"บุช" ถึง "ทรัมป์" ... สงครามอิรัก ถึง สงครามอิหร่าน [ไทย/English]

โดย วริษฐ์ ลิ้มทองกุลทุกวันนี้ไอ้ที่โลกมันวุ่นวาย เศรษฐกิจพังพินาศ ผู้คนเดือดร้อนไปทุกหย่อมหญ้า ประชาชนทั่วโลกขาดแคลนพลังงาน ข้าวของก็พาเหรดกันขึ้นราคา ก็เพราะไอ้เจ้าของอันนี้นี่แหล่ะ?ล่าสุดยังมีข่าวอีกว่ามันจะเอา "ลายเซ็น" อันนี้ไปแปะไว้บนธนบัตรยูเอสดอลลาร์อีก โดยอ้างว่าเพื่อเฉลิมฉลองวาระครบรอบ 250 ปีแห่งอิสรภาพของอเมริกา ทั้ง ๆ ที่แต่ไหนแต่ไรมาเขาจะใช้ลายเซ็นของ US Treasurer ซึ่งขึ้นตรงต่อรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการคลัง และกำกับดูแลโรงพิมพ์ธนบัตร โรงกษาปณ์สหรัฐฯ และหน่วยงานอื่นๆ ของกระทรวงการคลังของสหรัฐฯเมื่อ 8 ปีที่แล้ว ปลายปี 2561 ผมกับพี่ ๆ น้อง ๆ นักข่าวคนไทย 8 คน ได้รับเชิญจากกระทรวงต่างประเทศสหรัฐฯ พร้อมจดหมายเชิญที่มี "ลายเซ็น" ของนายโดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ ซึ่งในเวลานั้นดำรงตำแหน่งประธานาธิบดีสหรัฐฯ สมัยแรก (หลังจากการชนะการเลือกตั้งเหนือนางฮิลลารี คลินตันแบบหวุดหวิด ในปี 2559) เพื่อไปเยือนสหรัฐอเมริกาตามโปรแกรม International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) ในหัวข้อ การบริหารข้อเท็จจริงในยุคสื่อดิจิทัล --- โครงการสำหรับประเทศไทย (MANAGING FACTS IN THE AGE OF DIGITAL MEDIA—A PROJECT FOR THAILAND)โครงการนี้ในตอนนั้น กินระยะเวลาทั้งหมดเกือบสองสัปดาห์ โดยนอกจากกรุงวอชิงตัน ดี.ซี. แล้ว เรายังได้เดินทางไปยัง เมืองคลีฟแลนด์ มลรัฐโอไฮโอ ผมได้ไปดูทีมคลีฟแลนด์ คาวาเลียร์แข่งที่ Quicken Loans Arena (ชื่อเดิม) แล้วก็ไปต่อที่ซานฟรานซิสโก มลรัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย โดยผมกับน้อง ๆ ได้ไปดู NFL ทีม 49ers ดวลกับบรองโกส์ ที่ลีวายส์ สเตเดียม และเดินทางไปเยี่ยมชมสำนักงานใหญ่ของบริษัทยักษ์ใหญ่แห่งโลกดิจิทัลของโลกทั้งสองแห่ง กูเกิล และ เฟซบุ๊กด้วยปลายเดือนพฤศจิกายนในช่วงที่อากาศเริ่มหนาว วันที่พวกเราไปถึงพอลงเครื่อง ก็มีข่าวใหญ่ทันทีว่า นายจอร์จ เอช ดับเบิลยู บุช ประธานาธิบดีคนที่ 41 ของสหรัฐฯ เสียชีวิตที่บ้านพักในเมืองฮุสตัน มลรัฐเท็กซัส เมื่อวันศุกร์ที่ 30 พฤศจิกายน 2561 ด้วยวัย 94 ปีที่สนามบินนานาชาติดัลเลส ในรัฐเวอร์จิเนีย ธงชาติสหรัฐฯ ถูกลดลงครึ่งเสา, ที่หน้าทำเนียบขาว ธงก็ลดลงครึ่งเสา, หน้าอาคารรัฐสภา ธงก็ถูกลดลงครึ่งเสาผมกับพี่ ๆ น้อง ๆ ยังชวนกันเดินไปชมบรรยากาศการไว้อาลัย “บุชผู้พ่อ” ที่มหาวิหารแห่งชาติวอชิงตัน แต่ไม่สามารถเข้าไปร่วมชมบรรยากาศได้ เพราะชาวอเมริกันต่อแถวกันเข้าเคารพศพกันยาวข้ามวันข้ามคืน แม้อากาศจะหนาวเหน็บก็ตามเมื่อกล่าวถึง จอร์จ บุช ผู้พ่อ แล้ว ก็อดนึกถึง “สงครามอ่าวเปอร์เซีย (Gulf War)” ไม่ได้“สงครามอ่าว” อุบัติขึ้นเมื่อ 30 กว่าปีที่แล้ว ในช่วงปี 2533 ในช่วงที่ผมอยู่ในวัยเรียนและพอจะรู้ความแล้ว สงครามอ่าวถือเป็นหนึ่งในจุดเปลี่ยนที่นำมาสู่ความล่มสลายของอาณาจักรภายใต้การควบคุมของ ซัดดัม ฮุสเซน และเติมเชื้อไฟให้เกิดความปั่นป่วน สับสนอลหม่านในภูมิภาคตะวันออกกลาง และภายในประเทศอิรักมาจนถึงทุกวันนี้ในเชิงประวัติศาสตร์สื่อสารมวลชน “สงครามอ่าว” ก็ถือเป็นจุดเปลี่ยนสำคัญของแวดวงสื่อ โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่ง “การถ่ายทอดสดสงคราม” ผ่านจอโทรทัศน์ของซีเอ็นเอ็น ภาพการออกปฏิบัติการของเครื่องบิน การยิงขีปนาวุธ การทิ้งระเบิดใส่เป้าหมายในอิรัก ปฏิบัติการทางการทหาร ฯลฯอย่างชื่อของขีปนาวุธอย่างแพทริออตที่เข้าประจำการในกองทัพสหรัฐฯ ก่อนหน้านั้นหลายปี ก็มาโด่งดังและกลายเป็นที่รู้จักของชาวไทยในช่วงสงครามอ่าว ผ่านการถ่ายทอดสดของซีเอ็นเอ็นนี่เองมีคนเปรียบเทียบว่า การถ่ายทอดสดสงครามของซีเอ็นเอ็น (และสื่อตะวันตกอื่น ๆ ในเวลาต่อมา) ก็คือ การขายสงคราม (Selling the war) ที่เต็มไปด้วยความรุนแรงและความสูญเสียผ่านหน้าจอโทรทัศน์ถ่ายทอดไปทั่วโลก8 ปีที่แล้ว ตอนที่ประธานาธิบดีบุชเสียชีวิต ประธานาธิบดีทรัมป์ได้ประกาศให้ วันพุธที่ 5 ธันวาคม 2561 เป็นวันหยุดพิเศษ วันไว้อาลัยแห่งชาติ (National Day of Mourning) ซึ่งในวันนั้นมีการประกอบ “พิธีศพอย่างเป็นทางการ (State Funeral)” อีกด้วยโดยร่างของอดีตประธานาธิบดีบุชถูกนำขึ้นแอร์ฟอร์ซวัน จากเมืองฮุสตันมายังกรุงวอชิงตัน ดี.