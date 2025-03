ดราม่าไม่ไหว? TikTok ลบฟิลเตอร์ "แต่งภาพผอม-อ้วน" หลังเกิดกระแสต้านหวั่นล้อเลียนรูปร่าง

There’s an amaaazing new trend on TikTok where skinny girls use a filter to become “chubby” and laugh laugh at the results and everyone else laughs and it’s sooooooo funny and we definitely aren’t spiralling back down to pro ana death to fats era that damages every young woman pic.twitter.com/p2SsnmSNTb— Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) March 17, 2025