวัด จนคุ้นชินหูปีนี้ 2567 จะมีการจัดงาน“Maha Songkran World Water Festival : ประเพณีสงกรานต์ไทย หมุดหมายนักท่องเที่ยวทั่วโลก”ทั้งในกรุงเทพฯและต่างจังหวัด และเพลงหนึ่งในกลุ่มเพลงสงกรานต์ คือ “รำวงเริงสงกรานต์” (ซึ่งครู ศรีสวัสดิ์ พิจิตรวรการ และ ครูเอื้อ สุนทรสนาน ได้สร้างเพลงนี้เมื่อ 63 ปีที่แล้ว - 2504 ) ซึ่งมีเนื้อร้องว่า “ฟ้าใหม่แล้วละนะน้อง สงกรานต์เราร้องทำนองเพลงโทน ...” จะได้รับการแปลงเป็นภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อการนี้ ...นอกจากนี้ ยังมีเวอร์ชั่นภาษาจีน ที่ควบคุมการขับร้องโดย เม้ง ป ปลา (อาจารย์อำพัน เจริญสุขลาภ) แปลและเรียบเรียงโดย ดร. นฤภรณ์ วุฒิพันธุ์ (อาจารย์สอนภาษาจีน คณะศึกษาศาสตร์ ม. ขอนแก่น และDr. Keran Wang โดยมี รศ.นพ. ชาญชัย พานทองวิริยะกุล อธิการบดีมหาวิทยาลัยขอนแก่น และ รศ. ดร. อิศรา ก้านจักร คณบดีคณะศึกษาศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยขอนแก่น) อำนวยการเรียบเรียงเนื้อหาเวอร์ชั่นนี้ บรรเลงโดย วงเฉลิมราชย์ ควบคุมวงโดย วิรัช อยู่ถาวร (ศิลปินแห่งชาติ)Ramwong Rerng Songkran(เวอร์ชั่นบันทึกเสียง)(สร้อย)Here comes the Thai New YearSongkran is here, we sing Thai tuneHear the beat, ‘tone-pa-tone-tone’The hips, the feet, dancing Songkran(ชาย)Enjoy the holiday, the game we play, let us enjoyLet Songkran come, have lots of funLet everyone, come splash all dayOh what I say, my honey lady,Let’s come ‘n play Songkran(สร้อย)Let’s sing this pretty song, let’s come Ramwong ‘n enjoy Songkran(สร้อย)Here comes the Thai New YearSongkran is here, we sing Thai tuneHear the beat, ‘tone-pa-tone-tone’he hips, the feet, dancing Songkran(หญิง)Hear you, my dearest love, my heart’s pounding and flutteringMy little soul will keep dancingThe drum’s beating, we dance, we singOh my baby, let’s splash awayWe dance all day, Songkran(สร้อย)Let’s sing the pretty song, let’s come Ramwong ‘n enjoy Songkran(สร้อย)Here comes the Thai New YearSongkran is here, we sing Thai tuneHear the beat, ‘tone-pa-tone-tone’The hips, the feet, dancing Songkran(ชาย)Enjoy the holiday, the game we play, let us enjoyLet Songkran come, have lots of funLet everyone, come splash all dayOh what I say, my honey lady,Let’s come ‘n play Songkran(สร้อย)Let’s sing the pretty song, let’s come Ramwong ‘n enjoy Songkran(สร้อย)Here comes the Thai New YearSongkran is here, we sing Thai tuneHear the beat, ‘tone-pa-tone-tone’The hips, the feet, dancing Songkran(หญิง)Hear you, my dearest love, my heart’s pounding and flutteringMy little soul will keep dancingThe drum’s beating, we dance, we singOh my baby, let’s splash awayWe dance all day, Songkran(สร้อย)Let’s sing the pretty song, let’s come Ramwong ‘n enjoy Songkran(สร้อย)Here comes the Thai New YearSongkran is here, we sing Thai tuneHear the beat, ‘tone-pa-tone-tone’The hips, the feet, dancing Songkran(สร้อย)Here comes the Thai New YearSongkran is here, we sing Thai tuneHear the beat, ‘tone-pa-tone-tone’The hips, the feet, dancing Songkran