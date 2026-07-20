ประชาคมโลกร่วมรำลึกพระกรุณาธิคุณ สมเด็จพระเจ้าลูกเธอ เจ้าฟ้าพัชรกิติยาภาฯ นักกฎหมายและการทูต

สำนักงานว่าด้วยยาเสพติดและอาชญากรรมแห่งสหประชาชาติ (UNODC) และ สถาบันเพื่อการยุติธรรมแห่งประเทศไทย (TIJ) ร่วมจัดงาน A Legacy of Justice and Compassion: Commemorative Event Honouring the Life and Enduring Contributions of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita เมื่อวันที่ 20 กรกฎาคม พ.ศ. 2569 ณ ห้อง Conference Room ศูนย์ประชุมสหประชาชาติ ถนนราชดำเนินนอก กรุงเทพฯการจัดงานในครั้งนี้มีผู้เข้าร่วมงานจากประชาคมระหว่างประเทศมากกว่า 250 คน จาก 17 ประเทศ เพื่อน้อมรำลึกถึงพระกรุณาธิคุณและพระปณิธานด้านความยุติธรรมของ สมเด็จพระเจ้าลูกเธอ เจ้าฟ้าพัชรกิติยาภา นเรนทิราเทพยวดี กรมหลวงราชสาริณีสิริพัชร มหาวัชรราชธิดา ในการทรงเป็นผู้มีบทบาทสำคัญ ด้านการส่งเสริมความร่วมมือในกรอบพหุภาคีด้านกฎหมายและกระบวนการยุติธรรมทางอาญา รวมถึงการช่วยเหลือผู้เปราะบางในกระบวนการยุติธรรมมาอย่างต่อเนื่อง อีกทั้งยังทรงดำรงตำแหน่งทูตสันถวไมตรีของ (UNODC) ด้านการส่งเสริมหลักนิติธรรมและระบบยุติธรรมทางอาญาสำหรับภูมิภาคเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ ตั้งแต่ปี พ.ศ. 2560 เป็นต้นมา หลักคิดและพระกรณียกิจของพระองค์ยังคงเป็นแรงบันดาลใจให้แก่ผู้ปฏิบัติงานในด้านการเสริมสร้างหลักนิติธรรม กระบวนการยุติธรรม และการปกป้องคุ้มครองสิทธิมนุษยชนสืบไปรำลึกพระกรุณาธิคุณหาที่สุดมิได้ในโอกาสนี้ ผู้แทนจากองค์การสหประชาชาติ รัฐบาลประเทศต่าง ๆ องค์กรระหว่างประเทศ และผู้ปฏิบัติงานด้านกระบวนการยุติธรรมได้ร่วมกันกล่าวถ้อยแถลง นำโดย Mr. Shombi Sharp, Deputy Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) และ Ms. Delphine Schantz, UNODC Regional Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific ร่วมกล่าวต้อนรับMr. Shombi Sharp, Deputy Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) คณะกรรมาธิการเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งสหประชาชาติสำหรับเอเชียและแปซิฟิก (ESCAP) กล่าวยกย่องสมเด็จพระเจ้าลูกเธอฯ ว่า ทรงเป็นนักกฎหมาย นักการทูต นักมนุษยธรรม ผู้ทรงอุทิศพระองค์เพื่อความยุติธรรม ศักดิ์ศรีความเป็นมนุษย์ และความเมตตากรุณา โดยพระวิสัยทัศน์และพระกรณียกิจของพระองค์ได้สร้างคุณูปการอย่างยั่งยืนต่อประเทศไทย ภูมิภาคเอเชียและแปซิฟิก ตลอดจนประชาคมระหว่างประเทศ ทั้งยังมีบทบาทสำคัญในการส่งเสริมหลักนิติธรรม ความร่วมมือพหุภาคี และการผลักดันวาระการพัฒนาที่ยั่งยืน โดยเฉพาะการมีส่วนสำคัญต่อการพัฒนาข้อกำหนดกรุงเทพ (Bangkok Rules) และการส่งเสริมเป้าหมายการพัฒนาที่ยั่งยืน เป้าหมายที่ 16 ว่าด้วยสันติภาพ ความยุติธรรม และสถาบันที่เข้มแข็ง“สมเด็จพระเจ้าลูกเธอฯ ทรงเชื่อมั่นเสมอว่า ความยุติธรรมมิใช่เพียงเรื่องของกฎหมายหรือสถาบัน หากแต่คือการคุ้มครองศักดิ์ศรีความเป็นมนุษย์ การเปิดโอกาสให้ทุกคน และการร่วมกันทำให้ไม่มีผู้ใดถูกทิ้งไว้เบื้องหลัง ตลอดพระชนมชีพ พระองค์ทรงย้ำเตือนพวกเราว่า ความยุติธรรมจะต้องดำเนินควบคู่ไปกับความเมตตาและความเข้าอกเข้าใจ เพราะความยุติธรรมมิได้สิ้นสุดลงเมื่อมีคำพิพากษา หากยังต้องดำเนินต่อไปผ่านการฟื้นฟู การสร้างโอกาส และการคืนศักดิ์ศรีความเป็นมนุษย์ให้แก่ผู้คน”ในตอนท้าย Mr. Shombi กล่าวว่า แม้หลายคนจะเคยมีโอกาสถวายงานหรือร่วมงานกับสมเด็จพระเจ้าลูกเธอฯ ขณะที่อีกหลายคนอาจรู้จักพระองค์ผ่านพระกรณียกิจและคุณูปการที่ทรงสร้างไว้ แต่พระปณิธานของพระองค์ได้สร้างแรงบันดาลใจแก่ทุกคนอย่างเสมอภาค พร้อมยืนยันว่า ESCAP จะร่วมกับรัฐบาลไทย องค์การสหประชาชาติ และประชาคมระหว่างประเทศ สืบสานอุดมการณ์ด้านความยุติธรรม ความเมตตา และศักดิ์ศรีความเป็นมนุษย์ ซึ่งพระองค์ทรงยึดมั่นและทรงอุทิศพระองค์ตลอดพระชนมชีพMs. Delphine Schantz, UNODC Regional Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific กล่าวแสดงความอาลัยและรำลึกถึงสมเด็จพระเจ้าลูกเธอฯ โดยยกย่องพระองค์ในฐานะผู้นำที่มีวิสัยทัศน์ด้านความยุติธรรม ผู้มีบทบาทสำคัญในการยกระดับมาตรฐานสากลด้านกระบวนการยุติธรรมทางอาญา โดยเฉพาะการผลักดันข้อกำหนดกรุงเทพ (Bangkok Rules) ตลอดจนการส่งเสริมหลักนิติธรรมผ่านบทบาทในเวทีสหประชาชาติ ทั้งในฐานะผู้แทนถาวรแห่งประเทศไทย ณ กรุงเวียนนา ประธานและรองประธานคณะกรรมาธิการสำคัญของสหประชาชาติ และทูตสันถวไมตรีของ UNODC ด้านหลักนิติธรรมในภูมิภาคเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้“สิ่งที่ทำให้สมเด็จพระเจ้าลูกเธอฯ ทรงโดดเด่นอย่างแท้จริง มิใช่เพียงภาวะผู้นำ หากแต่คือพระปรีชาสามารถในการทอดพระเนตรเห็นความเป็นมนุษย์ที่อยู่เบื้องหลังนโยบาย ทุกสถาบัน และทุกบทกฎหมาย พระองค์ทรงทำให้ทุกคนรู้สึกว่าตนได้รับการรับฟัง มีคุณค่า และได้รับแรงบันดาลใจที่จะทำสิ่งที่ดียิ่งขึ้น”Ms. Delphine กล่าวทิ้งท้ายว่า มรดกของพระองค์มิได้ดำรงอยู่เพียงในมาตรฐานสากล มติของสหประชาชาติ หรือสถาบันต่าง ๆ หากยังดำรงอยู่ในชีวิตของผู้คนที่ได้รับโอกาสใหม่ ผู้หญิงที่ได้รับการปฏิบัติอย่างมีศักดิ์ศรี ความหวังที่ได้รับการฟื้นคืน และในคุณค่าที่พระองค์ทรงยึดมั่น ได้แก่ ความเมตตากรุณา ความเป็นธรรม ความกล้าหาญ และการอุทิศตนเพื่อผู้อื่น หนทางที่ดีที่สุดในการถวายความรำลึกถึงพระองค์ คือการร่วมกันสืบสานงานที่พระองค์ทรงริเริ่ม เพราะแม้พระสุรเสียงของพระองค์จะมิได้อยู่กับพวกเราอีกต่อไป แต่พระวิสัยทัศน์ พระปณิธาน และพระกรณียกิจ จะยังคงเป็นแสงส่องนำทางแก่คนรุ่นต่อ ๆ ไปจากนั้น ศาสตราจารย์พิเศษ ดร. กิตติพงษ์ กิตยารักษ์ ประธานกรรมการ สถาบันเพื่อการยุติธรรมแห่งประเทศไทย (TIJ) ร่วมกล่าวถ้อยแถลงพิเศษ“หลายคนรู้จักสมเด็จพระเจ้าลูกเธอฯ ผ่านข้อกำหนดกรุงเทพ (Bangkok Rules) โครงการกำลังใจ สถาบันเพื่อการยุติธรรมแห่งประเทศไทย (Thailand Institute of Justice) และพระกรณียกิจที่ทรงปฏิบัติร่วมกับองค์การสหประชาชาติ แต่เบื้องหลังความสำเร็จทั้งหมดนั้น มีสิ่งที่สำคัญยิ่งกว่า นั่นคือวิธีที่พระองค์ทรงมองผู้คน...”ประธานกรรมการ TIJ กล่าวเพิ่มเติมว่า สมเด็จพระเจ้าลูกเธอฯ ทรงมีพระปรีชาสามารถเป็นพิเศษในการเชื่อมโยงหลักนิติธรรมเข้ากับวิถีชีวิตของผู้คน ความยุติธรรมเข้ากับการพัฒนา ประสบการณ์ในระดับท้องถิ่นเข้ากับหลักการสากล ตลอดจนความทุกข์ยากของปัจเจกบุคคลเข้ากับความรับผิดชอบร่วมกันของประชาคมโลก นอกจากนี้ ทรงมีความเข้าใจอย่างลึกซึ้งทั้งในด้านกฎหมาย องค์การสหประชาชาติ และศักยภาพของความร่วมมือระหว่างประเทศในการส่งเสริมสันติภาพ ความยุติธรรม และการพัฒนาที่ยั่งยืน“ที่สำคัญยิ่งไปกว่านั้น พระองค์ทรงเข้าใจผู้คนอย่างแท้จริง พระองค์ไม่เคยทรงปล่อยให้ภาษาของนโยบายหรือหลักการบดบังมิติความเป็นมนุษย์ในประเด็นนั้นๆ สำหรับพระองค์ ความยุติธรรมจะต้องคงไว้ซึ่งความเป็นมนุษย์เสมอ พระองค์ทรงทำให้ความยุติธรรมมีใบหน้าและหัวใจของความเป็นมนุษย์ และพระองค์ยังทรงฝากความรับผิดชอบไว้แก่พวกเราทุกคน เพื่อร่วมกันสืบสานพระปณิธานและพระกรณียกิจที่ทรงริเริ่มไว้” ศาสตราจารย์พิเศษ ดร. กิตติพงษ์ กล่าวสรุปปาฐกถาพิเศษได้รับเกียรติจาก