ซี. เพื่อประกอบพิธีทางการ พร้อมเปิดให้ประชาชนทั่วไปได้เคารพศพ ก่อนจะถูกส่งกลับไปยังบ้านเกิดที่เท็กซัสเพื่อทำพิธีฝัง8 ปีผ่านไป "ทรัมป์" กลับมาประธานาธิบดีสหรัฐฯ สมัยที่ 2 หลังจากได้รับชัยชนะในการเลือกตั้งอย่างถล่มทลายในปี 2567 อีกทั้งยังเคยให้คำมั่นสัญญาว่าจะเป็น "Candidate of Peace" หรือ ตัวเลือกแห่งสันติภาพ พร้อมกับคำพูดอันสวยหรูระหว่างสุนทรพจน์ประกาศชัยชนะคืนวันเลือกตั้งเมื่อเดือนพฤศจิกายน 2567 ด้วยว่า"ผมจะไม่เป็นผู้เริ่มสงคราม แต่ผมจะทำให้สงครามยุติลง"นอกจากนี้ยังต่อมา ทรัมป์ก็ยังกล่าวย้ำด้วยว่า"เราจะวัดความสำเร็จของเรา ไม่เพียงแต่จากสมรภูมิที่เราได้รับชัยชนะเท่านั้น แต่ยังรวมถึงสงครามที่เราทำให้ยุติลงได้ด้วย และที่อาจจะสำคัญที่สุด คือสงครามที่เราไม่ต้องเข้าไปพัวพันเลย"ณ เวลานี้ทุกสิ่งทุกอย่างที่เกิดขึ้น ตรงกันข้ามกับที่ทรัมป์เคยลั่นวาจาเอาไว้ทั้งหมด ทรัมป์ได้ก่อ 'สงครามอิหร่าน (Iran War)' เดินตามรอย "บุชผู้พ่อ" ที่เคยก่อ 'สงครามอ่าว (Gulf War)' เอาไว้เมื่อ 36 ปีที่แล้วแต่ที่น่าสะพรึงกลัวก็คือ ผลของสงครามอิหร่านครั้งนี้ ดูท่าจะส่งผลสะเทือนอย่างรุนแรงต่อกงล้อของประวัติศาสตร์โลกอย่างที่ผม และพลเมืองโลกทุกคนอาจจะคาดคิดไม่ถึง... ถึงวันนี้ ปี 2569 จอร์จ บุช ผู้พ่อตายไปหลายปีแล้ว สงครามอ่าวเปอร์เซียก็ปิดฉากไปตั้งแต่ปี 2534 ซัดดัมก็ถูกประหารชีวิตด้วยการแขวนคอไปตั้ง 20 ปีที่แล้ว แต่บทสรุปของ "สงครามอิหร่าน" ในปัจจุบัน และชะตากรรมของทรัมป์กับเบนจามิน เนทันยาฮู ผู้นำอิสราเอลนั้นยัง ไม่มีใครรู้ ... ทุกคนเพียงภาวนาว่าขอให้มันจบสิ้นลงโดยเร็วเท่านั้นNowadays, the chaos the world is in—the shattered economies, the suffering felt in every corner of the globe, the energy shortages, and the parade of skyrocketing prices—is it all because of the owner of thisRecently, there have been reports that he intends to slap this "signature" onto US dollar bills once again, claiming it is to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence. This is despite the long-standing tradition of using the signature of the US Treasurer, who reports directly to the Secretary of the Treasury and oversees the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the US Mint, and other agencies within the US Department of the Treasury.Eight years ago, in late 2018, seven of my fellow Thai journalists and I were invited by the U.S. State Department. We received an invitation letter bearing the "signature" of Donald Trump, who was then serving his first term as President (following his narrow victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016). We were there to visit the United States under the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) on the topic: MANAGING FACTS IN THE AGE OF DIGITAL MEDIA—A PROJECT FOR THAILAND.The program at that time lasted nearly two weeks. Aside from Washington, D.C., we traveled to Cleveland, Ohio, where I watched the Cleveland Cavaliers play at the Quicken Loans Arena (as it was then named). We then continued to San Francisco, California, where my colleagues and I watched the NFL’s 49ers duel with the Broncos at Levi’s Stadium, and visited the global headquarters of two of the world's digital giants: Google and Facebook.In late November, as the weather began to turn cold, a major news story broke just as we landed: George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States, had passed away at his home in Houston, Texas, on Friday, November 30, 2018, at the age of 94.At Dulles International Airport in Virginia, the American flag was lowered to half-staff. At the White House, the flag was at half-staff. In front of the Capitol Building, the flag was lowered to half-staff as well.My colleagues and I walked to the Washington National Cathedral to witness the atmosphere of mourning for "Bush Senior." However, we were unable to get inside because Americans were lining up day and night to pay their respects, despite the freezing cold.When speaking of George Bush Senior, it is impossible not to think of the “Gulf War.”The “Gulf War” erupted over 30 years ago, back in 1990. I was a student then and old enough to understand the situation. The Gulf War was one of the turning points that led to the collapse of the empire under the control of Saddam Hussein and fueled the chaos and confusion in the Middle East and within Iraq that persists to this day.In terms of mass communication history, the “Gulf War” was also a major turning point for the media industry—specifically the “live broadcasting of war” via CNN. We saw images of aircraft operations, missile launches, bombings of targets in Iraq, and various military maneuvers.Names like the Patriot missile, which had been in service in the U.S. military for years prior, became famous and well-known to Thais during the Gulf War, largely through these CNN live broadcasts.Some have compared CNN’s live war coverage (and that of other Western media later on) to “Selling the War”—broadcasting violence and loss across the globe via television screens.Eight years ago, when President Bush passed away, President Trump declared Wednesday, December 5, 2018, a special holiday and a National Day of Mourning, which included an official “State Funeral.”The body of former President Bush was flown on Air Force One from Houston to Washington, D.C., for the official ceremony and public viewing before being returned to his home state of Texas for burial.Eight years have passed, and "Trump" has returned for his second term as U.S. President after a landslide victory in 2024. He had promised to be the "Candidate of Peace" and uttered grand words during his victory speech on election night in November 2024:"I am not going to start a war. I am going to stop wars."Furthermore, Trump later reiterated:"We will measure our success not only by the battles we win but also by the wars that we end — and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into."At this moment, everything that is happening is the exact opposite of what Trump vowed. Trump has ignited the 'Iran War,' following in the footsteps of "Bush Senior," who started the 'Gulf War' 36 years ago.But what is truly terrifying is that the aftermath of this Iran War seems set to violently shake the wheels of world history in ways that I—and every global citizen—might never have imagined.... Today, in the year 2026, George Bush Senior has been gone for many years. The Gulf War ended way back in 1991. Saddam was executed by hanging 20 years ago. But as for the conclusion of the current "Iran War," and the fate of Trump and Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu... no one knows. Everyone is simply praying that it ends quickly.