ฯพณฯ พลตำรวจโท รุทธพล เนาวรัตน์ รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงยุติธรรม, นายศรัณย์ เจริญสุวรรณ ผู้ช่วยรัฐมนตรีประจำกระทรวงการต่างประเทศ, นางสาวอภิพร จันทพันธ์ อธิบดีอัยการภาค 9 สำนักงานอัยการสูงสุด, H.E. Mrs. Katharina Wieser, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the Kingdom of Thailand, H.E. Mrs. Lucy Kiruthu, Ambassador of Kenya to the Kingdom of Thailand, Mr. Naoki Sugano, Deputy Director, United Nations Asia and Far East Institute for the Prevention of Crime and the Treatment of Offenders (UNAFEI) และ Ms. Monica Juma, UNODC Executive Director ร่วมกล่าว“พระกรณียกิจของสมเด็จพระเจ้าลูกเธอ เจ้าฟ้าพัชรกิติยาภาฯ ได้สร้างความเปลี่ยนแปลงในหลายมิติ ทั้งในประเทศและต่างประเทศ พระองค์ทรงทําให้เราเห็นว่า กระบวนการยุติธรรมมิได้มีหน้าที่เพียงบังคับใช้กฎหมาย แต่ยังมีหน้าที่สร้างโอกาส และคุ้มครองศักดิ์ศรีความเป็นมนุษย์ของทุกคน โดยเฉพาะผู้ที่อยู่ในสถานการณ์เปราะบาง” ฯพณฯ พลตำรวจโท รุทธพล เนาวรัตน์ รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงยุติธรรมรัฐมนตรีกระทรวงยุติธรรม กล่าวต่อด้วยว่า พระดำริของพระองค์นำไปสู่การผลักดันข้อกำหนดกรุงเทพ มาตรฐานสากลที่ช่วยยกระดับการปฏิบัติต่อผู้ต้องขังหญิงทั่วโลก และเป็นแนวทางสำคัญในการพัฒนากฎหมาย นโยบาย และแนวปฏิบัติของหลายประเทศ รวมทั้งประเทศไทยนอกจากนี้ ยังทรงเป็นผู้ผลักดันให้มีกระบวนการจัดทำยุทธศาสตร์ต้นแบบและมาตรการเชิงปฏิบัติของสหประชาชาติว่าด้วยการขจัดความรุนแรงต่อเด็กในด้านการป้องกันอาชญากรรมและความยุติธรรมทางอาญา กระทั่งนำไปสู่การริเริ่มโครงการจำนวนมากที่มุ่งเน้นการฟื้นฟูเด็กและเยาวชน ทั้งยังทรงห่วงใยไปถึงประชาชนที่อาศัยในพื้นที่ห่างไกลและมีความเสี่ยงต่อปัญหายาเสพติด ด้วยทรงเชื่อว่าการป้องกันอาชญากรรมและยาเสพติดอย่างยั่งยืน ต้องเสริมสร้างโอกาสในการประกอบอาชีพ การพัฒนาคุณภาพชีวิต และการพัฒนาชุมชนควบคู่กับการบังคับใช้กฎหมายด้วย“พระกรณียกิจของพระองค์เป็นคุณูปการอันใหญ่หลวงแก่ปวงชนชาวไทยและนานาประเทศในด้านกระบวนการยุติธรรมและจะทรงสถิตอยู่ในดวงใจของปวงชนตราบนิจนิรันดร์” ฯพณฯ พลตำรวจโท รุทธพล เนาวรัตน์ รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงยุติธรรม กล่าวด้าน ผู้แทนจากกระทรวงการต่างประเทศ คณะผู้แทนทางการทูต และองค์การระหว่างประเทศต่างร่วมถวายความรำลึกถึงพระกรุณาธิคุณและคุณูปการจากพระดำริและหลักการทรงงานของสมเด็จพระเจ้าลูกเธอฯ ในด้านความยุติธรรม การทูต และความร่วมมือระหว่างประเทศ โดยเน้นย้ำถึงบทบาทผู้นำของพระองค์ในการส่งเสริมหลักนิติธรรม การคุ้มครองศักดิ์ศรีความเป็นมนุษย์ และการเสริมสร้างความร่วมมือพหุภาคีผ่านพระกรณียกิจในเวทีองค์การสหประชาชาติและเวทีระหว่างประเทศต่าง ๆ พร้อมสะท้อนให้เห็นว่า พระวิสัยทัศน์ของพระองค์ นอกจากในด้านการปฏิรูปกระบวนการยุติธรรมแล้ว ยังทรงให้ความสำคัญกับความเมตตา การฟื้นฟู และการคุ้มครองผู้ที่อยู่ในสถานการณ์เปราะบาง โดยทรงยึดมั่นในหลักของการมีมนุษย์เป็นศูนย์กลางของความยุติธรรม โดยไม่ทิ้งใครไว้ข้างหลังประชาคมนานาชาติร่วมเทิดพระเกียรติต่อมาเป็นห้วงเวลาแห่งการเทิดพระเกียรติและสดุดีพระกรณียกิจ โดยมีการกล่าวถ้อยแถลงของบุคคลผู้มีประสบการณ์ถวายงานอย่างใกล้ชิด เพื่อร่วมผลักดันหลักคิดและพระดำริสู่การปฏิบัติอย่างเป็นรูปธรรมทั่วโลก ในหัวข้อ Creating Opportunities, Social Inclusion, and Sustainable Development และ Protecting and Supporting People in Vulnerable Situations ซึ่งได้รับเกียรติจากผู้แทนองค์กรนานาชาติ อาทิ โครงการพัฒนาแห่งสหประชาชาติ (UNDP), UNICEF, UN Women, คณะนิติศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยคอร์แนล สหรัฐอเมริกา, สถาบัน HEUNI (หนึ่งในเครือข่ายสถาบันสมทบ UN-PNIs), มูลนิธิแม่ฟ้าหลวง, California State University, มูลนิธิชีวามิตร, กองทุนเพื่อนหลังกำแพง, บ้านกาญจนาภิเษก, สำนักงานอัยการสูงสุด, โครงการ Bounce Be Good (BBG) โครงการในพระดำริ และผู้แต่งหนังสือ “I Am Eri”ผู้ร่วมกล่าวถ้อยแถลงต่างให้คำมั่นในการสานต่อพระปณิธานและพระกรณียกิจของพระองค์ ซึ่งจะยังคงเป็นแรงบันดาลใจแก่รัฐบาล องค์การระหว่างประเทศ และผู้ปฏิบัติงานด้านกระบวนการยุติธรรมทั่วโลก ผ่านความร่วมมือระหว่างประเทศและความมุ่งมั่นร่วมกันในการสร้างสังคมที่มีความยุติธรรม ครอบคลุม และตั้งอยู่บนพื้นฐานของความเป็นมนุษย์ยิ่งขึ้นสืบสานพระปณิธานเพื่อการพัฒนาที่ยั่งยืนในช่วงท้ายของการกล่าวปาฐกถา ดร. พิเศษ สอาดเย็น ผู้อำนวยการสถาบันเพื่อการยุติธรรมแห่งประเทศไทย (TIJ) กล่าวว่า แม้ผู้เข้าร่วมงานแต่ละคนจะมีความทรงจำที่แตกต่างกันเกี่ยวกับสมเด็จพระเจ้าลูกเธอฯ แต่ทุกคนล้วนกำลังรำลึกถึงบุคคลคนเดียวกัน คือผู้ที่ทรงศรัทธาอย่างแน่วแน่ทั้งในคุณค่าของความยุติธรรมและในศักยภาพของผู้คน พร้อมทั้งทรงตระหนักว่า ผู้ที่อุทิศตนเพื่อดูแลและช่วยเหลือผู้อื่น ก็ล้วนต้องการผู้ที่เชื่อมั่นและให้กำลังใจพวกเขาเช่นเดียวกัน“ตลอดหลายปีที่ผ่านมา พวกเราต่างทำงานเพื่อสนับสนุนผู้อื่น แต่ในเวลาเดียวกัน สมเด็จพระเจ้าลูกเธอฯ ต่างหากที่ทรงเป็นผู้ประทานกำลังใจ ความเชื่อมั่น และแรงบันดาลใจแก่พวกเรา พระองค์ทรงทำให้ผู้คนรู้สึกว่างานของตนมีคุณค่า และทรงทำให้พวกเขาเชื่อมั่นว่าตนสามารถสร้างความเปลี่ยนแปลงได้มากกว่าที่คิด”ดร. พิเศษ กล่าวว่า สำหรับตนเอง สิ่งนี้มิใช่เพียงความเมตตากรุณา หากแต่เป็นภาวะผู้นำที่แท้จริง และสะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเข้าใจอันลึกซึ้งของพระองค์ต่อความหมายของความยุติธรรม“ผมหวังว่า เราจะมิได้พกพาไปเพียงความทรงจำเกี่ยวกับสมเด็จพระเจ้าลูกเธอฯ หากยังรวมถึงแบบอย่างที่พระองค์ทรงวางไว้ นั่นคือ การเป็นผู้นำด้วยความเข้าอกเข้าใจ การไม่หลงลืมว่าหลังนโยบายทุกประการล้วนมีผู้คนเป็นศูนย์กลาง และการส่งเสริมให้กำลังใจผู้ที่อุทิศตนเพื่อรับใช้และดูแลผู้อื่น เพื่อร่วมกันสืบสานพระปณิธานและพระกรณียกิจที่พระองค์ทรงริเริ่มให้ดำรงอยู่และเกิดผลอย่างยั่งยืนต่อไป” ดร. พิเศษ กล่าวงาน A Legacy of Justice and Compassion: Commemorative Event Honouring the Life and Enduring Contributions of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita มิได้เป็นเพียงแค่การสะท้อนถึงการสูญเสียครั้งสำคัญของประชาชนชาวไทยและประชาคมด้านการยุติธรรมในระดับโลก หากยังเป็นโอกาสให้ทั่วโลกได้ตระหนักถึงความสำคัญของพระกรณียกิจ และพร้อมที่จะร่วมกันสืบสานคุณค่าและหลักคิดของพระองค์เพื่อพัฒนากระบวนการยุติธรรมทั้งในประเทศไทยและในประชาคมระหว่างประเทศต่อไปThe United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Thailand Institute of Justice (TIJ) co-host A Legacy of Justice and Compassion: Commemorative Event Honouring the Life and Enduring Contributions of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita on 20 July 2026, at the United Nations Conference Centre, Rajadamnern Nok Avenue, Bangkok.Bringing together more than 250 participants from 17 countries, the commemorative event pays tribute to Her Royal Highness’s extraordinary contributions to justice, the rule of law, and the protection of people in vulnerable situations. Her Royal Highness served as Chairperson of the 21st session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), UNODC Goodwill Ambassador for the Rule of Law in Southeast Asia, and UNIFEM Ambassador. She was also the driving force behind the United Nations Bangkok Rules, the first international standards dedicated to women in prison and women offenders, which continue to shape gender-responsive justice systems worldwide.Distinguished Global Leaders Gather to Honour the Royal LegacyOn this auspicious occasion, representatives from the United Nations, foreign governments, international organisations, and justice practitioners convened to deliver solidarity statements. The event commenced with welcoming remarks led by Mr. Shombi Sharp, Deputy Executive Secretary, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), and Ms. Delphine Schantz, UNODC Regional Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific.Mr. Shombi Sharp, Deputy Executive Secretary, ESCAP, paid tribute to Her Royal Highness as an outstanding legal scholar, diplomat, humanitarian, and public servant whose lifelong dedication to justice, human dignity, and compassion left an enduring impact on Thailand, the Asia-Pacific region, and the international community.He highlighted Her Royal Highness’s pivotal role in advancing the rule of law, strengthening multilateral cooperation, and promoting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly through her leadership in the development of the United Nations Rules for the Treatment of Women Prisoners and Non-custodial Measures for Women Offenders (the Bangkok Rules) and her contribution to advancing Sustainable Development Goal 16 on peace, justice, and strong institutions.“Her Royal Highness believed that justice is not only about laws and institutions, but also about protecting dignity, expanding opportunity, and ensuring that together we leave no one behind. Throughout her life, she reminded us that justice must always be accompanied by compassion and empathy. Justice does not end with a legal decision—it continues through rehabilitation, opportunity, and the restoration of dignity.”In his concluding remarks, he noted that while many had the privilege of working alongside Her Royal Highness and others came to know her through her remarkable achievements, her vision and values had inspired all who encountered her legacy. He reaffirmed ESCAP’s commitment, together with the Royal Thai Government, the United Nations, and the international community, to carrying forward the ideals that Her Royal Highness so passionately championed; justice, compassion, human dignity, and service to others.Ms. Delphine Schantz, UNODC Regional Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, expressed profound respect and gratitude for the life and legacy of Her Royal Highness, recognizing her as a visionary leader whose contributions transformed international criminal justice, particularly through the development of the Bangkok Rules. She also highlighted her leadership in advancing the rule of law through her distinguished service within the United Nations, including as Thailand’s Permanent Representative in Vienna, Chair and Vice-Chair of key UN commissions, and UNODC Goodwill Ambassador for the Rule of Law in Southeast Asia.“What made Her Royal Highness truly exceptional was not only her leadership, but her profound ability to see the human being behind every policy, every institution, and every law. She made every person feel heard, valued, and inspired to do more.”She concluded, “Her legacy lives not only in international standards, United Nations resolutions, or institutions, but also in the lives that have been transformed, the opportunities that have been restored, and the hope that has been renewed. It lives on in the values she embodied; compassion, fairness, courage, and service to others. The greatest tribute we can pay to Her Royal Highness is not only to remember her achievements, but to continue the work she began. Her voice may no longer be with us, but her vision endures, her leadership continues to inspire, and her legacy will remain a guiding light for generations to come.”Following the welcome session, Professor Dr. Kittipong Kittayarak, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Thailand Institute of Justice (TIJ), delivered special remarks.“Many people know Her Royal Highness through the Bangkok Rules, the Kamlangjai Project, the Thailand Institute of Justice, and her service to the United Nations. But behind all these achievements was something more fundamental: the way she saw people…”He further stated that Her Royal Highness had a remarkable ability to connect law with everyday life, justice with development, local experience with international principles, and the suffering of individuals with the shared responsibility of the global community. He noted that Her Royal Highness possessed a profound understanding of the law, as well as of the United Nations and the potential of international cooperation to advance peace, justice, and sustainable development.“More importantly, she understood people. She never allowed the language of policy to erase the human being at the centre of the issue. For her, justice had to remain human. She gave justice a human face. And she left us with a responsibility: to ensure that the work she began does not end with her.” He concluded.High-Level Keynote AddressesThe commemorative event was honoured by keynotes and addresses from high-level dignitaries and global experts, including:●H.E. Pol. Lt. Gen. Ruthapol Naowarat, Minister of Justice;●Mr. Sarun Charoensuwan, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Thailand ;●Ms. Apiporn Chanthaphan, Director-General of the Regional Public Prosecution Office 9, the Office of the Attorney General;●H.E. Katharina Wieser, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the Kingdom of Thailand;●H.E. Mrs. Lucy Kiruthu, Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to the Kingdom of Thailand;●Ms. Monica Juma, UNODC Executive Director; and●Mr. Naoki Sugano, Deputy Director of the United Nations Asia and Far East Institute for the Prevention of Crime and the Treatment of Offenders (UNAFEI).“The work and contributions of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha have brought about meaningful change both in Thailand and internationally. Her Royal Highness showed us that the justice system is not only responsible for enforcing the law, but also for creating opportunities and safeguarding the dignity of every individual, particularly those in vulnerable situations.” remarks from H.E. Pol. Lt. Gen. Ruthapol Naowarat, the Minister of Justice.The Minister of Justice further noted that Her Royal Highness's vision led to the development of the Bangkok Rules, an international standard that has transformed the treatment of women prisoners around the world and has served as an important framework for the development of laws, policies, and practices in many countries, including Thailand.He added that Her Royal Highness also played a leading role in advancing the development of the United Nations Model Strategies and Practical Measures on the Elimination of Violence against Children in the Field of Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, which inspired numerous initiatives focused on the rehabilitation of children and young people. Her concern also extended to people living in remote communities who faced the risks associated with illicit drugs. Her Royal Highness believed that sustainable crime prevention and drug prevention require not only effective law enforcement, but also greater opportunities for livelihoods, improved quality of life, and stronger community development.“Her Royal Highness's contributions to the field of justice have been of immeasurable benefit to the people of Thailand and the international community, and her legacy will forever remain in the hearts of all those whose lives have been touched by her vision and compassion.” H.E. Pol. Lt. Gen. Ruthapol Naowarat, delivered.Representatives from governments, the diplomatic community, international organisations, and justice institutions also paid tribute to Her Royal Highness's enduring contributions to justice, diplomacy, and international cooperation. They highlighted her leadership in advancing the rule of law, promoting human dignity, and strengthening multilateral partnerships through her distinguished service in the United Nations and beyond. Speakers noted that Her Royal Highness's vision extended far beyond legal reform, placing compassion, rehabilitation, and the protection of the most vulnerable at the heart of justice and ensuring that no one was left behind.International Community Pays Tribute to the Royal InitiativesA dedicated tribute segment brought together individuals who had the privilege of serving and working alongside Her Royal Highness to offer personal reflections on her vision, leadership, and enduring impact. Under the thematic sessions "Creating Opportunities, Social Inclusion, and Sustainable Development" and "Protecting and Supporting People in Vulnerable Situations," discussions featured prominent speakers from international and national institutions.These included representatives from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), UNICEF, UN Women, Cornell Law School (USA), the European Institute for Crime Prevention and Control (HEUNI), the Mae Fah Luang Foundation under Royal Patronage, California State University, the Cheevamitr Social Enterprise, the Friends Behind the Wall Fund, Baan Kanjanapisek Vocational Training Center for Youth, the Office of the Attorney General, the BBG (Bounce Be Good) Club Royal Project, and the author of the inspiring book "I Am Eri."They emphasized that her legacy continues to inspire governments, international organisations, and justice practitioners around the world to carry forward the principles she championed through sustained international cooperation and a shared commitment to building more just, inclusive, and humane societies.Carrying Forward the Vision for Sustainable DevelopmentIn his concluding remarks, Dr. Phiset Sa-ardyen, Executive Director of the TIJ reflected that although each participant remembered Her Royal Highness in a different way, they were all remembering the same person—one who believed deeply in justice and equally deeply in people. He noted that Her Royal Highness understood something that many leaders sometimes overlook: those who dedicate their lives to caring for others also need someone who believes in them.“Throughout those years, many of us were working to support others. Yet, it was Her Royal Highness who continued to give us strength, confidence, and encouragement. She made people feel that their work mattered. She made people believe they could do more than they thought possible.”He added that, to him, this was not simply an act of kindness but a true expression of leadership, reflecting Her Royal Highness’s profound understanding of justice.“I hope we will carry with us not only the memory of Her Royal Highness, but also the example she set: to lead with empathy; to never lose sight of the people behind every policy; and to encourage those who dedicate their lives to serving others. In doing so, we will continue the vision and work that Her Royal Highness began, ensuring that her legacy endures and continues to make a lasting impact.”The event, “A Legacy of Justice and Compassion: Commemorative Event Honouring the Life and Enduring Contributions of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita,” serves as more than a reflection on a profound loss for the Thai people and the global justice community. It stands as a pivotal moment for the world to recognise the enduring value of her royal initiatives and to reaffirm a collective commitment to carrying forward her values, principles, and vision to reform the justice system, both in Thailand and across the international community.